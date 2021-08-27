TYLER HIGH VS. TEXAS HIGH
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana
Radio: KTBB 97.5-FM/600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Clayton Neville)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: No. 0 QB Derrick McFall (5-10, 170, Soph.) ... No. 3 QB Eli Holt (6-1, 185, Sr.) ... No. 33 RB/Lion LB De’Marion Dewberry (5-10, 180, Jr.) ... No. 4 RB JaMichael Cooper (5-7, 165, Soph.) ... No. 60 C Jordan Jackson (5-11, 275, Sr.) ... No. 52 LT Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... No. 55 RT/NG Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... LG No. 71 Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... RG No. 65 John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... X/CB No. 17 Zachuan Williams (6-1, 170, Soph.) ... A/CB No. 2 Kameron Key (5-10, 165, Sr.) ... Y No. 1 Makavion Potts (5-8, 170, Jr.) ... Z/SS No. 7 Montrell Wade (6-1, 175, Jr.) ... No. 11 DE Jace Sanford (6-3, 205, Soph.) ... No. 46 DE Jordan Dews (5-10, 205, Sr.) ... No. 8 FS Xavier Tatum (6-0, 180, Jr.) ... No. 13 WLB Alex Santiago (5-10, 185, Jr.) ... No. 25 MLB Jakyron Lacy (6-0, 205, Sr.) ... No. 16 SLB Ladarius Franklin (5-10, 165, Soph.)
Texas High: No. 12 QB Brayson McHenry (6-0, 180, Sr.) ... No. 3 DL Derrick Brown (6-5, 205, Sr.), No. 2 RB Braylon Stewart (5-10, 190, Sr.) ... No. 4 DB Jalen Jones (6-1, 165, Sr.), No. 27 LB Javarous Tyson (6-0, 210, Sr.), No. 77 OL Qu’shawn McCulloch (6-4, 290, Sr.) ... No. 72 OL John Jack (6-4, 265, Jr.) ... No. 33 LB Alex Hines (6-1, 185, Jr.) ... No. 1 WR T.J. Gray (6-3, 168, Soph.). ... No. 7 DE Braxton White (6-5, 225, Sr.) ... No. 9 WR Blake Rogers (6-0, 175, Sr.), No. 11 LB Darrin Finley (6-3, 210, Sr.) ... No. 18 TE Nate Mennie (6-4, 220, sr.) ... No. 22 DB Michael Thomas (5-11, 175, Sr.) ... No. 95 DL Brandon Childs (5-10, 230, Jr.).
Did you know: The Tigers are favored by 32 points according to TexasFootball.com. ... The Lions had won six straight against the Tigers until last year, a 41-21 victory by Texas High in Tyler. ... Tyler still leads the series 40-29-2. ... The teams first met in 1926 with Tyler winning 6-0. ... The Lions have appeared in five state championship games, winning three. Tyler has appeared in the playoffs 38 times. ... The Tigers have won one state title in their one appearance. They have made the playoffs 37 times. ... Last year, Texas High was 11-1, with its lone loss a 62-42 decision to Crosby in the area round of the playoffs. ... Texas High has won 13 consecutive regular season games dating to 2019. ... The Lions are scheduled to wear their new white jerseys with Tyler in blue across the front with blue helmets, blue pants, blue socks and blue shoes.
Up next: Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler; Texas High at Arkansas High
PHIL HICKS
MARSHALL VS. NEW CANEY
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; RandallReed Stadium, New Caney
Notable
Marshall: QB Collier Slone (6-1, 204) … WR Jacorey Smith (6-4, 183) … WR Montana Warren (6-1, 175) OL Conner Haggerty (6-5, 225) … DL Isaiah Alexander (6-2, 218) … LB Sam Palmer )5-10, 193) … DE Gikovian McCoy (6-6, 214) … DE Carson Combs (5-11, 221)
New Caney: RB Kedrick Reescano (6-0, 195) … QB Cornelius Banks (6-3, 185) … WR Cameron Thomas (6-2, 190) … DB Traveon Hampton (5-10, 180) … LB Dax Linscomb (6-2, 195) … DL Tayte Baker (5-11, 240)
Did you know: Last year’s season opener marked the first meeting between these two teams as the Mavericks defeated the Eagles 34-26.
Up next: Marshall at Longview; Kingwood Park at New Caney
LIBERTY-EYLAU VS. PINE TREE
When/Where: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Pine Tree: LB Dallas Dixon (3 sacks) … DL Mark Daniels … RB Ethan Morgan (130 carries, 775 yards, 9 TD) … DL/TE Daelyn Evans (6-5, 270) … OL Brode Hodges … DL Amahad Washington (36 tackles, 4 sacks) … DB Jeremiah Blinks (3 interceptions)
Liberty-Eylau: DL De’Von King (48 tackles) … LB Mike Riley (59 tackles) … OL Jason Murphy (6-3, 295) … QB Jaydin Hampton (1,274 yards, 10 TD passing) … Chris Lewis (32 catches, 367 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Evans, a sophomore, has already received offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Central Florida and UTSA … After missing the playoffs from 2002 through 2016, Pine Tree has been to the postseason three of the past four seasons … Liberty-Eylau has missed the playoffs just once since 2013
Up next: Lindale at Pine Tree; Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau
SPRING HILL VS. SABINE
When/Where: James Bamberg Stadium, Liberty City
Notable
Spring Hill: QB Jax Stovall (56 of 101, 750 yards, 9 TD) … RB Devaunte Powers (155 carries, 820 yards, 8 TD) … DL Cameron Webb (65 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 12 TFL) … Grayson Crews … OL Gavin Amerson (Graded out at 93 percent with 35 pancakes) … OL Tony Natera (Graded out at 95 percent with 40 pancakes) … DL Bayne Brinkman (52 tackles, 3 sacks) … LB Brooks Hill (71 tackles)
Sabine: QB Jace Burns1,320 passing yards; 590 rushing yard) … LB Daylon Branham (110 tackles) … LB/RB Brannigan Willige (70 tackles; 329 rushing yards) … LB Carter Patterson (90 tackles) … WR Alex Galyean (20 catches, 176 yards) … DB Kile Stripland (34 tackles) … DB Cayden Fortson (45 tacles) … OL Connor Hubbard
Did you know: After missing the playoffs each season from 2008 through 2018, Spring Hill has made the playoffs each of the past two years … Sabine has been to the playoffs eight times in school history, but half of those trips have come since 2014
Up next: Gladewater at Spring Hill; Sabine at West Rusk
NACOGDOCHES VS. KILGORE
When/Where: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Notable
Kilgore: DL Alex Chavez (56 tackles, 3 sacks) … WR Jermaine Roney (39 catches, 519 yards) … DB Marcaelin Caraway (53 tackles) … DB Davin Rider (94 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions) … LB Chris Ervin (75 tackles) … PK Kris Baldoza (64-66 PAT; 7-10 FG)
Nacogdoches: LB Brandon Jones (47 tackles, 3 sacks) … WR D’Marea Weaver (24 catches, 371 yards, 2 TD) … QB Gus Smith … OL Ryan Larson (6-3, 247) … DB Brennan Jones (34 tackles, 2 interceptions)
Did you know: Clint Fuller is just the third head football coach at Kilgore High School since 1994, following Mike Vallery (1995-2009) and Mike Wood (2010-2020) … Fuller comes to Kilgore after serving as Pleasant Grove’s defensive coordinator
Up next: Kilgore at Hallsville; Lufkin at Nacogdoches