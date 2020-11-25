Whether it be high school, college or pro football, any game around Thanksgiving is important.
For the Tyler Lions, their league game on Friday with Sherman takes on added significance with postseason chances and seeding on the line.
Kickoff for the District 7-5A Division I game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.
Tyler enters the game with an overall record of 2-5 and a league mark of 2-2. Sherman is 3-4 overall and a district record of 2-1. According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPreps the Bearcats are favored by eight. The Lions need a win to stay in the hunt for the postseason.
Highland Park leads the district at 4-0, followed by Longview and Sherman at 2-1 (Longview at Sherman game was not played due to COVID-19 precautions.), McKinney North (3-2), Tyler (2-2), West Mesquite (1-3) and Wylie East (0-5).
Other district games on Friday include: McKinney North at Longview, 2 p.m.; and West Mesquite at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. Wylie East has a bye. Longview is favored by 37 points, while HP is favored by 56.
The Longview at Sherman game is considered a no contest. The outcome will be determined by head to head vs. common opponents then point differential with maximum of 15.
The schedule for the final week of the regular season on Dec. 4 includes: Longview at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.; Highland Park at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.; and Sherman at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m. McKinney North has a bye.
The top four teams earn playoff berths.
LOOKING BACK
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes unveiled his Players for the Week after the 49-10 loss to Highland Park.
Honored on offense were junior quarterback Eli Sanchez (22 of 39 passing attempts for 265 yards, TD) and sophomore wide receiver Montrell Wade (5 receptions, 115 yards, TD).
Earning defensive honors was safety Travion Ates (7 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 interception, 2 kickoff returns for 37 yards).
Junior Saul Perez was the Special Teams honoree. The placekicker was 1 for 1 on PATs and 1 for 1 on field goals.
The Lion Heart Award went to sophomore wide receiver/safety Makavion Potts, sophomore safety/wide receiver Xavier Tatum, sophomore linebacker Tory Howland, junior linebacker Tory Howland, junior wide receiver Ke'Von Sheppard and sophomore wide receiver/cornerback Tacorey Gilliam.
Qudarium McMiller, the Lions' standout senior linebacker, was injured against Highland Park Holmes said. He will not play against Sherman. Howland is scheduled to get the start.
BASKETBALL
The Lions basketball team, fresh off a last-second win over Rockwall-Heath when sophomore Ashad Walker hit a jumper at the buzzer, is scheduled to play at Red Oak at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tyler was scheduled to play Palestine Tuesday but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Palestine.
Tyler (2-1) is slated to play rival Tyler Legacy (5-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lady Lions, who won over Greenville Tuesday to go to 3-3, return to play on Tuesday, Dec. 1, hosting Tyler Legacy at THS JV Gym. The contest has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start. The Lady Raiders are 7-0 and are scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.