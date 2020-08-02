FedEx Invitational Golf

Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018.

Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship victory on the par-5 16th. Thomas took the lead for good with his second straight birdie, while Koepka bogeyed the hole.

Koepka pulled within a stroke with a 39-footer for birdie on No. 17. But Koepka put his tee shot into the water along the 18th fairway on his way to double bogey, allowing Thomas to finish up an easy par putt for what wound up a three-stroke victory.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner's check for his 13th PGA Tour title. At 27, he became the third-youngest player since 1960 to reach 13 PGA Tour wins, trailing only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

This was the fifth time Thomas rallied to win, and he matched his biggest comeback after starting the day four strokes back of third-round leader Brendon Todd. Thomas has three wins this season, two since the start of the year.

The last time Thomas was No. 1, he spent four weeks at the top of the ranking. He will supplant Jon Rahm, who became No. 1 after winning at Memorial two weeks ago.

Koepka will go to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco looking to defend his PGA championship title. He finished with a 69 and tied for second with Phil Mickelson (67), Daniel Berger (65) and Tom Lewis (66).

Thomas started Sunday with Jim "Bones" Mackay on his bag playing in the same group with Mickelson for the first time since Mickelson split with his longtime caddie. Thomas made up the deficit with four birdies on the front nine and just missed another birdie chance on No. 8. His 20-footer on No. 9 tied Todd at 12 under.

Todd, whose putting had carried him through the first three rounds, three-putted for bogey from 23 feet on the par-3 eighth, leaving Thomas alone atop the leaderboard.

Thomas put his second on the par-4 12th into a greenside bunker near the back edge and chopped it out to the rough. He chipped out from an awkward stance to salvage bogey.

That created a five-way tie at 11 under with Koepka, Berger, Lewis and Todd.

Koepka took the lead to himself on the par-4 13th. He hit his approach from 133 yards to 10 feet of the pin, and Koepka sunk the putt for his third birdie of the round to go to 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot 321 yards to the rough 51 yards short of the hole on No. 15, Thomas hit to 6 feet for a birdie, tying Koepka at 12 under with three to play. Thomas found the rough far right of the cart path on the par-5 16th, then hit his third from the left rough 65 yards to 3 feet for his second straight birdie.

Koepka, in the group behind Thomas, tried to answer 42 yards from the hole. His shot landed close to the hole only to keep rolling to the back of the green. Koepka wound up two-putting from 8 feet for bogey.

PGA Tour-World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,277; Par: 70

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Justin Thomas (550), $1,820,000 66-70-66-65—267

Daniel Berger (193), $695,000 71-67-67-65—270

Brooks Koepka (193), $695,000 62-71-68-69—270

Tom Lewis (193), $695,000 73-70-61-66—270

Phil Mickelson (193), $695,000 67-70-66-67—270

Jason Day (87), $268,333 68-67-69-67—271

Xander Schauffele (87), $268,333 68-70-67-66—271

Matthew Fitzpatrick (87), $268,333 70-64-69-68—271

Shane Lowry (87), $268,333 68-69-67-67—271

Louis Oosthuizen (87), $268,333 68-67-68-68—271

Chez Reavie (87), $268,333 66-67-70-68—271

Dustin Johnson (65), $166,667 69-68-68-67—272

Webb Simpson (65), $166,667 69-66-69-68—272

Byeong Hun An (65), $166,667 68-65-66-73—272

Abraham Ancer (55), $131,400 67-75-65-66—273

Rickie Fowler (55), $131,400 64-67-69-73—273

Ryan Palmer (55), $131,400 69-69-71-64—273

Scottie Scheffler (55), $131,400 69-67-69-68—273

Brendon Todd (55), $131,400 64-65-69-75—273

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $106,200 71-69-64-70—274

Joel Dahmen (46), $106,200 72-67-65-70—274

Hideki Matsuyama (46), $106,200 68-71-67-68—274

Collin Morikawa (46), $106,200 70-71-67-66—274

Erik van Rooyen, $106,200 71-70-68-65—274

Cameron Champ (37), $87,200 71-68-67-69—275

Billy Horschel (37), $87,200 70-70-68-67—275

Kevin Kisner (37), $87,200 70-68-72-65—275

Matt Kuchar (37), $87,200 66-72-71-66—275

Bubba Watson (37), $87,200 68-70-71-66—275

Corey Conners (28), $72,000 72-68-66-70—276

Bryson DeChambeau (28), $72,000 67-73-69-67—276

Andrew Landry (28), $72,000 70-72-66-68—276

J.T. Poston (28), $72,000 70-68-70-68—276

Jordan Spieth (28), $72,000 68-69-68-71—276

Tommy Fleetwood (19), $56,111 72-67-73-65—277

Patrick Cantlay (19), $56,111 73-72-65-67—277

Sergio Garcia (19), $56,111 67-71-68-71—277

Sungjae Im (19), $56,111 67-68-69-73—277

Graeme McDowell (19), $56,111 68-70-70-69—277

Kevin Na (19), $56,111 72-64-74-67—277

Henrik Stenson (19), $56,111 69-69-70-69—277

Kevin Streelman (19), $56,111 71-66-71-69—277

Nick Taylor (19), $56,111 69-70-67-71—277

Mackenzie Hughes (13), $49,000 68-71-70-69—278

Sung Kang (13), $49,000 65-69-72-72—278

Jason Kokrak (13), $49,000 69-68-71-70—278

Rory McIlroy (11), $46,500 73-66-73-67—279

Patrick Reed (11), $46,500 71-69-69-70—279

Tyler Duncan (10), $44,000 74-70-66-70—280

Lucas Herbert, $44,000 71-73-69-67—280

Matthew Wolff (10), $44,000 69-74-65-72—280

Keegan Bradley (7), $40,000 68-70-70-73—281

Max Homa (7), $40,000 66-73-72-70—281

Marc Leishman (7), $40,000 70-69-69-73—281

Joaquin Niemann (7), $40,000 73-73-68-67—281

Jon Rahm (7), $40,000 70-74-71-66—281

Michael Thompson (6), $37,250 70-74-69-69—282

Gary Woodland (6), $37,250 71-69-73-69—282

Viktor Hovland (5), $35,250 67-75-72-69—283

Jazz Janewattananond, $35,250 75-71-68-69—283

Matt Jones (5), $35,250 71-72-69-71—283

Robert MacIntyre, $35,250 71-73-69-70—283

Cameron Smith (5), $35,250 72-72-71-68—283

Matt Wallace (5), $35,250 72-71-73-67—283

Tony Finau (4), $33,250 70-68-72-74—284

Victor Perez, $33,250 73-71-70-70—284

Paul Casey (4), $32,625 71-78-69-67—285

Brandt Snedeker (4), $32,625 73-71-72-69—285

Tyrrell Hatton (3), $32,000 72-69-73-73—287

Ian Poulter (3), $32,000 73-69-72-73—287

Danny Willett (3), $32,000 69-70-74-74—287

Adam Hadwin (3), $31,375 73-71-75-69—288

C.T. Pan (3), $31,375 72-74-70-72—288

Bernd Wiesberger, $31,000 71-73-75-70—289

Haotong Li, $30,625 68-73-74-75—290

Shaun Norris, $30,625 73-76-72-69—290

Sebastian Soderberg, $30,250 72-71-75-73—291

Rafa Cabrera Bello (2), $30,000 73-74-76-72—295

