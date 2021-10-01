TYLER LEGACY (2-2) VS. DALLAS SKYLINE (0-5, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Forester Field, Dallas
Notable
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (57 carries, 542 yards, 4 TDs; 11 catches, 84 yards) … RB Bryson Donnell (47 carries, 295 yards, 7 TDs; 16 catches, 253 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (39 of 72, 484 yards, 4 TDs; 27 carries, 180 yards, 3 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (20 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 QB pressures, 1 INT, 1 FF) … LB Jordan Ford (28 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 3 FR) … LB Jett Stanger (25 tackles, 3 FF, 3 FR)
Skyline: DB Anthony Davis … DB Gregory Johnson … QB Darryl Richardson … WR Ma’leeyon Winfield
Did you know: Miller became the second Red Raider to reach 4,000 career rushing yards in the loss to Allen … Skyline has been held to 6 points or fewer three times this season … Richardson has an offer from Utah State … Winfield — a 6-4 receiver — has three offers from the Southeastern Conference (Arkansas, Missouri and Ole Miss) … Skyline won last year’s meeting 30-24.
Last week: Legacy had a bye; Mesquite 16, Dallas Skyline 6
Up next: Rockwall at Tyler Legacy; Dallas Skyline at Rockwall, Oct. 15