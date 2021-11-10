Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Low 54F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.