TJC athletic director Kevin Vest likes to say, "It's a great day to be an Apache."
He could easily rephrased it to "It was a great weekend to be an Apache" as three Tyler Junior College teams (men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball) all earned national tournament bids. Also, although the Apache football team lost to Kilgore College, the squad earned a postseason berth, the first time since 2016.
"The College’s core value of excellence continues to be reflected in the work our student-athletes, coaches and trainers put in every day that allows us to compete at the highest level of NJCAA competition," Vest said. "While we are excited to see our teams chasing championships during the month of November, what is even more exciting is the opportunities for our players at the four-year level that comes along with this type of team success. It’s going to be an exciting couple of weeks for our Apache teams and their fans and I am excited to watch them compete."
The string of national tourney bids began on Saturday when the Apache soccer team scored a 1-0 win over LSU-Eunice to capture the Gulf South District championship and with it an automatic bid to nationals. The NJCAA Division I Men's National Tournament just happens to be in the Rose City and is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 at Pat Hartley Field.
Tristan Singh scored the only goal of the contest off a corner kick from Tyger Smalls as No. 7 TJC improved to 16-2 on the season.
This is the 13th consecutive year that TJC coach Steve Clements has guided his Apaches to the national tournament. He has led Tyler to six national championships.
A little earlier over in Kilgore, the Apaches dropped a 31-21 decision to Kilgore College on the gridiron. Still, TJC is No. 3 seed in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs. It means a return trip to R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for the semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. KC is the No. 2 seed.
The other semifinal has No. 4 seed Blinn traveling to Roswell, New Mexico to meet No. 1 New Mexico Military Institute. Kickoff is 2 p.m. (MST) Saturday. The semifinal winners will play for league championship on Nov. 20.
On Sunday, the No. 1 ranked Apache Ladies soccer team and the No. 17 Apache Ladies volleyball team punched their tickets to nationals.
In Fort Worth, Corey Rose's TJC women's soccer team defeated No. 8 Hill College, 1-0, to claim the South District championship. Esaleena Galekhutle scored the only goal with an assist from Rocio Fernandez. Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet.
The Apache Ladies (21-0) have won 47 consecutive matches, including the last two national championships.
The NJCAA Division I Women's National Soccer Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 15-20 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Later on Sunday, Brandi Hood-Goldman's Apache Ladies secured a bid to volleyball nationals with the Mid-South B title.
The Apache Ladies (26-11) finished 4-1 in the Region XIV Tournament at Lee College in Baytown. TJC defeated Trinity Valley 3-0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-16) in the first round round on Friday, followed by a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Blinn (25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13). Tyler then bounced back to win three straight — 3-0 over Wharton County (25-15, 25-13, 25-20) on Saturday, 3-1 over TVCC (21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-23) and 3-1 over Panola (25-19, 29-27, 21-25, 25-10) on Sunday — to earn the region's second bid.
Blinn (38-1) received the Mid-South A berth.
The national tournament is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The No. 2 Apache Ladies basketball team split games in the McLennan Classic on Friday and Saturday in Waco. Tyler defeated Southwestern Christian College (121-46) and dropped a 71-68 contest to host McLennan. Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's team will host the Herb Richardson Classic on Friday (7 p.m. vs. Hill) and Saturday (2 p.m. vs. Collin) at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Other games in the Classic include — Friday: Angelina vs. Collin, 5 p.m.; and Saturday: Angelina vs. Hill, noon. ... The TJC men's basketball team dropped a pair of games in the Reed Overhead Doors Classic in Ottumwa, Iowa. Apaches coach Mike Marquis was the former coach at Indian Hills Community College and Marshalltown Community College. He was inducted into the Indian Hills Hall of Fame. TJC fell to No. 2 Indian Hills 78-46 on Friday and to Marshalltown 78-71 on Saturday. The Apaches (1-2) travel to Denison on Thursday to face Grayson County in a 5 p.m. match before hosting Cy Fair Prep at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.