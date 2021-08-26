UNION HILL BULLDOGS
COACH: Josh Bragdon
STADIUM: Billy Bass Stadium, 2197 FM 2088, Gilmer, 75644
2020 RESULTS: 11-1
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 6/2 (1 on offense, 1 on defense)
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: T-Formation
DEFENSE: 4-2
NOTABLES: LB/RB Jayke Bass (5-9, 165, 4.8), S/RB Logan Dunn (5-6, 145, 4.9), LB/FB Ryan Brown (5-10, 200, 4.8), LB/DE Daniel Roberts (5-10, 170, 4.9), Devin Espinoza (5-7, 140, 4.9)
2021 OUTLOOK: Union Hill returns only a couple of starter, but several Bulldogs saw ample playing time on a team that won 11 games and pushed Bragdon’s two-year record at the school to 21-3. The JV also managed to get in four games, winning three of those, so help from that group is on the way. Expect big things from Bass (15 carries, 172 yards, 3 TD), Dunn (9 carries, 178 yards, 2 TD) and Brown (25 carries, 218 yards, 6 TD) on offense, while Roberts (14 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception) and Brown (27 tackles are back to lead the defense. Espinoza had 123 kick return yards and one rushing touchdown. Bragdon is counting on overall team speed and athleticism to keep things running on the right track in 2021.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL LIONS
COACH: Andy Bates
STADIUM: Lion Stadium, 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill, 75666
2020 RESULTS: 6-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/7 (3 on offense, 4 on defense)
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
DEFENSE: 3-3
NOTABLES: RB Demarion Brown, DL Jonathon Peery, WR Michael Dennis
2021 OUTLOOK: Brown proved to be a dangerous player on both sides of the ball for the Lions a year ago, earning Newcomer of the Year honors along with first team all-district status on offense and second team status on defense. He was a big play waiting to happen, finishing with 13 tackles and a forced fumble against Union Hill, a 59-yard TD run, a 52-yard kickoff return for a score and nine tackles against Fannindel, 15 tackles against Tyler HEAT and a 37-yard pick six against Willow Bend. Dennis was a second team all-district pick on offense, and Peery earned second team honors on defense.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE SENTINELS
COACH: Griff Mauldin
STADIUM: Sentinel Field, 2715 FB 1855, Longview 75604
2020 RESULTS: 3-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 9/12 (6 on offense, 6 on defense)
LETTERMEN LOST: Zero
OFFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSE: 4-2
NOTABLES: Spread back/DB Trey Stone (5-8, 165, 4.7), RB/LB Cason Owens (5-10, 175, 4.8), WR/DL Boaz Dyess (6-2, 180, 4.9), WR/DB Ethan Moczygemba (6-2, 175, 5.0), WR/DB Jake Mauldin (5-7, 135, 5.0), QB/DL Luke Land (6-1, 195, 4.9), OL Nathan Long (6-1, 230, 5.3), RB/LB Thomas Peeler (5-7, 145, 4.9), WR/DB Colby Withrow (5-8, 140, 4.9), OL/DL Slayde Hopson (5-9, 150, 5.1)
2021 OUTLOOK: After two seasons of fielding young and inexperienced teams, Mauldin brings back a ton of talent heading into the 2021 campaign. If young players step up and give the team some depth on both sides, look for big things from the Sentinels. Stone (1,266 total yards, 26 total TDs, 51 tackles, 3 interceptions) will be a leader on both sides, as will Owens (350 total yards, 11 TD; 61 tackles) and Dyess (235 receiving yards, 4 TD; 57 tackles, 2 interceptions). Moczygemba (39 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) earned Newcomer of the year honors last season.
KING’S ACADEMY KNIGHTS
COACH: Ryan Preston
STADIUM: Mewbourne Field (All Saints Episcopal School), 2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler 75701
2020 RESULTS: 6-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 11/8 (4 on offense, 4 on defense)
LETTERMEN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: NA
DEFENSE: NA
NOTABLES: QB Josh Allegrezza, DL Travis Gardner, RB Aidan Reynolds