WYLIE EAST (2-2, 0-1) VS. LONGVIEW (4-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday/Lobo Stadium, Longview
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (509 passing yards, 57 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (453 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (442 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (310 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown) … Taylor Tatum (188 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Devean Isaac (44 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and one blocked kick)
Wylie East: Terrell Washington (495 rushing yards, 179 passing yards, 165 receiving yards, five rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns) … Jaedon Hubbard (205 passing yards, 11 rushing yards and one passing touchdown) … Brandan Nurse (179 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown) … Tristan Lee (164 rushing yards, two receiving yards and one rushing touchdown) … Tyler Jackson (40 tackles, two pass deflections, one interception and one sack) … Anthony James (11 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery)
Did you know: Longview and Wylie East didn’t meet as football opponents until the 2020 season … They will battle on the gridiron as UIL 7-5A Division I district foes for the second straight season … The Lobos prevailed 52-17 at Wylie Stadium in 2020 … Longview is 1-1 against North Texas opponents in 2021, while Wylie East is 1-0 against East Texas foes this season … The Lobos lost to Denton Ryan 40-7 on August 28 and beat West Mesquite 56-28 last Thursday … The Raiders beat Mount Pleasant 19-14 on August 26.
Last week: Sherman 38, Wylie East 17; Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
Up next: McKinney North at Wylie East; Longview at Highland Park