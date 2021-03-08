Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association
State Poll
March 8
Class 6A
1, Lake Travis 11-1-1
2, San Antonio Reagan 12-1
3, Keller 9-1
4, Katy Tompkins 10-0-1
5, Rockwall-Heath 9-2
6, Round Rock 9-2-1
7, Fort Worth Eaton 12-1
8, The Woodlands 8-2
9, Flower Mound Marcus 8-3-1
10, Waxahachie 8-2
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, Katy, LaJoya and Houston Lamar.
Class 5A
1, Cleburne 9-1
2, Leander Rouse 10-0
3, Humble Kingwood Park 11-2
4, Abilene Wylie 8-1
5, Sharyland Pioneer 10-1
6, Longview 9-1-1
7, Crowley 8-2
8, Gregory-Portland 11-0-1
9, Friendswood 9-0
10, College Station 7-2-1
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Corsicana, Galena Park, Austin McCallum, Brenham, Lufkin.
Class 4A
1, Corpus Christi Calallen 7-2-1
2, Sinton 8-2
3, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 6-2
4, China Springs 6-2-2
5, Fort Worth Benbrook 6-2
6, Godley 9-1
7, Melissa 7-1-1
8, Boerne 6-1
9, Canyon 8-2
10, Sweeny 7-2
Class 3A
1, Malakoff 10-0
2, Troy 8-1
3, Tuscola Jim Ned -8-0-1
4, Grandview 7-1
5, Shallowater -10-1
6, Boyd 8-1
7, Blanco 8-2
8, Lorena 7-1-1
9, Hughes Springs 7-2
10, Holliday 6-2
Class 2A
1, Garrison
2, New Deal
3, Weimar
4, Windthorst
5, Anson
6. Bogata Rivercrest
7, Bosqueville
8, Lovelady
9, Stinnett West Texas High
10, Linden-Kildare
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Burton, Valley Mills, Pineland West Sabine, Groveton.
Class 1A
1, Dodd City
2, Round Top-Carmine
3, Gail Borden County
4, Fayetteville
5, Nazareth
6, Chireno
7, Abbott
8, Hubbard
9, D’Hanis
10, Westbrook