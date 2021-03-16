Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association
State Poll
Class 6A
1, Lake Travis 15-2-2
2, San Antonio Reagan 17-2
3, Katy Tompkins 15-0-1
4, Keller 13-3
5, Rockwall-Heath 14-3
6, Round Rock 14-3-1
7, Fort Worth Eaton 15-3
8, The Woodlands 11-3
9, South Grand Prairie 12-3
10, Flower Mound Marcus 10-6
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dallas Jesuit, San Marcos, Katy, LaJoya, Prosper
Class 5A
1, Gregory-Portland 17-0-1
2, Sharyland Pioneer 15-1
3, Humble Kingwood Park 15-3-1
4, Cleburne 13-3
5, Friendswood 11-0
6, Leander Rouse 12-2
7, Crowley 11-3-1
8, Brenham 14-2
9, Corsicana 13-3
10, College Station 10-3-2
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wylie, Cedar Park, Austin McCallum, Frisco Heritage, Lufkin.
Class 4A
1, Corpus Christi Calallen 11-2-1
2, Sinton 11-3
3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 11-3
4, China Spring - 9-3-2
5, Boerne 12-2-1
6, Canyon 13-4
7, Godley 12-3
8, Sweeny 12-3
9, Aubrey 15-1
10, Melissa 9-3-1
Class 3A
1, Malakoff 12-3
2, Troy 13-1
3, Tuscola Jim Ned -12-0-1
4, Grandview 10-1-1
5, Shallowater -13-3
6, Blanco 12-3
7, Boyd 10-3
8, Holliday 11-1
9, Lorena 9-3
10, Denver City 10-3-1
Class 2A
1, Lindsay 10-0
2, Shiner 10-1
3, Mumford 10-0
4, Bosqueville 12-2
5, Weimar 9-3-1
6, New Deal 5-1
7, Valley Mills 11-4
8, Anson 9-3
9, Linden-Kildare 7-3
10, Falls City 10-2
Class 1A
1, Dodd City 3-1
2, Round Top-Carmine 3-2
3, Gail Borden County 2-1
4, Fayetteville 3-1
5, Nazareth 1-0
6, Chireno 0-0
7, Abbott 5-4
8, Hubbard 7-5
9, D’Hanis 1-1
10, Westbrook 1-0-1