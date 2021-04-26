THSBCA

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association

State Poll

Overall Record (District Record)

Class 6A

1, San Antonio Reagan 27-3 (14-1)

2, Keller 23-4 (10-1)

3, Katy 24-3 (11-0)

4, Rockwall Heath 24-5-1 (9-1)

5, Lake Travis 25-3-2 (11-1)

6, Dallas Jesuit 28-4 (13-0)

7, Belton 22-3-1 (12-1)

8, Katy Tompkins 24-4-1 (9-2)

9, La Joya 17-1 (16-0)

10, Smithson Valley 24-2 (11-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: San Antonio Brennan, Marcus, Odessa Permian, Austin Bowie, Bellaire

Class 5A

1, Friendswood 23-0 (15-0)

2, Lubbock Cooper 24-4 (13-0)

3, Gregory-Portland 27-2-1 (13-2)

4, Hallsville 21-5 (9-1)

5, Kingwood Park 27-5-1 (11-1)

6, Amarillo High 21-6 (12-1)

7, Austin McCallum 25-3-1 (12-0)

8, McAllen 26-3 (13-1)

9, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 24-6-1 (8-2)

10, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 22-6-1 (11-3)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: North Forney, Sharyland Pioneer, Rio Grande City, New Braunfels Canyon, Austin Anderson

Class 4A

1, Calallen 22-2-1 (9-0)

2, Sinton 23-3 (11-0)

3, Canyon 23-3 (8-0)

4, China Spring 21-4-2 (8-0)

5, Geronimo Navarro 23-3 (4-0)

6, Celina 21-7 (10-0)

7, Bullard 20-6 (12-0)

8, Sweeny 22-4 (9-1)

9, Canton 21-4 (7-1)

10, Aubrey 25-3 (8-2)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Liberty-Eylau, Benbrook, Giddings, Canyon Lake, Bellville, Levelland.

Class 3A

1, Troy 25-1 (11-0)

2, Malakoff 23-5 (11-0)

3, Tuscola Jim Ned 23-0-1 (12-0)

4, Holliday 24-3 (10-1)

5, Grandview 21-4 (7-0)

6, Nacogdoches Central Heights 21-3-2 (8-0)

7, Corpus Christi London 21-4-1 (8-0)

8, Bushland 20-0 (7-0)

9, Blanco 20-4 (5-1)

10, Blooming Grove 20-4 (10-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Shallowater, Diboll, Woodville, Boyd, Harmony, Wall

Class 2A

1, Shiner 21-2-1 (11-0)

2, Bosqueville 24-2 (11-0

3, Mumford 22-1 (11-1

4, Albany 15-3-1 (9-0

5, New Deal 16-2 (12-0

6, Muenster 21-8 (9-1)

7, Cayuga 19-4 (12-0)

8, Falls City 20-3 (7-1)

9, Lindsay 21-4 (9-2)

10, Thrall 20-3 (11-1)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Holland, Weimar, New Home, Tolar, Hawkins, Frankston.

Class 1A

1, Dodd City 16-1 (12-0)

2, D’Hanis 15-4 (5-0)

3, Nazareth 11-0 (6-0)

4, Ira 12-2-1 (8-1)

5, Round Top-Carmine 13-4 (10-2)

6, Benavides 12-7 (6-1)

7, Hubbard 16-9 (8-3)

8, Abbott 11-7 (5-2)

9, Baird 8-8 (4-1)

10, Borden County 8-7 (7-7)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Sulphur Bluff, Miller Grove, Kress.

 
 

