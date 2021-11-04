KILGORE (8-1, 5-0) VS. LINDALE (6-3, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Notable
Kilgore: Davin Rider (116 carries, 1,199 yards, 17 TD; 8 catches, 128 yards; 33 tackles) … Isaiah Ross (67 carries, 563 yards, 7 TD) … Da’Marion Van Dandt (88 of 148, 1,439 yards, 15 TD, 2 interceptions) … Jermaine Roney (28 catches, 423 yards, 8 TD) … Corey Rider (13 catches, 389 yards, 5 TD; 33 tackles) … Omarion Smith (48 tackles) … Chris Ervin (70 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Kendall Dunn (58 tackles) … Chris McGhee (36 tackles)
Lindale: Sam Peterson (124 of 223, 1,870 yards, 16 TD, 8 interceptions; 91 carries, 511 yards, 4 TD) … Patrick Daniels (131 carries, 699 yards, 7 TD) … Evan Alford (40 catches, 631 yards, 4 TD) … Jacob Seekford (28 catches, 591 yards, 5 TD) … Colton Widemon (56 tackles, 7.5 sacks) … Christian King (37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) … Kieler Miller (50 tackles, 4 sacks) … Brett Maya (3 interceptions)
Did you know: Kilgore’s lone loss this season was a 42-27 setback against 5A Pine Tree … Lindale lost five in a row to open the season, falling by 3, 4 and 14 points during that span … The Eagles have won five in a row heading into tonight’s game … Kilgore and Lindale met twice last season, with Lindale winning 38-31 in a regular season contest and 56-42 in a fourth-round playoff game
Last week: Kilgore 42, Athens 13; Lindale 53, Palestine 23