Canton (6-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (5-5)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Hawk Stadium, Pleasant Grove
Notable
Canton: QB Jason Brisbois … WR Jabraylon Pickens … WR Chanston Prox
Pleasant Grove: Jarret Halter … Jaylen Boardley … Jojo Bailey … B.J. Rayfield … Reese Lord … Lance Jackson … Coy Martin
Did you know: At least one team has scored at least 42 points in seven of Canton’s games this season … Pleasnt Grove’s loss last week to Gilmer ended a four-game losing streak.
Last week: Canton 55, Mexia 26; Gilmer 55, Pleasant Grove 14
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Glen Rose or Nevada Community.
———
Frankston (5-5) vs. Timpson (8-0)
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday; Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Notable
Frankston: Cael Bruno (48 of 104, 813 yards, 6 TD, 4 interceptions; 68 carries, 643 yards, 9 TD) … Kaymon Davis (118 carries, 846 yards, 8 TD) … Reese Hicks (68 carries, 444 yards, 3 TD; 14 of 23, 86 yards) … Kody Loebig (16 catches, 190 yards, 2 TD) … Isaiah Allen (15 catches, 274 yards, 1 TD; 3 INT) … Clayton Merritt (85 tackles, 3 sacks, 23 TFL) … Jared Cook (106 tackles, 17 TFL) … Alex Oxford (78 tackles, 28 TFL, 3 FF) … Justin Birch (5 sacks)
Timpson: Braden Courtney … Terry Bussey … L.T. Washington
Did you know: These two teams met in the season opener, and Timpson won 61-0 … Timpson is averaging 54.6 points per game.
Last week: Beckville 71, Frankston 8; Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Alto or Thorndale.
———
GILMER (9-1) VS. MEXIA (2-8)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Notable
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (155 of 220, 2,254 yards, 18 Td, 3 interceptions; 65 carries, 377 yards, 2 TD) … Ashton Haynes (101 carries, 840 yards, 17 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (48 catches, 782 yards, 8 TD; 5 interceptions) … Omero Orona (73 tackles) … Matthew Burton (77 tackles, 7 sacks)
Mexia: WR Bryson Nowell … QB Tray Betts … LB Nakevion Scott
Did you know: Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 21st straight season … Gilmer and Mexia have met twice in the playoffs, with Gilmer winning 50-36 in a 2008 second-round game and 63-14 in a 2015 second-round game
Last week: Gilmer 55, Pleasant Grove 14; Canton 55, Mexia 26
Up next: The winner will face either Hillsboro or Caddo Mills
———
GLADEWATER (7-2) VS. BONHAM (5-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Notable
Gladewater: DJ Allen (736 rushing yards, 611 passing yards, 158 receiving yards, 18 tackles, seven rushing touchdowns, seven pass break-ups, three passing touchdowns, one sack and one fumble recovery) … Kollin Lewis (429 receiving yards, 110 rushing yards, 108 passing yards, 12 tackles, two receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Za’Veyion Campbell (561 rushing yards, 70 tackles, nine rushing touchdowns, eight receiving yards, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up)
Bonham: Mason Rodriguez (2,021 passing yards, 614 rushing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 14 tackles, 10 rushing touchdowns, five pass break-ups and two receiving yards) … Jeren Ross (1,410 rushing yards, 78 tackles, 60 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up) … Dustan Sewell (114 tackles, 32 receiving yards, 12 receiving touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two passing yards, one interception, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass break-up)
Did you know: Gladewater won the District 6-3A Division I championship, and enters the postseason on a six-game win streak … Bonham earned the fourth playoff seed from District 5-3A Division I, and has won its last two games … Gladewater qualified for its fourth straight UIL postseason, while Bonham is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Last week: No Gladewater game; Bonham 50, Rains 42
Up next: The winner faces either Grandview or Teague
———
WEST RUSK (10-0) VS. HOOKS (4-6)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Notable
West Rusk: Andon Mata (2,009 passing yards, 262 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Tate Winings (904 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Jeremiah Edwards (106 tackles, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble)
Hooks: Keyshawn Walls … Xzavier Huey … David Johnson
Did you know: West Rusk won the District 9-3A Division II championship, and has earned 18 victories in its last 19 games … Hooks finished fourth in the District 10-3A Division II standings, and snapped a two-game losing streak with last week’s district finale win … West Rusk qualified for its seventh straight UIL postseason, while Hooks is in the playoffs for the third straight year.
Last week: West Rusk 49, Quitman 7; Hooks 65, Prairiland 31
Up next: The winner faces either New Waverly or Hughes Springs
———
DAINGERFIELD (8-2) VS. HARMONY (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Notable
Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (97 of 162, 2,159 yards, 25 TD, 6 interceptions; 115 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions) … D’Co Wright (114 carries, 1,109 yards, 14 TD) … C.J. Gilbert (44 catches, 857 yards, 10 TD; 7 interceptions) … Aeyran Hampton (49 tackles, 9 inteceptions) … Quin Webb (106 tackles)
Harmony: Boston Seahorn (65 of 144, 1004 yards, 10 TD, 7 interceptions; 9 TD rushing) … Evan Webber (136 carries, 787 yards, 10 TD) … Kyle Henry (18 carries, 118 yards; 21 catches, 389 yards, 5 TD; 4 interceptions) … Weston Seahorn (75 tackles)
Did you know: Daingerfield is in the playoffs for the seventh straight season, and Harmony is making its eighth straight trip to the postseason … The teams met in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, with Daingerfield earning a 48-30 win
Last week: Daingerfield 50, Chisum 13; Harmony 24, Winona 0
Up next: The winner will face either Elysian Fields or Kountze
———
JEFFERSON (5-5) VS. MOUNT VERNON (10-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Notable
Jefferson: QB CJ Bowman 44-of-94, 906 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT; 62 carries, 185 yards, 7 TD; 9 catches, 171 yards, 2 TD) … QB EJ Burns (25-of-55, 552 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 40 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD … RB Kamran Williams (188 carries, 1,179 yards, 6 TD) … WR Luke McMullen (17 catches, 504 yards, 5 TD) … DB Judsen Carter (110 tackles, 2 TFL, PBU, 2 forced fumbles) … LB Trent Miles (58 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DL Travis Harris (73 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
Mount Vernon: WR Caydon Coffman … WR Nicolas Lacy … OL Gabe Posey … LB Keaton Decker ... LB Makenzie McGill … DE Cros Dimaggio
Did you know: These two teams last met as district opponents when Jefferson came away with the 47-16 win. The Tigers were coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles.
Last Week: Jefferson 42, Atlanta 36; Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6
Up next: Winner will advance to take on winner of Groesbeck and Whitney
HARLETON (4-6) VS. NEWTON (8-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Roughrider Stadium, Center
Notable
Harleton: QB Carson Brown 56-of-133, 6 TD, 10 INT, 39 carries, 163 yards, 2 TD) RB/DE Tabor Childs (194 carries, 1,506 yards, 19 TD; 13 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD; 97 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 20 QB hurries, 10 sacks, 1 TD, 1 blocked kick) … RB Cameron Johnson (55 carries, 376 yards, 4 TD) … WR Zane Stroman (15 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD) … LB Van Ring (114 tackles, 14 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, 1 blocked kick) … DL Jayden Johnson 58 tackles, 19 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 6 sacks, 1 TD)
Newton: QB Maliek Woods … RB Deanthony Gatson … RB Jaden Hunter … WR Westin Gipson … LB Leighton Foster … DB Raylin Adams
Did you know: Tonight’s game will be a rematch of last year’s bi-district matchup where Newton advanced with a 78-6 win over Harleton.
Last Week: Harleton 48, Queen City 20; Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Arp and DeKalb.
CARLISLE (5-4) VS. SHELBYVILLE (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Notable
Carlisle: Fernando Espinoza (1,525 passing yards, 29 receiving yards and nine passing touchdowns) … Brody Eaves (1,208 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards, 29 passing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Clayton Hart (549 receiving yards, 432 rushing yards, four receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns)
Shelbyville: Jakory Standley (1,029 rushing yards, 745 passing yards, 537 receiving yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, six passing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns) … Zay Cartwright (1,261 rushing yards, 248 receiving yards, 47 passing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … DJ Barnes (1,075 passing yards, 132 rushing yards and 11 passing touchdowns)
Did you know: Carlisle was the District 9-2A Division I runner-up, and enters the postseason on a five-game win streak … Shelbyville lost two of its final three district games, but earned the third playoff spot from District 10-2A Division I … Carlisle earned its ninth straight playoff trip, while Shelbyville advanced to the postseason for the fourth straight year.
Last week: Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7; Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14
Up next: The winner faces either Holland or Leon
———
UNION HILL (6-4) VS. NEWCASTLE (5-4)
When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Field, Rio Vista
Notable
Union Hill: Devin Espinoza (11 of 26, 228 yards, 5 TD; 91 carries, 881 yards, 12 TD; 64 tackles, 4 interceptions) … D. Dunn (53 carries, 653 yards, 9 TD) … Jayke Bass (37 carries, 319 yards, 10 TD; 69 tackles) … Logan Dunn (90 tackles, 4 sacks)… Daniel Roberts (4 sacks)
Newcastle: Cash Strawbridge … Ty Strawbridge … Ryan Blair
Did you know: Union Hill is in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row
Last week: Union Hill 58, Fruittvale 7 (Oct. 29); Newcastle 54, Bryson 6
Up next: The winner will face either Abbott or Avalon