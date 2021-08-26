Hopefully, as the football season nears all fans will get to head out to the stadiums around East Texas.
Last year, some folks did not get to enjoy "Friday Night Lights."
There will be some special games in 2021 as we try to return to normalcy.
The sounds of the bands, the Broadway-style routines by the drill teams and the precision of flag corps enhances the whole high school football experience.
Each week during the high school football season, there are always marquee matchups, rivalry games and, of course, district showdowns.
Whether it's the season opener or the first district game, or a crosstown rivalry or just an old-fashion grudge meet, each week has something for fans.
Here are our list of top games for 2021. Of course, there will be surprise teams and upsets, so the list could change during the season.
Mark your calendars or type in the dates on your phone and get your East Texas road trip planned. Some key games fall on the same date so you may have to flip a coin to determine your destination. Plus, check out all the schedules and see what games interest you.
No. 1
Longview vs. Denton Ryan
Saturday, Aug. 28, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco
What a way to begin the season.
After other games around the state on Aug. 26 and 27, fans are in for a treat with a Saturday matinee as East Texas takes on North Texas in the first Jerry Jones Classic.
The Longview Lobos and Denton Ryan Raiders will clash in a game that has the feel of a collegiate Kickoff Classic. The Raiders are ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine preseason poll in Class 5A Division I, while the Lobos are No. 5.
This is the second meeting between the Lobos and Raiders as the fans got a late Christmas present last Dec. 26 when they collided in third round of the playoffs, a 27-9 win by Ryan at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Both are gridiron powerhouses as the Lobos have won two state championships
The Lobos' first season was in 1909 and they have won state titles in 1937 and 2018.
The Raiders began playing football in 1994 and have won three state titles (2001, 2002 and 2020). They hope to defend their championship this season. Ryan has an incredible record of 85-5 (.944%) the last six years.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
No. 2
Allen vs. Tyler Legacy
Friday, Sept. 16, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Tyler Legacy coach Joe Willis only schedules non-district games against squads that have won state championships and Allen certainly fits the requirement.
The Eagles have won five state titles (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017) and have captured 15 consecutive district championships.
Plus, East Texan Chad Morris is back on the sidelines as he takes over at Allen after stints as Clemson offensive coordinator and head coaching jobs at SMU and Arkansas. The Edgewood native has won three state championships (2000 at Bay City and 2008-09 at Lake Travis). In fact, Morris has won his last 32 games as a high school coach as the Cavaliers were 16-0 both in 2008 and 2009. Morris began his head coaching career at Eustace and led the Bulldogs to the district title in 1997, the last time Eustace has won the crown.
Legacy's Willis led Cedar Park to the 2012 state championship and the Red Raiders, under Mike Owens, won the 2004 state crown.
Plus Texas Tech and Texas fans will get to see Legacy running backs Bryson Donnell (Tech) and Jamarion Miller (UT) run.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 3
Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler
Friday, Sept. 3, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
This is one of the great rivalries in Texas high school football
The field is awash in red and blue for a spectacular setting. The bragging rights are treasured despite the fact the rivals are not playing in the same district.
The game means so much to the players, students and community, along with the bands, drill teams, flag corps, etc. They even have a competition to see which school gathers the most food for the East Texas Food Bank.
The Lions lead the series with the Red Raiders, 33-30-1. The Red Raiders have won the last two meeting. This will be the 65th clash between the Tyler schools, which dates back to 1958.
Plus, after last year's postponement, the eighth class of the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 4
Gladewater vs. Gilmer
Thursday, Aug. 26, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
These two old rivals will get the season started, one of the first games in the Lone Star State.
Both have orange and black school colors and both have legendary coaches who have paced the sideline (Jack V. Murphy at Gladewater and Jeff Traylor at Gilmer). In fact the home stadiums are named after the two.
The Buckeyes, who are led by standout QB Brandon Tennison and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division II, have won the last 16 matchups and lead the series over Gladewater 35-25-2. The Bears, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A Division I, would love to register a win for the first time since 2001. The Bears are led by star receiver D.J. Allen.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 5
Gilmer at Carthage
Friday, Sept. 24, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
These two teams know all about state championships, in fact the two met in the 2020 Class 4A Division II title game in Arlington.
Gilmer jumped out to a 14-0 lead at AT&T Stadium.
The top-ranked Bulldogs responded with 70 straight points — two on back-to-back pick-six’s from Brandon King — and never looked back, running away with their second straight title with a 70-14 win over the Buckeyes.
It was the eighth state crown in the last 14 years, all under head coach Scott Surratt, and was the 30th straight win for the program as the Dawgs finished the season 14-0. The Bulldogs have won titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
The Buckeyes were denied a fourth state crown as they finish the season at 14-2 with both losses coming at the hands of the Bulldogs. In all, Carthage outscored Gilmer 112-28. The Bulldogs won the regular season matchup 42-14 in Gilmer.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 6
Grandview vs. Malakoff
Friday, Sept. 27, Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
This will be the sixth meeting between the Zebras and Tigers the past four seasons. This is a rematch of the 2018 Class 3A Division I state championship game, won by the Zebras 35-21 when they scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
The Zebras, who also won the 2019 state title, had defeated the Tigers four straight until Juan Gonzalez booted a 33-yard field goal with five seconds on the clock on Nov. 27 for a 24-21 win by Malakoff at Waco ISD Stadium in the regional semifinals.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 7
Lindale vs. Van
Friday, Sept. 10, Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium, Van
The Smith County and Van Zandt County schools border each other.
It's taught from a young age, Eagles don't like Vandals and Vandals don't like Eagles.
Red and blue don't mix.
It is such a fun rivalry.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 8
Tyler vs. Texas High
Friday, Aug. 27, Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana
This rivalry begin in 1926 and the two schools were once in the same district for many years.
It matches the Lions and the Tigers, but no bears. Tyler High leads the series, 40-29-2, but Texas High won last year 41-21 in the Rose City, snapping a six-game losing skid to the Lions.
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes is anxious to see if his young squad has grown up in the offseason while the Tigers would like to continue the momentum from their 11-1 season of a year ago.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 9
Longview vs. Tyler Legacy
Friday, Sept. 10, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
This will be a matchup of two talented teams as well as two rival cities.
The Lobos have won 16 straight against the Red Raiders for a 45-14-2 advantage. The last time TL won was in 2003, an 18-14 victory.
The last time the game was close was 2007, a 20-12 Longview win. Now, Legacy wants to prove they can contend in district and a lot of momentum could be built with a victory here.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 10
White Oak vs. Spring Hill
Friday, Sept. 10, Panther Stadium, Longview
These old rivals did not get to play last year so Roughnecks and Panthers will renew the series in 2021.
The series began in 1948 with a 0-0 tie. The series is tied 25-25-1 and Spring Hill has won the last three after losing five consecutive games to White Oak.
Should be a fun one.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
No. 11
Nacogdoches vs. Jacksonville
Friday, Oct. 15, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Any game at the Tomato Bowl is fun and when the Dragons and Indians get together anything can happen.
The Golden Dragons have won the last three games in the series to take a 33-31-4 advantage.
But that's not the whole story as the two have played in some wild games — the Indians winning two crazy OT games, 84-81 in 2010, and 85-79 in 2014.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
No. 12
Kilgore vs. Lindale
Friday, Nov. 5, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
This could decide the District 8-4A Division I championship, just as last year's contest did in Kilgore.
Lindale won both games last year, 47-40, in Kilgore in the district finale for the league championship and again on Dec. 4 in the state quarterfinals, a 56-42 Eagle victory. The Bulldogs still lead the series, 6-4.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
No. 13
Marshall vs. Longview
Friday, Sept. 3, Lobo Stadium, Longview
This is the fourth most-played series in the state of Texas, trailing only El Campo-Bay City (117 times), Denison-Sherman (116) and Cuero-Yoakum (112).
Longview and Marshall, which began playing in 1909, will play for the 111th time this season.
The Lobos have won 19 of the last 20 matchups and lead the overall series, 63-42-5. This will be the 89th straight meeting.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 14
Big Sandy vs. Hawkins
Friday, Oct. 8, Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Just six miles separates these two old rivals on Highway 80.
From the regional championships by Hawks' Coach Robert "Red" Lowrance's teams to Wildcats Coach Jim Norman's state title teams with Lovie Smith, David Overstreet and Cookie Mitchell, the football is in their DNA.
What better setting than a Friday night on a cool October evening.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 15
Pine Tree vs. Hallsville
Friday, Nov. 5, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Big rivalry concludes District 9-5A Division I season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 16
Tyler Grace Community vs. Bullard Brook Hill
Friday, Oct. 19, Herrington Stadium, Bullard
This rivalry could very well be a game that decides a playoff berth. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 17
Arp vs. Troup
Friday, Oct 1, Tiger Stadium, Troup
It will be Tiger vs. Tiger and Maroon vs. Maroon in this District 9-3A Division II matchup. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
No. 18
Athens at Brownsboro
Friday, Aug. 27, Bear Stadium, Brownsboro
These Henderson County rivals go at it in every sport and football is no different. The Hornets love to put the Bears in hibernation and the Bears love to stir up Hornets' nest. The hospitality in Brownsboro is unmatched, plus what a spread in the press box.
No. 19
Chapel Hill vs. Livingston
Friday, Sept. 3, Homer Bryce Stadium, SFA, Nacogdoches
This is rematch of last year's playoff game, a 49-37 win by the Bulldogs, who finished fourth in district. They upset the district champion Lions in bi-district.
No. 20
Longview at Highland Park
Friday, Oct. 29, Highlander Stadium, Dallas
This could decide the District 7-5A Division I championship. The Scots lead the series, 5-3, including last year's 18-13 win in Longview.
No. 21
Texas High at Whitehouse
Friday, Nov. 5, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Last year, Texas High defeated Whitehouse to win the District 9-5A Division II title. The Wildcats would like to return the favor.
Bonus
Tyler All Saints vs. Tyler Bishop Gorman
Friday, Oct. 29, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
The Loop 323 series continues as the two rivalries meet on the Crusaders' home turf. Gorman leads the series, 7-2.