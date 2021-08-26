A Longhorn, a Red Raider, a possible Trojan, Horned Frog, Razorback or Bear and a five-star prospect with numerous mascots to choose from sit on the back of a truck.
This is not a joke … and neither is East Texas high school football.
Year in and year out, East Texas produces championship level teams and Power 5 recruits. And this year is no different.
Four of those big-time recruits — three from the Class of 2022 and one from the Class of 2023 — gathered in Liberty City in mid July to be on the cover of The Zone high school football magazine.
On that truck that day were Tyler Legacy running backs Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, Gladewater receiver D.J. Allen and Longview receiver Jalen Hale.
Miller committed to the University of Texas on June 28.
“When I went to the visit with Texas, there was something different with the place,” Miller said. “I just had a great vibe with the coaches. I already knew some of the players there, and we just had a great relationship with each other.”
Miller’s offer list includes Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Central Florida, Utah, UTSA, Washington State and Sam Houston State.
Miller is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country.
Last season, Miller had 194 carries for 1,666 yards with a long of 92 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 29 catches for 468 yards with a long of 78 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller returned 10 kickoffs for 183 yards. On defense and special teams, Miller finished with three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery while also drawing a matchup against other team’s top receivers as a cornerback.
Miller’s backfield mate, Donnell, will also be headed to the Big 12.
Donnell committed to Texas Tech on June 22.
“It felt like home,” Donnell said. “I was comfortable with the coaching staff and comfortable with the players when I talked to them. As far as academics, I can go ahead and pursue what I want to major in. I talked to the advisors, and they were nice. I felt comfortable.”
Donnell said he plans on majoring in either kinesiology or construction management.
Along with the Red Raiders, Donnell’s offer list includes Colorado, Arkansas, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Nevada, New Mexico, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA, Western Kentucky, Princeton and Stephen F. Austin.
Donnell had 165 carries for 1,159 yards with a long of 87 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020. He caught 13 passes for 92 yards with a long of 25 yards and a touchdown. Donnell had 15 kickoff returns for 266 yards.
Donnell is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 31 running back in the country and the No. 57 overall player in the state of Texas for the Class of 2022.
“It’s not often you have two players that are that special talent wise on the same team and especially at the same position,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said.
Before Miller and Donnell head to college, they still have some unfinished business at the high school level.
“I’m ready for this senior season,” Miller said. “I ‘m really focused on trying to win state, trying to go farther than we did last year.”
“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Donnell said. “I’m ready to see how we perform as a team, and hopefully we can end up at state.”
Allen is another coveted recruit hoping to play for a state title.
The Gladewater Bears enter the season ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and are the top-ranked team in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
Allen is a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 26 receiver in the country by 247sports.
Allen recently committed to TCU over Arkansas, USC and Baylor.
“It was a vibe over there,” Allen said. “All of the coaches, we had a good connection, and I just really like what all the schools have going on.”
Allen said graduation rate and a good business school are high priorities for him when deciding on his collegiate home.
Allen also has offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, SMU, UCF, UTSA, Arkansas State and SFA.
Allen finished with 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior.
“He’s a good kid, very humble and works hard,” Gladewater head football coach Jonny Louvier said. “He’s the best I’ve been around as far as when a ball is in the air, going to get it. His athleticism is incredible, and he’s very physical too. He’s got everything you would want in a receiver. He’s fast, big, will block, can catch, runs really good routes, and I think he has a desire to really keep getting better.”
Louvier said Allen also plays basketball and baseball, along with competing in track and field. As a junior, Allen advanced to the UIL State Track and Field Meet in both the long jump and the 100-meter dash. He got fourth in the 100 with a time of 10.92, and he was seventh in the long jump with a jump of 20-9. At the Class 3A Region II meet, Allen had a jump of 22-8.25, which set a new regional record.
In Longview is another standout receiver. Only entering his junior season, Hale has established himself as one of the premier recruits in the country.
Hale is a five-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in No. 16 player nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN has Hale ranked as the No. 12 player in the country in the Class of 2023.
Hale’s offer list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, SMU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UAB, UCF, USC and Utah.
Hale said he has visited Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor and TCU so far.
“I’m enjoying all of my trips,” Hale said. “All of my trips have been fun. I like all of the colleges I’ve been to. I’m just having fun with the recruitment.
“When I go to a school, I’m looking for somewhere I feel comfortable, somewhere that feels like home.”
As a sophomore, Hale had 39 catches for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Hale is hoping to lead Longview — ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 5A Division I in the preseason — to another strong season.
“We’re going to have a young team, but we’re going to come out and compete the Lobo way,” Hale said.
So whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, East Texas talent is hard to overlook.
“It’s definitely different,” Donnell said. “Once we get to different colleges, we will definitely stand out coming from East Texas.”