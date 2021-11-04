Mesquite (5-4, 3-2) vs. Tyler Legacy (5-4, 3-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Mesquite: QB Chance Edwards … WR Jamarion Woods … RB Cameron Boger
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (126 carries, 1,173 yards, 11 TDs; 23 catches, 284 yards, 5 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (102 carries, 705 yards, 12 TDs; 29 catches, 382 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (78 of 146, 981 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INT; 50 carries, 221 yards, 4 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (46 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 FF) … ATH Aaron Sears (12 carries, 196 yards, 2 TDs; 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF, 1 FR) … OL Donavan Jordan … OL Kade Fry … LB LaBrendo Flowers (53 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 FR, 1 FF) … LB Jett Stanger (71 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 FR) … DB Jordan Ford (68 tackles, 4 FR, 4 INT, 4 TFL) … DB Cayden Starks (48 tackles) … WR LaDavion Butler … K Christian Baxter … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner (8 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD)
Did you know: Both teams are headed to the playoffs. This game will determine which team finishes in third place in District 10-6A … Mesquite was holding opponents to 18.9 points per game before allowing 42 points to Rockwall-Heath in its last game … Mesquite had won five of six games before a loss to Rockwall-Heath … Miller needs just 74 yards to break the record of 4,748 yards set by Tyrone Ross … Legacy won last season’s meeting 21-7.
Last week: Mesquite had a bye; Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 27