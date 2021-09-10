MCKINNEY NORTH (1-1) VS. MARSHALL (0-2)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Notable
McKinney North: QB Gavin Constantine III … RB Jaden Smith … OL Jackson Tallaferro … WR Korbin Hendrix … DB Luke Paley … DL Dylan Frazier … DL Jeffrey Dennis … LB Andrew McGee
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (32 carries, 125 yards) … QB Michael Olvera (8-of-18 ,118 yards, 2 INT) … WR Jacorey Smith (10 catches, 127 yards) … WR Domar Roberson (5 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD) … OL Connor Haggerty … DE Gikovian McCoy … LB Terrell Davis … LB Sam Palmer … DB Jordan Williams
Did you know: McKinney North High School was established in 2000. This is the second meeting between the two schools. Marshall was slated to play Carthage last year but due to COVID-19, had to find a different opponent and picked up a game against another Bulldogs squad. The Mavericks won last year’s meeting 48-22 as Brent Burris set a school record for Marshall with 439 yards.
Last Week: Longview 14, Marshall 0; Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Up next: Marshall bye; Rockwall-Heath at McKinney North
CHAPEL HILL (2-0) VS. HALLSVILLE (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Notable
Chapel Hill: QB Tyler Jones (27-of-39, 666 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD) … RB Samari Willis (12 carries, 96 yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 68 yards, 1 TD) … WR Deuce McGregor (9 catches, 359 yards, 1 TD) … WR Tyson Berry (7 catches, 98 yards, 2 TD) … LB Brach Dyer (21 tackles, 1 TFL) … LB (15 tackles, 1 sack) … DB Solomon Macfoy (6 tackles, 1 INT, 6 PBU)
Hallsville: QB Jace Moseley (35-of-59, 550 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT; 27 carries, 151 yards 1 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (32 carries, 315 yards, 4 TD, 9 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD) … WR Carter Rogas (15 catches, 181 yards) … WR Kamron Gaut (5 catches, 136 yards, 3 TD) … WR Ethan Miller (3 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) … LB Derrick Dunn (12 tackles) … DT Gavin Mendez (10 tackles) … DB Trevion Spencer (1 forced fumble) … Zachary Southard (1 INT) … LB JaTavion Watson (12 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: Robert Newhouse, the only none-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl for the Cowboys attended Hallsville Galilee High School. Chapel Hill won state championships in 1989 and 2011.
Last Week: Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27; Chapel Hill 35, Livingston 15
Up next: Hallsville bye; Center at Chapel Hill
WHITEHOUSE (0-2) VS. CORSICANA (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, Corsicana
Notable
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (34 of 66, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs) … WR Decarlton Wilson (13 catches, 121 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Josh Green (21 tackles, 3 TFL)
Corsicana: QB Adrian Baston (16 carries, 199 yards, 5 TDs vs. Lebanon Trail) … RB Anthony Young … ATH Dontay Thomas
Did you know: Conflitti threw for 184 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Corsicana last season … Corsicana only ran 12 offensive plays in the second half and was held to 72 rushing yards in last season’s meeting … According to Mike Phillips of the Corsicana Daily Sun, Baston is the first quarterback in Corsicana’s program history to rush for five touchdowns in a game … Corsicana is 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Last week: Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13; Corsicana 49, Lebanon Trail 35
Up Next: Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, Sept. 24; Royse City at Corsicana
JACKSONVILLE (0-2) VS. HENDERSON (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Lion Stadium, Henderson
Notable
Jacksonville: QB Ryan McCown (43 of 72, 631 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) … WR Devin McCuin (21 catches, 319 yards, 1 TD) … RB Isaiah Mallard
Henderson: QB Jacobe Robinson … RB Ya’Corus Porter … LB Trust Carston
Did you know: Jacksonville has allowed 51 points in each of its first two games of the season … Jacksonville is on an eight-game losing streak … This will be the first meeting between Jacksonville and Henderson since 2019 when Henderson won 67-40.
Last week: Palestine 51, Jacksonville 27; Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Up Next: Hallsville at Jacksonville, Sept. 24; Henderson at Spring Hill
TATUM (2-0) VS. PITTSBURG (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Notable
Tatum: QB Kendric Malone (21 of 31, 422 yards, 7 TD, 0 interceptions; 2 rushing TD) … Jaylon Jones (26 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD) … Quinten Harmon (23 carries, 152 yards, 3 TD) … Kendall Williams (9 catches, 221 yards, 4 TD) … Remington O’Bryan (7 catches, 147 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Bridges (10 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Trey Fite (13 tackles, 6 TFL) … Malachi Ward (2 sacks) … C.J. Fite (2 sacks)
Pittsburg: Jaxson Ramsey (17 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD) … Brayden Bolton (17 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD) … Christian Layton (2 catches, 42 yards) … Tyliq Isome (18 tackles) … Lakendric Black (15 tackles) … Christian Bates (16 tackles) … Bralyn Johnson (2 sacks) … Terrell Williams (2 sacks)
Did you know: Tatum has scored 103 points in its first two games, opening the season with a 68-26 victory over Center before holding on for last week’s win over Daingerfield
Last Week: Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28; Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6
Up next: Hughes Springs at Tatum; Van at Pittsburg
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bruce Field, Athens
Notable
Fairfield: QB Kaden Crawford … RB Eli Martin … WR Jacorey Daniels
Athens: QB Ty Arroyo (24 of 37, 429 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Jecorey Roberts (41 carries, 308 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Jorien Ray (5 catches, 92 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Athens is averaging 40.5 points and holding opponents to 7 points per game in its two games … Fairfield lost to Brownsboro last week after Athens defeated Brownsboro 41-7 in the opener … Athens took a 48-0 win over Fairfield last season.
Last week: Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28; Athens 40, Life Waxahachie 7
Up Next: Waco Robinson at Fairfield; Athens at Wills Point
ATLANTA ((0-2) VS. GILMER (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Notable
Atlanta: LaRandion Dowden (171 rushing yards, eight receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns) … Daniel Hernandez (108 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns) … Adrian Kennington (19 tackles)
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (491 passing yards, 23 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns) … Ashton Haynes (205 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns) … Omero Orona (23 tackles and one sack)
Did you know: Atlanta and Gilmer will meet for the 12th straight season … The teams played each other twice in the 2011 and 2012 campaigns … Gilmer is 15-0 against Atlanta since 2006.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34; Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Gilmer at Lindale
CENTER (0-2) VS. GLADEWATER (0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jack V. Murphy Stadium, Gladewater
Notable
Center: Emonte Cross (173 passing yards, 19 rushing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown) … Kaden Dixon (156 rushing yards, seven tackles and two rushing touchdowns) … Jamarion Evans (145 receiving yards, eight tackles and one receiving touchdown)
Gladewater: Kyron Wilson (94 passing yards and 21 rushing yards) … Kollin Lewis (53 receiving yards, 10 rushing yards and four passing yards) … Austin Verner (23 rushing yards and four receiving yards)
Did you know: Center and Gladewater will meet for the eighth straight season … Gladewater holds an 8-1 series edge against Center since 2008 … The only Center win during that stretch was a 7-0 victory in 2009.
Last week: Jefferson 25, Center 14; No Gladewater game
Up next: Center at Chapel Hill; Kilgore at Gladewater
SABINE (1-1) VS. DAINGERFIELD (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Notable
Sabine: Jace Burns (317 passing yards, 244 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns) … Brannigan Willige (196 receiving yards, 185 rushing yards, three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns) … Caden Richardson (32 tackles)
Daingerfield: Dee Lewis (726 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, seven passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown) … Jakevian Rodgers (275 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns) … D’Co Wright (99 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: Sabine and Daingerfield will meet for the third time since 2015 … Daingerfield won 41-35 in 2015 and 35-14 in 2020.
Last week: West Rusk 55, Sabine 33; Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28
Up next: DeKalb at Sabine; Daingerfield at Elysian Fields
HARMONY (2-0) VS. NEW DIANA (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Eagle Stadium, Diana
Notable
Harmony: Evan Webber (214 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one tackle) … Seth Morgan (99 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards) … Weston Seahorn (12 tackles)
New Diana: Tailor Rosales (196 passing yards and 80 rushing yards) … Omari Jones (76 receiving yards and 70 rushing yards) … Kevin Lewis (19 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: This will be the 49th football meeting between Harmony and New Diana … New Diana currently leads the series 25-22-1 … Harmony has won eight of the 10 meetings since 2003 .. The only New Diana wins during that stretch were in 2011 and 2019
Last week: Harmony 20, Hughes Springs 8; Redwater 54, New Diana 17
Up next: Harleton at Harmony; New Diana at White Oak
MINEOLA (1-1) VS. WEST RUSK (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Notable
Mineola: Dawson Pendergrass (353 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, 23 passing yards, five rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown) … Calem Redding (132 rushing yards and 71 passing yards) … Cason Davis (55 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown)
West Rusk: Andon Mata (218 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and two passing touchdowns) … Jamal Ford (264 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown) … Tate Winings (255 rushing yards and nine receiving yards)
Did you know: Mineola and West Rusk will meet for the fourth straight season … West Rusk won 42-21 in 2018, 26-21 in 2019 and 50-7 in 2020.
Last week: Mineola 42, Wills Point 11; West Rusk 55, Sabine 33
Up next: Winnsboro at Mineola; West Rusk at San Augustine
PALESTINE (1-1) VS. RUSK (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium
Notable
Palestine: QB Jerrod Walker (8 of 17, 219 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 8 carries, 68 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Elijah Walker (17 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Ben Clerkley (2 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD)
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (37 of 60, 459 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … WR Heston Kelly (24 catches, 262 yards, 1 TD) … LB Caleb Ferrara (23 tackles, 1 TFL)
Did you know: Rusk’s field is named after former All-American TCU running back Jim Swink, a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 1957 … Palestine won last season’s meeting 23-13.
Last week: Palestine 51, Jacksonville 27; Rusk 47, Crockett 21
Up Next: Waco Connally at Palestine; Bullard at Rusk
LIBERTY-EYLAU (1-0) VS. JEFFERSON (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harris Field, Texarkana
Notable
Liberty-Eylau: QB Jaydrin Hampton ... OL Jason Murphy … WR Ian Jones … RB Greg London … DL De’Von King … LB Mike Riley … LB Shawn White … DB Tracy Revels
Jefferson: QB Chris Bowman (18-of-33, 302 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT; 24 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 13 tackles, 1 PBU) … RB Kamran Williams (32 carries, 160 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD) … WR Luke McMullen (5 catches, 107 yards) … WR EJ Burns (5 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD) … LB Trenton Miles (18 tackles)
Did you know: Last year’s meeting saw the Bulldogs fall to the Leopards 49-14.
Last Week: Liberty-Eylau bye; Jefferson 25, Center 14
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Atlanta; Jefferson at Hooks
SHELBYVILLE (1-1) VS. WASKOM (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, Waskom
Notable
Shelbyville: QB Jakory Stanley … RB Adaybran Davis … OL Eli Taylor … DL La’Trevion Cartwright … DB Tre McGee … LB Dylan Robbins
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (4-of-10, 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 26 carries, 168 yards, 5 TD) … RB Teasean Hamilton (2 carries, 74) … RB D.J. Feaster (11 carries, 181 yards, 2 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (1 catch, 43 yards, 1 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (20 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB pressure) … LB Layton Luster (16 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) … DB Cam Washington (5 tackles, 1 INT) … DL Carter Watson (13 tackles, 6 TFL)
Did you know: Shelbyville has outscored its opponents 81-64 in just two games while Waskom has outscored its opponents 73-49.
Last Week: Shelbyville 51, Huntington 14; Timpson 49, Waskom 28
Up next: Arp at Waskom; Shelbyville at Groveton
MOUNT VERNON (2-0) VS. PAUL PEWITT (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Brahmas Stadium, Omaha
Notable
Mount Vernon: Braden Bennett (350 yards and four touchdowns) … Makenzie McGill (311 yards and six touchdowns) … Kam Doss (18 tackles) and Keaton Decker (18 tackles)
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (292 rushing yards, six receiving yards, five tackles and one rushing touchdown) … A’myree Johnson (86 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, eight tackles, one interception and one rushing touchdown)
Did you know: Mount Vernon and Paul Pewitt will meet for the second straight football season … Mount Vernon beat Paul Pewitt 42-14 in 2020.
Last week: Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6; Paul Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34
Up next: Mount Vernon at Rains; Celina at Paul Pewitt
WINNSBORO (1-1) VS. HUGHES SPRINGS (0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Notable
Winnsboro: Zeb Fulmer … Rance Brown … Crayton Klika
Hughes Springs: Patrick Boyd … Trevor Bolden … Cole Edwards
Did you know: Winnsboro and Hughes Springs will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2007 … The teams played every year from 2004 until 2007 … Hughes Springs won the 2005, 2006 and 2007 games, while Winnsboro prevailed in 2004.
Last week: Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35; Harmony 20, Hughes Springs 8
Up next: Winnsboro at Mineola; Hughes Springs at Tatum
RIVERCREST (1-1) VS. HARLETON (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Harleton
Notable
Rivercrest: WR Michael Herring … WR Skylor Levell ... OL Alexis Barrientos … Ethan Taylor …
Harleton: QB Carson Brown (16-of-37, 262 yards, 3 INT; 10 carries, 35 yards, 2 TD) … RB Taber Childs (30 carries, 207 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards) … WR Zane Stroman (5 catches, 87 yards) … FB Van Ring … OL Max Ramirez … DB Braden Hopkins (1 INT) … DB Carter Taft (1 INT) … DE Jayden Johnson … LB Blake Blassingame
Did you know: Harleton won last year’s meeting over Rivercrest in overtime for the 33-26 homecoming victory.
Last Week: Rivercrest 38, Detroit 6; Beckville 46, Harleton 22,
Up next: Rivercrest at Chisum; Harleton at Harmony
BULLARD (0-2) VS. TROUP (2-0)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Troup
Notable
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … RB Stevin Kemp … WR Clifford Douglas
Troup: QB Grayson Hearon (17 of 31, 437 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) … RB Trae Davis (20 carries, 213 yards, 3 TDs) … ATH Kevin Pierce (34 carries, 191 yards, 4 TDs; 1 of 1, 60 yards, 1 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (7 catches, 260 yards, 3 TDs)
Did you know: Troup is averaging 44.5 points per game. Bullard is allowing 37 points per game … Bullard won last season’s meeting 49-14.
Last week: Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20; Troup 41, Carlisle 26
Up Next: Bullard at Rusk; Brownsboro at Troup
BROWNSBORO (1-1) VS. SUNNYVALE (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Raider Stadium, Sunnyvale
Notable
Brownsboro: K Jorge Vicente … WR Gekyle Baker … QB Jaxyn Rogers
Sunnyvale: QB Rigdon Yates (27 of 46, 344 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Matt Leavitt … WR Joey Bruszer (14 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD) … ATH Landry Laird
Did you know: This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2019 when Sunnyvale won 57-41 … Sunnyvale head coach John Settle has been with the Raiders since 2011. Before that, Settle coached at Brownsboro from 2003-10.
Last week: Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28; Dallas Wilson 34, Sunnyvale 24
Up Next: Brownsboro at Troup; Sunnyvale at Malakoff
PARISH EPISCOPAL (1-1) VS. MALAKOFF (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Notable
Parish Episcopal: QB Sawyer Anderson … RB Andrew Paul … WR Cedric Mays … LB Keegon Addison
Malakoff: RB Duce Hart … QB/DB Judd Driskell … LB DK Rose
Did you know: Anderson is starting at quarterback as a freshman for Parish Episcopal after four-star recruit Preston Stone graduated and is now at SMU
Last week: Austin LBJ 44, Parish Episcopal 42; Van 33, Malakoff 24
Up Next: Argyle Liberty Christian at Parish Episcopal; Sunnyvale at Malakoff
GARRISON (0-1) VS. ARP (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Notable
Garrison: OL Cason Curbow … WR Chad Henderson … QB Brayden Davidson
Arp: QB Frank Smith (14 of 26, 302 yards, 4 TDs; 33 carries, 251 yards, 1 TD) … RB Michael Brager (25 carries, 175 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Kadaylon Williams (4 catches, 128 yards, 3 TDs; 16 tackles, 3 TFL)
Did you know: Arp head coach Dale Irwin is in his 19th season leading the Tigers and has 133 career wins … Garrison’s Week 2 game was canceled after a 45-0 loss to Waskom in the season opener. Waskom is Arp’s Week 4 opponent.
Last week: Garrison was off; Tenaha 41, Arp 28
Up Next: Garrison at Crockett; Arp at Waskom, Sept. 16
BIG SANDY (1-1) VS. ORE CITY (0-2)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Notable
Big Sandy: Dakota Kitchen … Jesse Fenwick … Sean Gregory
Ore City: Brett Byrd (173 yards and two touchdowns) … Jailyn Wood (101 yards) … Allen Nigreville (19 tackles, three PBU, two interceptions, one blocked kick and one forced fumble)
Did you know: Ore City is 4-3 against Big Sandy since the 2004 season … The Rebels earned series wins in 2004, 2014, 2015 and 2020, while the Wildcats prevailed in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
Last week: Alba-Golden 20, Big Sandy 0; White Oak 49, Ore City 22
Up next: Big Sandy at Overton; Ore City at Joaquin
BECKVILLE (2-0) VS. MAUD (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; George Frost Field, Maud
Notable
Beckville: J’Koby Williams (361 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, 13 tackles and three rushing touchdowns) … Ryan Harris (161 rushing yards, 144 passing yards, 33 tackles, seven rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown) … Bo Hammons (153 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, 25 tackles and two rushing touchdowns)
Maud: Briley Barron … Haylon Dear … Cason Lamb
Did you know: This will be the ninth football meeting between Beckville and Maud since 2004 … Beckville holds a 6-2 series edge against Maud during that stretch
Last week: Beckville 46, Harleton 22; Antlers (Oklahoma) 42, Maud 22
Up next: West Sabine at Beckville; Maud at Union Grove
HAWKINS (1-1) VS. BOLES (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan
Notable
Hawkins: John Hester … Kayden Upchurch … Braden Adams
Boles: Gabriel Drennan (260 rushing yards, 179 passing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown)
Did you know: Hawkins and Boles will meet for the second straight season … Hawkins won 35-0 in 2020.
Last week: Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0; Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8
Up next: Hawkins at Quitman; Boles at Celeste
UNION GROVE (0-1) VS. ALBA-GOLDEN (1-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Alba-Golden Stadium, Alba
Notable
Union Grove: Cooper Vestal (137 passing yards and one passing touchdown) … Harlee Kirbis (98 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown) … Blake Moore (13 tackles and two fumble recoveries)
Alba-Golden: Blake Weissert … Shawn Gaskill … Jerry Skinner
Did you know: Union Grove is 3-0 against Alba-Golden since 2004 … The teams are meeting for the second straight season … Union Grove beat Alba-Golden 35-6 in 2004, 67-19 in 2005 and 12-8 in 2020.
Last week: Queen City 57, Union Grove 12; Alba-Golden 20, Big Sandy 0
Up next: Maud at Union Grove; Alba-Golden at Cumby
BROOK HILL (1-1) VS. TENAHA (2-0)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Raymond Jackson Stadium, Tenaha
Notable
Brook Hill: QB Jack Jordan ... RB Ben Varvas ... WR Jay’lon Warren … LB Dorian Reys
Tenaha: WR JJ Patton … QB Trindon Claiborne … RB Markee Rasberry
Did you know: Brook Hill coach Scott Ryle said, “I thought we had great effort on Friday but we definitely need to clean up the turnovers. Tenaha has great team speed and can score anywhere on the field.”
Last week: Spring Hill 28, Brook Hill 35; Tenaha 41, Arp 28
Up next: Frisco Legacy Christian at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17; Tenaha at Tyler Grace Community, 7 p.m., Sept. 17
KING’S ACADEMY (0-1) AT C. HERITAGE (0-1)When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Notable
CHCS: Boaz Dyess (2 catches, 17 yards; 15 tackles, one fumble recovery) … Trey Stone (7 of 13, 98 yards, 4 TD; 12 carries, 261 yards, 4 TD; 12 tackles, 1 sack) … Luke Land (2 catches, 24 yards. 8 tackles, 2 sacks) … Cason Owens (3 caches, 55 yards, 2 TD; 5 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles)
King’s: Josh Allegreezza … Travis Gardner … Aiden Reynolds
Did you know: King’s defeated Christian Heritage 52-28 in 2020.
Last Week: Both teams were idle. ET Homeschool 70, Christian Heritage 58 on Aug. 28; Fort Bend Homeschool 52, King’s 6 on Aug. 28
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel at Christian Heritage; Fort Worth THESA at King’s
LEWISVILLE CLASSICAL (2-0) VS. ALL SAINTS (0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Field, Tyler
Notable
Founders Classical: WR Luke Harris ... RB Graham Neal ... QB Corbin Creason
All Saints: WR Cayden Mitcham … QB Will Morgan … OL Dustyn Rose
Last Week: Founders Classical 56, Fort Worth Calvary Christian 14; All Saints, bye
Up next: Founders Classical at Dallas HSAA Blue, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; All Saints at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m., Sept. 17
Did you know: During the first week of the season, the Eagles defeated Atlas HomeSchool Rattlers 36-0. ... Last week, All Saints vs. Mount Enterprise was canceled
WESTLAKE ACADEMY (2-0) VS. BISHOP GORMAN (0-1)When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Westlake Academy: QB Joseph Hagman ... RB Nathan Allison ... WR David Winters
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Max Sobel ... WR/LB Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... OL/DL James Walacher ... OL/DL Aaron Ekwuruke ... TE/DL Jacob Favre
Last Week: Westlake Academy 33, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14; Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Bishop Gorman 0
Up Next: Westlake Academy at McKinney Christian, 7 p.m., Sept. 17; Arlington Pantego Christian at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m., Sept. 17
Did you know: Westlake Academy’s nickname is Blacksmiths. Westlake is a town on the border of Denton and Tarrant Counties and was once the home of the Jonas Brothers and current residents include Terry Bradshaw, Dez Bryant, Sean Payton and Jason Witten.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (1-1) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Colleyville Covenant: QB Rhett Renteria ... RB Brooks Lamar ... WR Christian Wells
Grace Community: LT Tyler Thyen ... RT Caleb Wilson ... C Lex Romano ... QB Turner Thomas ... NT Tanner Thyen ... S Caden Lynch ... S Jamarion Johnson
Last Week: Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14; West 42, Grace Community 0
Up Next: Muenster Sacred Heart at Colleyville Covenant, 7 p.m., Sept.17; Tenaha at Grace Community, 7 p.m., Sept. 17
Did you know: Coach Steve Parsons said Eli Martin and Will Bozeman have stepped up and “shown leadership qualities this week in practice.”