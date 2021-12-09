Lions split pair
CEDAR HILL — The Tyler Lions won their seventh consecutive game with an 84-52 decision over International Leadership of Texas Arlington 52 on Thursday at the C.W. Jackson Lions Club Tournament.
In the second game, host Cedar Hill halted the Lions winning streak with an 89-59 win.
Tyler snapped the Arlington team' six-game winning streak in the first game. Five Lions were in double figures scoring, led by Ashad Walker with 16 points. He was followed by Montrell Wade (11), Marquette Martin (11), Tacorey Gilliam (10) and Jabari Harris (10).
Others scoring for THS were Jamarcus Battee (8), Bryson Hill (7), Antonio Jones (6), Xavier Tatum (3) and Christopher Turner-Griffin (2).
Cedar Hill's Jason Justice scored 30 points to lead the Longhorns by the Lions.
Walker led Tyler with 23 points while Kyron Key added 14. Other Lions scoring were Gilliam (5), Battee (4), Harris (3), Tatum (3), Martin (3), Jones (2) and Wade (2).
Tyler HEAT takes two
FRANKSTON — Jackson Tomlin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Tyler HEAT to a 52-49 win over Bullard on Thursday in a pool play game of the Frankston Invitational Basketball Tournament.
In the second game, Tyler HEAT defeated Troup 53-37.
Tomlin finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists against Bullard.
Jake Carlile led HEAT with a double-double, 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Tyler team were: Brayden Cox (6), Cayden Tomlin (5) and Cade Morgan (3).
Jeffery Brooks led Bullard with 22 points, followed by Hayden Medley (8), Owen Thompson (6), Garrett Nuckolls (6), Cason Craig (4), Layne Alexander (2) and Drake Kress (1).
Carlile had another double-double against Troup with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Others scoring were Cayden Tomlin (13), Walker Hartman (10), Morgan (7), Cox (6) and Jackson Tomlin (2 points, 7 assists).
Scoring for Troup were Bracey Cover (8), Trae Davis (8), Logan Womack (8), Trevor Padia (6), Payton Elliott (3), Jarrett Castillo (2) and Colby Turner (2).
Troup 65, Gladewater 35
FRANKSTON — In their first game of the day, the Troup Tigers knocked off the Gladewater Bears 65-35 in the Frankston Tournament.
Bracey Cover led the Tigers with 17 points with Trae Davis adding 10 as Troup improved to 8-1. Also scoring for the Tigers were Logan Womack (8), Carson Davenport (8), Trevor Padia (8), Colby Turner (7) and Jarett Castillo (7).
Scoring for Gladewater (4-5) were: Eli Kates (10), Tristen Linwood (8), Trevor Hollins (6), Kollin Lewis (5), Keilan James (4) and Marlon Davis (2).
Brook Hill wins two
HUNTINGTON — Ten Guard players scored as Bullard Brook Hill defeated Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy 58-29 in the Huntington Intega Winter Basketball Classic.
Grayson Murry led the Guard with 14 points with Brady Callens adding nine.
Others scoring for BH were Jakob Dluzewski (8), Thomas DeCarli (7), Noah Langemeier (7), Colton Carson (4), Von Dawson (2), Dylan Malone (2), Hermann Herder Conde (2) and Sam Hall (2),
Jaziel Reyes led the Timberwolves with nine points, followed by Brandon Gabehart (7), Conner Nelson (5), Logan Lee (4), Andrew Foster (2) and Barrett Gabehart (2).
In their second game, the Guard won 62-38 over Corrigan-Camden.
Dluzewski led Brook Hill with 20 points and Murry added 12.
Others scoring for the Guard were Callens (9), Langemeier (7), Thomas DeCarli (5), Carson (4), Herder Conde (4) and Sam Hall (2).
Harmony splits two
McLEOD — Boston Seahorn hit for 19 points to help the Harmony Eagles to a 55-28 win over Elysian Fields on Thursday in the McLeod Basketball Tournament.
In the first game, the Eagles lost to Hooks 62-51.
Against Hooks, Boston Seahorn scored 22 points to pace Harmony. Chris Arellano and Weston Seahorn had six apiece, Brandon Larkin and Tucker Tittle four each, Riley Patterson three and Braxton Baker, Alex Scheuer and Chanse Higgins two apiece.
Harmony outscored Elysian Fields 27-10 in the second half of that game. Baker and Scheuer scored eight apiece, Tittle and Aidan Chambers five each, Weston Seahorn four and Higgins and Larkin three apiece.
Big Sandy 61, Bloomberg 7
BIG SANDY — Sean Gregory led all scorers with 19 points, and host Big Sandy rolled to a 61-7 win over Bloomburg on Thursday.
Ka'myre Fountain had 14 points and Jake Johnson 12 for Big Sandy, which led 29-1 after one quarter.
Kilgore 80, Lamar State 66
PORT ARTHUR — The No. 2 ranked Kilgore College Rangers, led by Dantwan Grimes' 22 points, remained unbeaten on the year with an 80-66 Region XIV Conference win over Lamar State-Port Arthur at the Carl Parker Center.
Kilgore, now 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference, will host Lee College in a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
Lee is 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference after suffering a 65-59 loss at home on Wednesday against Tyler.