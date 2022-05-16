Three Tyler Legacy Lady Raider basketball players and two Red Raider soccer players signed to play at the collegiate level on Monday morning inside Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym.
Aaliyah Campbell will play basketball at Angelina College in Lufkin. Nyla Inmon is going to McLennan Community College in Waco. Akya Turner will play at McMurry University in Abilene.
Esteban Rodriguez is going to play soccer at Texas A&M-Texarkana. Hansen Anderson is headed to Santa Clarita, California, to play for The Master’s University.
Campbell racked up several accolades during her four-year varsity career with the Lady Raiders. She was a district MVP, district offensive MVP and district newcomer of the year. She was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and an All-East Texas selection the past three years. She scored more than 1,000 points in her career and was the program’s second McDonald’s All-American nominee.
“Angelina is getting a very skilled player with a very high basketball IQ,” Tyler Legacy head girls basketball coach Ross Barber said. “Aaliyah can play on both ends up the floor. Offensively for us, she has played the one through the four at any given time. She loves to stay in the gym and improve her game. I believe she will thrive at Angelina.”
Campbell is joining an Angelina program that advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament in 2019 and defeated Tyler Junior College in the Region XIV Tournament this season before the Apache Ladies ultimately won the national championship.
“It was where I saw myself fitting in best with the coaches there,” Campbell said. “It’s very exciting to get to take my skills to the next level, which every player wants to do.”
Campbell said she is looking forward to competing in one of the top junior college conferences — Region XIV — in the country, among the likes of TJC and Trinity Valley.
“I love competition, so it will be good for me,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she is undecided on a major.
Inmon will go to McLennan, where she will play for new head coach Bill Brock, who was an assistant coach at Baylor from 2000-06, Texas Tech from 2006-09 and then back at Baylor from 2009-21.
“I like the coach they are getting,” Inmon said. “I feel like it will be a pretty good fit for me to improve myself pretty quickly.”
Inmon moved from Legacy as a sophomore to Denton High School, where she started on varsity. Inmon returned to Legacy as a junior and was a two-time first-team all-district selection for the Lady Raiders, and she earned All-East Texas honors as a senior.
“I think they’re getting a versatile player,” Barber said. “The ceiling is really high on a kid that’s going to go down there and develop. Coach Brock is going to elevate that program, and I really think she’s going to go there and elevate her game under him.”
Inmon said she will major in business.
Turner said it’s been a long process, but she’s ready for her new chapter at McMurry.
“The team had a family camaraderie,” Turner said. “I’m really excited. I’ve been working really hard since the seventh grade to get my basketball skills up so I could be able to go to college to be able to play basketball. It’s a great opportunity, and I just love the game.”
Turner was a second-team all-district selection and was academic all-state.
“McMurry is getting a solid forward with very good footwork and a high IQ on defense. I believe Akya will continue to develop at the next level and be a contributing factor for McMurry next season.”
Turner said she plans to major in pre-med biology.
Rodriguez will join the soccer program at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
“It was a last-minute thing,” Rodriguez said. “I walked in there to an ID camp, played my hardest there for two days, and they ended up offering me on the spot.”
Rodriguez was the District 10-6A Defensive Player of the Year and was TASCO second-team all-region.
“Texas A&M-Texarkana is getting a skillful enter back who can also play in the midfield,” Legacy head boys soccer coach Marty Germany said. “Esteban does a nice job of reading the flow of the game and putting himself in a good position to win the ball. Esteban will be a great addition to the Eagles program and should be able to compete at the collegiate level immediately.”
Rodriguez said he wants to major in dentistry.
Anderson will continue the family tradition of attending The Master’s University.
Anderson’s father, Mark Anderson, played soccer for the Mustangs, and his mother, Kristen Anderson, was a volleyball player at Master’s. His older brother, Price, signed with Master’s in 2018 and just graduated from there.
The Master’s head soccer coach Jim Rickard coached both Mark and Price.
“I went out there on a recruiting trip and played with the team, and I just really connected with all of the other guys on the team. The location is really beautiful. I just knew it was a good fit when I went out there.”
Anderson was a second-team all-district selection and academic all-state.
“Master’s is getting a quality player who can play multiple positions on the field,” Germany said. “Hansen reads the game well and has a huge upside on the field as a player who started transitioning from being a goalkeeper to a field player a couple of years ago. He will continue to grow and progress as a player in the increasing competitive college environment. They will be getting a great leader, as well.”
Anderson will be a business major.