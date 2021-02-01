Bullard soccer

Three Bullard soccer players (from left) Coty Johnson, Antonio Vidal and Blake Seib have earned Academic All State by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

Bullard soccer players Coty Johnson, Blake Seib and Antonio Vidal are not only getting it done on the pitch but also the classroom.

Johnson, Seib and Vidal earned academic all-state honors, Bullard coach Darren Vossler said.

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches presented the awards.

Seib sports a 100.13 grade point average and is ranked No. 3 in his class.

Vidal has a 99.8 average and is No. 9 in his class. Johnson has a 92.0 GPA.

"This goes way beyond the game of soccer and any other award that they can be given on the field," Vossler said. "This award is earned by maintaining at least a 92 average all through high school and is a great accomplishment."

