SHERMAN (3-5, 1-3) VS. TYLER HIGH (5-3, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Sherman: QB Phoenix Grant (6-1, 185, Jr.) ... WR Vontrelle Sanaders (6-1, 160, Jr.) ... WR EJ Chapman (6-4, 170, Sr.) ... DB Aries Jones (6-0, 170, Jr.) ... DE Sam Thornton (6-0, 225, Jr.)
Tyler: C Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... LG Michael Cooper (5-10, 230, Soph.) ... RG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... RT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LT Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... NG Jordan Dews (5-10, 205, Sr.) ... RT Kadrius Tave (6-2, 245, Sr.) ... LT Jace Sanford (6-3, 205, Soph.)
Did you know: The Lions have played in Sherman the last two years and lost both encounters — 32-27 in 2019 and 30-3 in 2020. Tyler still leads the series, 6-3, but would like to stop that losing skid. Speedy Phoenix Grant moved from the secondary to the starting QB as new coach Cory Cain, the former defensive coordinator at Allen, has taken over for J.D. Martinez. ... The Lions have clinched a playoff berth, now it must be determined which seed they will get. If Tyler wins their last two games, Cujo would get runner-up. However, two losses will mean either No. 3 or No. 4. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Lions are favored by 22 points over the Bearcats. ... In the TexasFootball.com computer rankings, Tyler is No. 37 with Sherman at No. 80. ...
Last week: McKinney North 50, Sherman 28; Dallas Highland Park 42, Tyler
Up next: West Mesquite at Sherman, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5; Tyler at Longview, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.