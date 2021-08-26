Two “The Zone Magazine Tailgate Photo Shoots” were held — the first in June at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum where 28 schools attended and the second in July at the new Tyler High School Indoor Athletic Facility where 38 schools were in attendance.
The purpose was a photo shoot for our annual football magazine. The players used footballs and props and had some fun with the photographers.
The student-athletes had photos taken by award-winning photographers Les Hassell and Michael Cavazos who shoot for ETX View Magazine, the Longview News-Journal and other M. Roberts Media publications in East Texas. Hassell shot the cover of the 2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
Tyler Morning Telegraph and Tyler College photographer Michel Alfaro also had a station set up to shoot. Jessica T. Payne of the Tyler Morning Telegraph was at the Longview shoot. Outside, there was the Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room where players were posing for Christus Health and they received special towels from Christus.
Peters Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Fiat had trucks at both photo shoots and two of the favorites in Tyler were a new Jeep and BMW to pose with as well. The players received metal water bottles with The Zone engraving.