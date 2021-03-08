THSBCA

Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association 

State Poll

March 8

Class 6A

1, Lake Travis 11-1-1

2, San Antonio Reagan 12-1

3, Keller 9-1

4, Katy Tompkins 10-0-1

5, Rockwall-Heath 9-2

6, Round Rock 9-2-1

7, Fort Worth Eaton 12-1

8, The Woodlands 8-2

9, Flower Mound Marcus 8-3-1

10, Waxahachie 8-2

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, Katy, LaJoya and Houston Lamar.

Class 5A

1, Cleburne 9-1

2, Leander Rouse 10-0

3, Humble Kingwood Park 11-2

4, Abilene Wylie 8-1

5, Sharyland Pioneer 10-1

6, Longview 9-1-1

7, Crowley 8-2

8, Gregory-Portland 11-0-1

9, Friendswood 9-0

10, College Station 7-2-1

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Corsicana, Galena Park, Austin McCallum, Brenham, Lufkin.

Class 4A

1, Corpus Christi Calallen 7-2-1

2, Sinton 8-2

3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 6-2

4, China Springs 6-2-2

5, Fort Worth Benbrook 6-2

6, Godley 9-1

7, Melissa 7-1-1

8, Boerne 6-1

9, Canyon 8-2

10, Sweeny 7-2

Class 3A

1, Malakoff 10-0

2, Troy 8-1

3, Tuscola Jim Ned -8-0-1

4, Grandview 7-1

5, Shallowater -10-1

6, Boyd 8-1

7, Blanco 8-2

8, Lorena 7-1-1

9, Hughes Springs 7-2

10, Holliday 6-2

Class 2A

1, Garrison

2, New Deal

3, Weimar

4, Windthorst

5, Anson

6. Bogata Rivercrest

7, Bosqueville

8, Lovelady

9, Stinnett West Texas High

10, Linden-Kildare

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Burton, Valley Mills, Pineland West Sabine, Groveton.

Class 1A

1, Dodd City

2, Round Top-Carmine

3, Gail Borden County

4, Fayetteville

5, Nazareth

6, Chireno

7, Abbott

8, Hubbard

9, D’Hanis

10, Westbrook

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

