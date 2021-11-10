The Zone
Frankston High School for The Zone on Monday July 12, 2021. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Canton (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (5-5)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Hawk Stadium, Pleasant Grove

Notable

Canton: QB Jason Brisbois … WR Jabraylon Pickens … WR Chanston Prox

Pleasant Grove: Jarret Halter … Jaylen Boardley … Jojo Bailey … B.J. Rayfield … Reese Lord … Lance Jackson … Coy Martin

Did you know: At least one team has scored at least 42 points in seven of Canton’s games this season … Pleasnt Grove’s loss last week to Gilmer ended a four-game losing streak.

Last week: Canton 55, Mexia 26; Gilmer 55, Pleasant Grove 14

Up next: The winner will advance to face either Glen Rose or Nevada Community.

———

Frankston (5-5) vs. Timpson (8-0)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville

Notable

Frankston: Cael Bruno (48 of 104, 813 yards, 6 TD, 4 interceptions; 68 carries, 643 yards, 9 TD) … Kaymon Davis (118 carries, 846 yards, 8 TD) … Reese Hicks (68 carries, 444 yards, 3 TD; 14 of 23, 86 yards) … Kody Loebig (16 catches, 190 yards, 2 TD) … Isaiah Allen (15 catches, 274 yards, 1 TD; 3 INT) … Clayton Merritt (85 tackles, 3 sacks, 23 TFL) … Jared Cook (106 tackles, 17 TFL) … Alex Oxford (78 tackles, 28 TFL, 3 FF) … Justin Birch (5 sacks)

Timpson: Braden Courtney … Terry Bussey … L.T. Washington

Did you know: These two teams met in the season opener, and Timpson won 61-0 … Timpson is averaging 54.6 points per game.

Last week: Beckville 71, Frankston 8; Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14

Up next: The winner will advance to face either Alto or Thorndale.

———

GILMER (9-1) VS. MEXIA (2-8)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Lindale

Notable

Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (155 of 220, 2,254 yards, 18 Td, 3 interceptions; 65 carries, 377 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (101 carries, 840 yards, 17 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (48 catches, 782 yards, 8 TD; 5 interceptions) … Omero Orona (73 tackles) … Matthew Burton (77 tackles, 7 sacks)

Mexia: WR Bryson Nowell … QB Tray Betts … LB Nakevion Scott

Did you know: Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 21st straight season … Gilmer and Mexia have met twice in the playoffs, with Gilmer winning 50-36 in a 2008 second-round game and 63-14 in a 2015 second-round game

Last week: Gilmer 55, Pleasant Grove 14; Canton 55, Mexia 26

Up next: The winner will face either Hillsboro or Caddo Mills

———

GLADEWATER (7-2) VS. BONHAM (5-5)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Notable

Gladewater: DJ Allen (736 rushing yards, 611 passing yards, 158 receiving yards, 18 tackles, seven rushing touchdowns, seven pass break-ups, three passing touchdowns, one sack and one fumble recovery) … Kollin Lewis (429 receiving yards, 110 rushing yards, 108 passing yards, 12 tackles, two receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Za’Veyion Campbell (561 rushing yards, 70 tackles, nine rushing touchdowns, eight receiving yards, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up)

Bonham: Mason Rodriguez (2,021 passing yards, 614 rushing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 14 tackles, 10 rushing touchdowns, five pass break-ups and two receiving yards) … Jeren Ross (1,410 rushing yards, 78 tackles, 60 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up) … Dustan Sewell (114 tackles, 32 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two passing yards, one interception, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up)

Did you know: Gladewater won the District 6-3A Division I championship, and enters the postseason on a six-game win streak … Bonham earned the fourth playoff seed from District 5-3A Division I, and has won its last two games … Gladewater qualified for its fourth straight UIL postseason, while Bonham is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Last week: No Gladewater game; Bonham 50, Rains 42

Up next: The winner faces either Grandview or Teague

———

WEST RUSK (10-0) VS. HOOKS (4-6)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum

Notable

West Rusk: Andon Mata (2,009 passing yards, 262 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Tate Winings (904 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Jeremiah Edwards (106 tackles, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble)

Hooks: Keyshawn Walls … Xzavier Huey … David Johnson

Did you know: West Rusk won the District 9-3A Division II championship, and has earned 18 victories in its last 19 games … Hooks finished fourth in the District 10-3A Division II standings, and snapped a two-game losing streak with last week’s district finale win … West Rusk qualified for its seventh straight UIL postseason, while Hooks is in the playoffs for the third straight year.

Last week: West Rusk 49, Quitman 7; Hooks 65, Prairiland 31

Up next: The winner faces either New Waverly or Hughes Springs

———

DAINGERFIELD (8-2) VS. HARMONY (7-3)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lobo Stadium, Longview

Notable

Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (97 of 162, 2,159 yards, 25 TD, 6 interceptions; 115 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions) … D’Co Wright (114 carries, 1,109 yards, 14 TD) … C.J. Gilbert (44 catches, 857 yards, 10 TD; 7 interceptions) … Aeyran Hampton (49 tackles, 9 inteceptions) … Quin Webb (106 tackles)

Harmony: Boston Seahorn (65 of 144, 1004 yards, 10 TD, 7 interceptions; 9 TD rushing) … Evan Webber (136 carries, 787 yards, 10 TD) … Kyle Henry (18 carries, 118 yards; 21 catches, 389 yards, 5 TD; 4 interceptions) … Weston Seahorn (75 tackles)

Did you know: Daingerfield is in the playoffs for the seventh straight season, and Harmony is making its eighth straight trip to the postseason … The teams met in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, with Daingerfield earning a 48-30 win

Last week: Daingerfield 50, Chisum 13; Harmony 24, Winona 0

Up next: The winner will face either Elysian Fields or Kountze

———

JEFFERSON (5-5) VS. MOUNT VERNON (10-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg

Notable

Jefferson: QB CJ Bowman 44-of-94, 906 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT; 62 carries, 185 yards, 7 TD; 9 catches, 171 yards, 2 TD) … QB EJ Burns (25-of-55, 552 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 40 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD … RB Kamran Williams (188 carries, 1,179 yards, 6 TD) … WR Luke McMullen (17 catches, 504 yards, 5 TD) … DB Judsen Carter (110 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU, 2 forced fumbles) … LB Trent Miles (58 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DL Travis Harris (73 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)

Mount Vernon: WR Caydon Coffman … WR Nicolas Lacy … OL Gabe Posey … LB Keaton Decker ... LB Makenzie McGill … DE Cros Dimaggio

Did you know: These two teams last met as district opponents when Jefferson came away with the 47-16 win. The Tigers were coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles.

Last Week: Jefferson 42, Atlanta 36; Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6

Up next: Winner will advance to take on winner of Groesbeck and Whitney

HARLETON (4-6) VS. NEWTON (8-1)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Roughrider Stadium, Center

Notable

Harleton: QB Carson Brown 56-of-133, 6 TD, 10 INT, 39 carries, 163 yards, 2 TD) RB/DE Tabor Childs (194 carries, 1,506 yards, 19 TD; 13 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD; 97 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 20 QB hurries, 10 sacks, 1 TD, 1 blocked kick) … RB Cameron Johnson (55 carries, 376 yards, 4 TD) … WR Zane Stroman (15 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD) … LB Van Ring (114 tackles, 14 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, 1 blocked kick) … DL Jayden Johnson 58 tackles, 19 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 6 sacks, 1 TD)

Newton: QB Maliek Woods … RB Deanthony Gatson … RB Jaden Hunter … WR Westin Gipson … LB Leighton Foster … DB Raylin Adams

Did you know: Tonight’s game will be a rematch of last year’s bi-district matchup where Newton advanced with a 78-6 win over Harleton.

Last Week: Harleton 48, Queen City 20; Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Arp and DeKalb.

CARLISLE (5-4) VS. SHELBYVILLE (6-4)

When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage

Notable

Carlisle: Fernando Espinoza (1,525 passing yards, 29 receiving yards and nine passing touchdowns) … Brody Eaves (1,208 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards, 29 passing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Clayton Hart (549 receiving yards, 432 rushing yards, four receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns)

Shelbyville: Jakory Standley (1,029 rushing yards, 745 passing yards, 537 receiving yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, six passing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns) … Zay Cartwright (1,261 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards, 47 passing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … DJ Barnes (1,075 passing yards, 132 rushing yards and 11 passing touchdowns)

Did you know: Carlisle was the District 9-2A Division I runner-up, and enters the postseason on a five-game win streak … Shelbyville lost two of its final three district games, but earned the third playoff spot from District 10-2A Division I … Carlisle earned its ninth straight playoff trip, while Shelbyville advanced to the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Last week: Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7; Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14

Up next: The winner faces either Holland or Leon

———

UNION HILL (6-4) VS. NEWCASTLE (5-4)

When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Field, Rio Vista

Notable

Union Hill: Devin Espinoza (11 of 26, 228 yards, 5 TD; 91 carries, 881 yards, 12 TD; 64 tackles, 4 interceptions) … D. Dunn (53 carries, 653 yards, 9 TD) … Jayke Bass (37 carries, 319 yards, 10 TD; 69 tackles) … Logan Dunn (90 tackles, 4 sacks)… Daniel Roberts (4 sacks)

Newcastle: Cash Strawbridge … Ty Strawbridge … Ryan Blair

Did you know: Union Hill is in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row

Last week: Union Hill 58, Fruittvale 7 (Oct. 29); Newcastle 54, Bryson 6

Up next: The winner will face either Abbott or Avalon

 
 

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports