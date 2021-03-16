THSBCA

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 

State Poll

Class 6A

1, Lake Travis 15-2-2

2, San Antonio Reagan 17-2

3, Katy Tompkins 15-0-1

4, Keller 13-3

5, Rockwall-Heath 14-3

6, Round Rock 14-3-1

7, Fort Worth Eaton 15-3

8, The Woodlands 11-3

9, South Grand Prairie 12-3

10, Flower Mound Marcus 10-6

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dallas Jesuit, San Marcos, Katy, LaJoya, Prosper

Class 5A

1, Gregory-Portland 17-0-1

2, Sharyland Pioneer 15-1

3, Humble Kingwood Park 15-3-1

4, Cleburne 13-3

5, Friendswood 11-0

6, Leander Rouse 12-2

7, Crowley 11-3-1

8, Brenham 14-2

9, Corsicana 13-3

10, College Station 10-3-2

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wylie, Cedar Park, Austin McCallum, Frisco Heritage, Lufkin.

Class 4A

1, Corpus Christi Calallen 11-2-1

2, Sinton 11-3

3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 11-3

4, China Spring - 9-3-2

5, Boerne 12-2-1

6, Canyon 13-4

7, Godley 12-3

8, Sweeny 12-3

9, Aubrey 15-1

10, Melissa 9-3-1

Class 3A

1, Malakoff 12-3

2, Troy 13-1

3, Tuscola Jim Ned -12-0-1

4, Grandview 10-1-1

5, Shallowater -13-3

6, Blanco 12-3

7, Boyd 10-3

8, Holliday 11-1

9, Lorena 9-3

10, Denver City 10-3-1

Class 2A

1, Lindsay 10-0

2, Shiner 10-1

3, Mumford 10-0

4, Bosqueville 12-2

5, Weimar 9-3-1

6, New Deal 5-1

7, Valley Mills 11-4

8, Anson 9-3

9, Linden-Kildare 7-3

10, Falls City 10-2

Class 1A

1, Dodd City 3-1

2, Round Top-Carmine 3-2

3, Gail Borden County 2-1

4, Fayetteville 3-1

5, Nazareth 1-0

6, Chireno 0-0

7, Abbott 5-4

8, Hubbard 7-5

9, D’Hanis 1-1

10, Westbrook 1-0-1

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags