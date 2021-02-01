Bullard soccer players Coty Johnson, Blake Seib and Antonio Vidal are not only getting it done on the pitch but also the classroom.
Johnson, Seib and Vidal earned academic all-state honors, Bullard coach Darren Vossler said.
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches presented the awards.
Seib sports a 100.13 grade point average and is ranked No. 3 in his class.
Vidal has a 99.8 average and is No. 9 in his class. Johnson has a 92.0 GPA.
"This goes way beyond the game of soccer and any other award that they can be given on the field," Vossler said. "This award is earned by maintaining at least a 92 average all through high school and is a great accomplishment."