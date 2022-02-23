WHITEHOUSE — Three Whitehouse High School student-athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon.
Isaiah Stevenson is going to Hardin-Simmons University for football, Avery Taylor to the University of Texas at Dallas for softball and Grace Enright to Sam Houston State University for cheerleading.
Stevenson had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery as a junior. As a senior, he was ready for a bigger role.
Stevenson started off his senior campaign with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble in just more than two games. In the third game of the season against Corsicana, Stevenson tore his meniscus, causing him to miss the rest of the season.
“It was tough,” Stevenson said. “But I also was told life is adversity, and you have to push through it.”
Stevenson didn’t give up on his dream and eventually landed a spot at Hardin-Simmons.
“I like the culture and the family atmosphere,” Stevenson said.
The defensive tackle, who gained the nickname “Thirsty” in the seventh grade, said his ability to stop the run should help him at the next level.
Stevenson said he plans to major in psychology.
Taylor, a center fielder for Whitehouse, is headed to UT Dallas to play in the middle infield.
“I really like their perspective on academics,” she said. “It’s not all about just softball, but they really focus on your academics and your career after softball. I’m so excited to continue my career there and just to be able to continue playing for the next four years.”
Taylor played second base and third base as a junior and hit .406 with two home runs, 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
Taylor said she plans to major in biology.
Enright did gymnastics, dance and played a little softball growing up and eventually started cheering six years ago.
As college was approaching, she knew she wanted to go to Sam Houston.
“I want to study criminal justice, and their criminal justice department is like the best,” she said. “That was my top school. I wasn’t planning on cheering after high school.”
But Enrgiht followed Sam Houston’s cheer program on Instagram and saw they had a clinic.
“I just wanted to go meet new people, and the coach came up to me and said she wanted to sign me,” Enright said. “It’s a really big opportunity, and they have a really good team, so my mind changed, and I’m really excited about it.”
All three student-athletes were celebrated in front of teammates, coaches, family and friends on Wednesday in the C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.