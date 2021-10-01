PINE TREE (2-2, 0-1) VS. NACOGDOCHES (1-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Pine Tree: RB Ethan Morgan (67 carries, 495 yards, 4 TD) … QB Dakylan Johnson (34 of 66, 635 yards, 6 TD, 3 interceptions) … Lukas Branson (10 catches, 242 yards, 1 TD) … Jonathan Fuller (19 catches, 390 yards, 4 TD) … Camron Turner (5 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD) … Cody Janner (9 tackles vs. Marshall) … Joseph Fisher (5 tackles vs. Marshall) … Hurcules Tarver (4 tackles, 1 sack vs. Marshall) … Amahd Washington)6 tackles vs. Marshall) … Dallas Dixon (10 tackles vs. Marshall)
Nacogdoches: RB Cermodrick Bland … QB Gus Brown … DB Joe Carter … ATH D’Marea Weaver
Did you know: Pine Tree has won two in a row against the Dragons, earning a 34-7 win a year ago and a 38-28 victory in 2019 … Nacogdoches pulled out a 43-42 win in 2018
Last week: Marshall 17, Pine Tree 10; Nacogdoches 28, Whitehouse 19
Up next: Pine Tree at Jacksonville; Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches