Three Tyler Legacy High School student-athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level on Wednesday morning inside the school’s gymnasium.
Baseball players Cooper Hill and Dakota McCaskill are going to the University of Houston and North Central Texas College, respectively. Softball player Maddie Flanery is going to LeTourneau University.
Hill committed to Houston on Oct. 9, 2019. More than two years later, he was able to make it official.
“They made really good relationships with me as a sophomore,” Hill said. “It really meant a lot. They have very nice facilities and a great atmosphere.”
Hill suffered a back injury as a sophomore and then had a broken wrist and collarbone injury in November of his junior year, forcing him to move from shortstop to first base.
“I recovered and just played where I could,” he said. “I adjusted and really made the best of it.”
Hill said corner infield is likely where he will land in college. No matter where he plays, his bat will be a factor.
As a junior, Hill hit .434 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored. He had an on-base percentage of .452 with a .983 fielding percentage.
“First of all, they are getting a good quality person, on and off the field,” Tyler Legacy head baseball coach James Boxley said. “He’s good in the classroom. He comes to work every day and does what’s asked of him. They’re getting a really good hitter that is going to continue to get better.”
Hill said he plans to major in construction management.
McCaskill is headed to North Central Texas College in Gainesville. The Lions compete in NJCAA Region V.
“I liked the coaches and the staff and how they treated me,” McCaskill said. “It’s definitely a nice place, and it felt right when I get there.”
McCaskill is a right-handed pitcher with a big frame who has a bright future ahead of him, according to his coach.
“He has big upside,” Boxley said. “He has a huge frame and a good arm. He hasn’t been pitching very long. The ceiling is way high for him. They’re certainly getting a quality guy who does it right in the classroom. He works hard and does everything outside of the baseball field.”
McCaskill said he’s considering being a business major.
Flanery won’t have to go too far to play college softball as she will head to Longview to play for LeTourneau.
“Whenever I first met Coach (Stan) Wells, he was so nice and welcoming,” Flanery said. “When I went on my official tour of the college, it was so nice, and I just loved the atmosphere and everything.
“It’s amazing. All of those blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this sport, it’s been worth it.”
Flanery plays shortstop for Legacy but can also play in the outfield. Before arriving at Legacy as a junior, Flanery played for Grace Community School.
“When we envisioned what we wanted for the program, you could take a snapshot and it would be of Maddie Flanery,” Legacy head softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “She is a coach’s dream. She is willing to do anything and everything for her team and puts personal statistics aside. Maddie is a utility player that we can play anywhere on the field. Most importantly, she comes from a family of high character and has exhibited that character day-in and day-out. Maddie has made our program what we dream it could be four years ago. LeTourneau University is getting a top-notch individual and a great softball player.”
Flanery hit .329 as a junior with 26 hits, one triple, 13 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 29 RBIs.
“She can fly,” Kniffen said.
Flanery said she plans to major in aerospace and mechanical engineering.