GRACE COMMUNITY (1-5) VS. McKINNEY CHRISTIAN (2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ron Poe Stadium, McKinney
Notable
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... MLB Kaleb Farnham ... DT Eli Martin ... LB Peyton Lyon
McKinney Christian: QB Cash Ethridge ... RB Dalton Sanders ... WR Zeke Long ... WR Noah Wheeler ... CB Sutton Mayberry
Did you know: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 opener for both teams. ... The Cougars have played a brutal non-district slate, including long trips to Austin and Beaumont. ... Coach Steve Parsons feels the schedule has his team ready for league, “Non-district play has prepared us well for district. We will not see the caliber of play that we have seen with the exception of Dallas Christian (Oct. 22 in Tyler).” ... As for the Mustangs, “They are good on offense,” Parsons said. “Their modus operandi is to out score their opponent.” ... Last week against Beaumont Kelly, QB Bozeman hit on 8 of 20 completions for 91 yards with a TD and an interception. The TD pass was for 34 yards to Grant Turner, who also gained 108 yards on the ground on 24 carries. ... The Cougar defense played well, giving up only 280 yards. Linebacker Farnham led the way with 10 tackles with Martin and Lyon contributing seven apiece. ... Mustangs QB Ethridge has hit on 54 of 109 passing attempts for 1,129 yards with 16 TDs and seven interceptions. He also likes to run with 238 yards and five TDs on 32 carries. Sanders leads the team in rushing with 531 yards and two touchdowns on 56 attempts.
Last Week: Beaumont Kelly 26, Grace Community 8; McKinney Christian 66, Fort Worth Atlas Homeschool Rattlers 18;
Up Next: Grace Community, bye — will play host to Dallas Christian on Oct. 22; McKinney Christian at Dallas Christian, Oct. 15.