Three All Saints student-athletes signed on Wednesday with schools in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.
Bryce Patrick will play basketball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Jordan Hoover will play basketball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Mill Walters will play football at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
“I’ve had the honor and the pleasure to coach all three of these exceptional student-athletes,” All Saints athletic director Drew Starnes said. “All of these young men are overall athletes.”
Patrick said Central Methodist University felt “very homey.”
“It’s very exciting,” Patrick said. “This has always been my dream and something I always wanted to do. Fulfilling that dream is very exciting to me.”
Starnes said along with being a standout basketball player, a sport he was second-team all-district in, Patrick is also a captain for the baseball team.
“He is an overall athlete, a leader on and off the court, in the classroom and in the community,” Starnes said. “If I had to describe him with one word, it’s captain.”
Patrick said he plans to major in business.
Hoover spent one year at All Saints after playing one season at Brownsboro following his family’s move from North Carolina, where he went to Gramercy Christian School.
Hoover looked at schools in multiple states before deciding on Luther.
“It just felt like home,” Hoover said. “I really felt comfortable with the guys. The process was fun. I got to travel the U.S. a little bit. A lot were on the east coast, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, and I went to one in California. It was a good time.”
Hoover was second-team all-district in basketball. He also played football for the first time, recording 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Luther College is not just getting a great basketball player, they’re getting a great young man, they’re getting a great student-athlete and they’re getting a great teammate,” Starnes said.
Hoover said he will major in pre-med and biology.
Walters is going to Wheaton, where former All Saints standout and new All Saints basketball coach Aston Francis played basketball.
“I heard about it from Aston Francis at first, and I went up there and toured it, and it was a great place and a great campus,” Walters said. “They have a really good football program, they win a lot of games, and that’s where I wanted to go.”
Walters is going to college as a receiver, and he had 39 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also had 31 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown. He returned 27 kickoffs for 660 yards and a touchdown.
Walters was a first-team all-district selection in basketball, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range.
Walters will compete at the TAPPS Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday in Waco in the 200-meter dash and the 4x200-meter relay. Walters said he could possibly also run track at Wheaton.
“Wheaton is getting a special difference maker that is going to be a difference maker for years to come at Wheaton,” Starnes said. “They got lucky getting Mill Walters.”
Walters said he will major in biology.