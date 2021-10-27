LONGVIEW (6-2, 3-1) VS. MCKINNEY NORTH (4-5, 3-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (995 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 9 rushing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (591 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards, 9 receiving touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (568 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, 5 rushing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (447 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 2 receiving touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (343 passing yards, 150 rushing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Harris (164 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, 2 rushing touchdowns)
McKinney North: Dylan Frazier … Jake McClain … Luke Paley … Marques Alexander … Andrew Magee … Zion Carter
Did you know: The football programs met on the gridiron for the first time in 2020 … Longview earned a 55-10 win at Lobo Stadium … Both 2021 teams have three District 7-5A Division I wins … 3-1 Longview is currently tied for second with Tyler … 3-2 McKinney North is currently in fourth-place.
Last week: Longview, bye; McKinney North 50, Sherman 28
Up next: Tyler at Longview, Nov. 5; McKinney North, bye
---
LINDEN-KILDARE (2-5, 2-2) VS. FRANKSTON (4-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Notable
Linden-Kildare: Jay Birmingham (280 rushing yards and four rushing touchdown in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy; 64 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville) … Jonathan Owen (45 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville; 18 rushing yards in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy) … Ta Shun Mitchell (37 rushing yards in the 10/15 game against Beckville; 27 rushing yards in the 10/22 game against Big Sandy)
Frankston: Cael Bruno (762 passing yards, 583 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 6 passing touchdowns) … Kaymon Davis (618 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 5 pass break-ups, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble) … Jared Cook (90 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack, 1 defensive touchdown, 1 interception, 1pass break-up)
Did you know: Frankston earned a 40-34 win against Linden-Kildare in 2020 … Both teams are currently tied for fourth in the District 9-2A Division I standings, so Thursday's result will play a critical role in the playoff race.
Last week: Linden-Kildare 28, Big Sandy 21; Frankston 35, Union Grove 6
Up next: Carlisle at Linden-Kildare, Nov. 5; Frankston at Beckville, Nov. 5