Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson (17) leaps for the pylon on Friday night against Chapel Hill at Eagle Stadium in Lindale. Peterson was ruled short of the end zone but he scored on the next play.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Lindale (7-4) vs. El Campo (10-1)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; McLane Stadium, Waco

Notable

Lindale: Sam Peterson (172 of 286, 2,547 yards, 23 TDs, 11 interceptions; 118 carries, 722 yards, 8 TDs) … Patrick Daniels (136 carries, 714 yards, 7 TDs) … Evan Alford (60 catches, 902 yards, 8 TDs) … Jacob Seekford (43 catches, 839 yards, 8 TDs) … Colton Widemon (69 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL) … Christian King (44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 3 FF)… Kieler Miller (56 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (3 INT) … Clint Thurman … Kasey Villarreal … Cody Swaim … Trey Mazratian … Will Hutchens … Casey Poe … Jake Curbow (82 tackles, 9 TFL)

El Campo: Rueben Owens II (181 carries, 2,463 yards, 39 TDs; 3 of 7, 69 yards, 1 TD; 13 catches, 208 yards, 2 TDs) … Isaiah Anderson (28 of 54, 591 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT) … Johntre Davis (112 carries, 1,135 yards, 14 TDs) … Dekoreyus Ward (10 catches, 298 yards, 3 TDs) ... Reed Jung ... David Ursery

Did you know: Through Oct. 8, Lindale’s highest point total in a game was 36 points. Since then, the Eagles are averaging 57.75 points per game in four games … Chad Worrell, who has 147 career wins, is in his first year at El Campo after spending the previous nine seasons at Brock, leading the Eagles to a state title in 2015 … El Campo is averaging 53.2 points per game … Owens is a five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country for the Class of 2023 … Davis is committed to Central Arkansas … Peterson, a Texas State baseball signee, threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 128 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Lumberton … Last season, El Campo was eliminated by Kilgore in the second round of the playoffs.

Last week: Lindale 56, Lumberton 39; El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18

Up next: The winner will advance to face either West Columbia or Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

———

Malakoff (8-3) vs. Pottsboro (6-4)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Notable

Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose

Pottsboro: QB Jett Carroll (83 of 160, 1,150 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INT; 162 carries, 1,022 yards, 13 TDs) … RB Major McBride (165 carries, 1,363 yards, 23 TDs) … Cooper Townsley (149 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 INT, 2 FF) … Cole Bynum (143 tackles, 8 TFL)

Did you know: Malakoff has won eight straight games since an 0-3 start to the season … Malakoff averages 39.5 points per game, and Pottsboro averages 40.7 points per game … This will be the fourth consecutive year for these two programs to meet in the playoffs. Malakoff won 52-0 in 2020. Pottsboro won 38-31 in 2019. Malakoff won 63-35 in 2018.

Last week: Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0; Pottsboro 56, Tatum 55, OT

Up next: The winner will advance to face either Mineola or West.

———

Mount Vernon (11-0) vs. Whitney (6-5)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Notable

Mount Vernon: QB Braden Bennet (147 of 233, 2,770 yards, 34 TDs, 5 INT) … Mackenzie McGill (208 carries, 1,728 yards, 30 TDs) … WR Caydon Coffman (56 catches, 1,234 yards, 20 TDs)

Whitney: QB Garrett Peacock … WR Kyler Cryns … Dalton Wooten

Did you know: Mount Vernon is averaging 50.7 points per game … Whitney has won three straight games.

Last week: Mount Vernon 57, Jefferson 28; Whitney 14, Groesbeck 0

Up next: The winner will advance to face either Gladewater or Grandview.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports