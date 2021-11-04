PINE TREE (4-4, 2-4) VS. HALLSVILLE (2-7, 2-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Longview
Notable
Pine Tree: Ethan Morgan (139 carries, 890 yards, 5 TD) … Ah’hlylon Taylor (79 carries, 340 yards, 4 TD) … onathan Fuller (27 catches, 595 yards, 7 TD) … Lukas Branson (26 catches, 493 yards, 3 TD) … Camron Turner (11 catches, 164 yards, 2 TD) … Dakylan Johnson (81 of 162, 1,410 yards, 12 TD, 5 interceptions) … Cody Janner (61 tackles) … Dallas Dixon (77 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 6 QB pressures) … Mark Daniels (42 tackles, 13 QB pressures)
Hallsville: Jace Moseley (133 of 243, 1,900 yards, 15 TD, 7 interceptions; 108 carries, 489 yards, 7 TD) … Elijah Nicholson (161 carries, 890 yards, 9 TD; 21 catches, 382 yards, 5 TD) … Carter Rogas (44 catches, 605 yards, 1 TD) … Kamron Gaut (30 catches, 470 yards, 5 TD) … Ethan Miller (21 catches, 270 yards, 2 TD) … Kallen Reed (59 tackles) … Derrick Dunn (58 tackles) … Cortavion McMillan (5 sacks)
Did you know: Pine Tree has won five in a row against Hallsville, including a 70-35 decision a year ago … Hallsville’s last win over Pine Tree came in 2015, a 58-24 decision … Pine Tree has lost three in a row, and three of the team’s four district losses have been by seven points … Hallsville opened the season with five straight losses, but won two in a row before dropping two in a row heading into Friday’s game
Last week: Mount Pleasant 35, Pine Tree 28; Marshall 38, Hallsville 21