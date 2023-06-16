Multiple East Texans were named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams, which were announced daily this week, capped by Class 6A on Friday.
There were eight first-team selections from East Texas — Whitehouse outfielder Garrett Hayes in 5A; Liberty-Eylau shortstop W.T. Jones in 4A; Rains catcher Grant Guidry, Edgewood third baseman Lukas Grace, Hughes Springs outfielder Trenton Pemberton and Central Heights catcher Ashton Wagner in 3A; and Harleton pitcher Carson Wallace and Alto outfielder Jackson Duplichain in 2A.
Hayes, a junior, hit .468 with two home runs, 29 RBIs, 52 hits, 25 stolen bases, 36 runs, 10 doubles and three triples in his first season with the Wildcats after moving from North Carolina.
Whitehouse pitcher Michael Dudolski was a second-team selection in Class 5A, and Longview shortstop Jordan Allen was a third-team selection in 5A.
Van first baseman Colten Grier, Carthage outfielder Noah Paddie, Pleasant Grove pitcher Jarrett Halter and Pleasant Grove catcher Cade Martin were second-team selections in 4A. Bullard outfielder David Wilson, Liberty-Eylau pitcher Cal Jones, Hudson catcher Kolt Larsen and Hudson first baseman Nolan Larsen were third-team selections in 4A.
Arp second baseman Colton Cross, Edgewood outfielder Hayden Wilcoxson, Tatum catcher Cam’Ron Redwine and Central Heights pitcher Nick West were second-team selections in 3A. Rains pitcher Shawn Robertson and Grand Saline third baseman Landon Mayne were third-team selections in 3A.
Frankston outfielder Ryan Harper, Harleton third baseman Dylan Armstrong, Neches third baseman Karter Moore and Garrison first baseman Brayden Davidson were third-team selections in 2A.