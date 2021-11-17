Lindale (7-4) vs. El Campo (10-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; McLane Stadium, Waco
Notable
Lindale: Sam Peterson (172 of 286, 2,547 yards, 23 TDs, 11 interceptions; 118 carries, 722 yards, 8 TDs) … Patrick Daniels (136 carries, 714 yards, 7 TDs) … Evan Alford (60 catches, 902 yards, 8 TDs) … Jacob Seekford (43 catches, 839 yards, 8 TDs) … Colton Widemon (69 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL) … Christian King (44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 3 FF)… Kieler Miller (56 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (3 INT) … Clint Thurman … Kasey Villarreal … Cody Swaim … Trey Mazratian … Will Hutchens … Casey Poe … Jake Curbow (82 tackles, 9 TFL)
El Campo: Rueben Owens II (181 carries, 2,463 yards, 39 TDs; 3 of 7, 69 yards, 1 TD; 13 catches, 208 yards, 2 TDs) … Isaiah Anderson (28 of 54, 591 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT) … Johntre Davis (112 carries, 1,135 yards, 14 TDs) … Dekoreyus Ward (10 catches, 298 yards, 3 TDs) ... Reed Jung ... David Ursery
Did you know: Through Oct. 8, Lindale’s highest point total in a game was 36 points. Since then, the Eagles are averaging 57.75 points per game in four games … Chad Worrell, who has 147 career wins, is in his first year at El Campo after spending the previous nine seasons at Brock, leading the Eagles to a state title in 2015 … El Campo is averaging 53.2 points per game … Owens is a five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country for the Class of 2023 … Davis is committed to Central Arkansas … Peterson, a Texas State baseball signee, threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 128 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Lumberton … Last season, El Campo was eliminated by Kilgore in the second round of the playoffs.
Last week: Lindale 56, Lumberton 39; El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18
Up next: The winner will advance to face either West Columbia or Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
———
Malakoff (8-3) vs. Pottsboro (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Notable
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose
Pottsboro: QB Jett Carroll (83 of 160, 1,150 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INT; 162 carries, 1,022 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Major McBride (165 carries, 1,363 yards, 23 TDs) … Cooper Townsley (149 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 INT, 2 FF) … Cole Bynum (143 tackles, 8 TFL)
Did you know: Malakoff has won eight straight games since an 0-3 start to the season … Malakoff averages 39.5 points per game, and Pottsboro averages 40.7 points per game … This will be the fourth consecutive year for these two programs to meet in the playoffs. Malakoff won 52-0 in 2020. Pottsboro won 38-31 in 2019. Malakoff won 63-35 in 2018.
Last week: Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0; Pottsboro 56, Tatum 55, OT
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Mineola or West.
———
Mount Vernon (11-0) vs. Whitney (6-5)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Notable
Mount Vernon: QB Braden Bennet (147 of 233, 2,770 yards, 34 TDs, 5 INT) … Mackenzie McGill (208 carries, 1,728 yards, 30 TDs) … WR Caydon Coffman (56 catches, 1,234 yards, 20 TDs)
Whitney: QB Garrett Peacock … WR Kyler Cryns … Dalton Wooten
Did you know: Mount Vernon is averaging 50.7 points per game … Whitney has won three straight games.
Last week: Mount Vernon 57, Jefferson 28; Whitney 14, Groesbeck 0
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Gladewater or Grandview.