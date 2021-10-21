TYLER HIGH (5-2, 3-0) VS. Dallas Highland Park (6-1, 3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Highlander Stadium (4233 Grassmere, Highland Park, 75205) (Capacity: 9,600; Opened: 1980; Playing Surface: Artificial; Turf Type: Sport Turf)
Coaches
Tyler: Ricklan Holmes (10th year, all at John Tyler/Tyler High, 76-40-0)
Highland Park: Randy Allen (41st season, 23rd year at Highland Park (1999-present, 267-32-0); also coached at Ballinger, Brownwood, Abilene Cooper; 1981-85 at Ballinger (44-15-2); 1986-1990 at Brownwood (43-13-2); 1991-98 at Abilene Cooper (66-31-2). His overall record is 420-91-6.
Last week: Tyler 48, Wylie East 10; Highland Park 54, McKinney North 24.
Up next: Sherman at Tyler, Oct. 29; Highland Park at West Mesquite, Oct. 29.
WHEN TYLER HAS THE BALL
Tyler: C Cornelius Hartsfield (5-11, 235, Sr.) ... RG Michael Cooper (5-10, 230, Soph.) ... LG John Taylor (5-9, 200, Jr.) ... LT Ameer Johnson (6-2, 215, Jr.) ... RG Sergio Munoz (6-0, 255, Sr.) ... QB Eli Holt (Passing: 99 of 185 for 1,946 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs; 71 carries, 369 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB JaMichael Cooper (26-165) ... WR Montrell Wade (29-659, 12 TDs) ... WR Marquette Martin (6-74) ... WR Makavian Potts (24-504, 4 TDs) ... WR Derrick McFall (26-531, 4 TDs) ... PK Saul Perez (32 of 34 PATs, 3 of 6 FGs) ... P Eric Munoz (5-11, 185, Sr.)
Highland Park: C Reid Kennedy (5-9, 245, Sr.) ... RG Charlie Wilson (6-2, 284, Sr.) ... LG Gannon Gaubert (6-1, 275, Sr.) ... LT Lawson Petty (6-4, 250, Jr.) ... RG Grant Gibson (6-4, 287, Sr.) ... QB Brennan Storer (5-10, 185, Jr.) ... X Luke Herring (6-3, 180, Jr.) ... Z Jackson Heis (6-2, 180, Jr.) ... RB Christian Reeves (5-8, 148, Sr.) ... HB Jack Curtis (6-4, 220, Sr.) ... A John Rutledge (6-0, 170, Sr.) ... PK/P Jack Stone (6-0, 165, Sr.) ... K Sam Heinrich (5-8, 150, Sr.)
Keys: Holt has become a solid leader for the Lions. He needs to continue to be wise with the ball, dumping off when he is pressured. Holt has been able to find Wade deep and over the middle, as well as Potts, McFall and Martin. He can also hurt opponents with his legs. The Tyler offensive line, although undersized, has been a good unit, providing protection for Holt and opening holes for the running backs. The Lions lead the district with about 430 yards per game. Tyler is scoring at 36.1 points per game, while the Scots are giving up 24.2. ... Tyler has speedy receivers in McFall, who despite being a sophomore already has an offer from Texas, Wade, a junior who has offers from Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and others, Potts, Cameron Key and Martin. The Scots need to try and limit the big play abilities of the Lions.
WHEN HIGHLAND PARK HAS THE BALL
Tyler: NG Jordan Dews (18 tackles) ... RT Kadrius Tave (35 tackles, 10 sacks, 11 TFL, 9 hurries, 3 blocked kicks, 1 blocked punt, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 caused fumble) ... LT Jace Sanford (13 tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 2 caused fumble) ... SS Wade (38 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 caused fumble, 3 passes defended) ... FS Xavier Tatum (45 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended) ... WLB Tory Howland (45 tackles, 1 pass defended) ... LION Jacob Villela (81 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 TFL, 6 hurries, 3 caused fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) ... MLB Jakyron Lacy (53 tackles, .5 sack, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended) ... SLB Ladarius Franklin (29 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defended) ... CB Kameron Key (21 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 passes defended) ... CB Zachuan Williams (26 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTS, 11 passes defended)
Highland Park: DE Curtis ... NG Daniel Shawver (6-5, 230, Sr.) ... DE Henry Jurgovan (6-3, 225, Sr.) ... OLB George Wright (6-0, 200, Sr.) ... ILB Harrison Walton (5-9, 195, Sr.) ... ILB Robert Rehme (5-11, 195, Jr.) ... OLB Mason Gallas (5-11, 190, Sr.) ... CB Blake Bevans (6-2, 160, Sr.) ... CB Adam Rourke (6-0, 185, Jr.) ... S Preston Taylor (6-4, 180, Sr.) ... S J.T. Withers (6-0, 156, Sr.)
Keys: Brennan Storer is the starting quarterback. Before he was even named starter, Storer had offers from Texas State, Kansas, Kent State and Illinois State. DE/TE Jack Curtis is a standout who has offers from North Texas, Arizona, Hawaii, Buffalo, San Diego State, Air Force, Army, Penn, Columbia and Princeton, SMU, among others. ... The Scots like to throw, averaging about 191 yards per game, while averaging 135 rushing. HP is averaging 34.9 points per game while the Lions, just as the Scots, are giving up 24.3 ppg. The Lions need to keep an eye on Storer and try to limited his time to find his receivers, while also containing running back Christian Reeves.
Did you know: Highland Park has not lost a district game at home in more than 20 years, upwards of more than 100 games. HP is 3-0 at home this season. The Scots' home winning streak currently is 12 (which includes two playoff games), with the last home loss coming to Frisco Lone Star in September 2019. ... According to TexasFootball.com, the Scots are a 31-point favorite over the Lions. ... The Scots lead the series with Tyler 7-2 as they have won the last two meeting, 49-10 in Tyler last season and in 2018 state quarterfinals in which Highland Park rallied from a 21-point deficit to defeat John Tyler 42-35 at The Ford Center in Frisco. It was a bitter loss for the Lions and the Scots went on to win the Class 5A Division I state championship. The Lions won in 2011, a 42-39 regional victory in Waco. The Scots are the defending district champions (six straight crowns and 11 of the last 12) and have won 55 league titles. They have appeared in the postseason 62 times with six state titles. ... The Lions have made the playoffs 38 times with 29 district titles and three state championships. ... These are two of the most historic high school programs in Texas. ... Highland Park has the most wins in Texas High School football history with 860 according to Texas High School Football Hall of Famer Joe Lee Smith, followed by 2, Amarillo (805); 3, Mart (798); 4, Temple (789); 5, Plano (774); 6, (tie) Brownwood (756), Refugio (756), 8, Longview (752); 9, Cuero (743); 10, Cameron Yoe (740); 11, Corsicana (731); 12, Tyler (727); 13, Albany (717); 14, Gilmer (716); and 15, Lufkin (714). ... The Scots lost their first game of the season to Southlake Carroll, but have reeled off six straight wins. ... Tyler lost its first two games of the season and have notched five consecutive victories. ... HP is ranked No. 3 in the state 5A Division I poll. Denton Ryan is No. 1, followed by College Station. Tyler is ranked No. 38.