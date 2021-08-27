We're in the homestretch. Hour 37 of our 40 Hours of Football takes us to District 9-5A, Division II. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. TEXAS HIGH
2. PINE TREE
3. WHITEHOUSE
4. NACOGDOCHES
5. MARSHALL
6. MOUNT PLEASANT
7. JACKSONVILLE
8. HALLSVILLE
TEXAS HIGH TIGERS
COACH: Gerry Stanford (5th season, 74-39 overall, 28-17 at Texas High)
ALL-TIME: 640-422-33
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Summerhill Road and West 12th Street, Texarkana, 75501
2020 RESULTS: 11-1 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 29/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 27
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Braylon Stewart, Sr., 5-9, 185 … QB Brayson McHenry, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OL Qu’Shawn McCulloch, Sr., 6-4, 290 … RT John Jack, Jr., 6-4, 270 … WR TJ Gray, So., 6-2, 170
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE/OLB Derrick Brown, Sr., 6-5, 190 … S Jalen Jones, Sr., 5-11, 165 … LB Javarous Tyson, Sr., 5-11, 210 … LB Alex Hines, Jr., 6-0, 190
Texas High won the 2020 UIL 9-5A Division II district championship, so it has high expectations for the upcoming campaign. The Tigers plan to learn from their only season loss in the area round of last year’s playoffs because Crosby ultimately finished as the Class 5A Division II state runner-up. They have plenty of talent, including 29 returning lettermen and 11 returning starters, to make more noise this fall. Expect the leaders to be senior defensive end and outside linebacker Derrick Brown (67 tackles, 52 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked field goal), senior running back Braylon Stewart (1,151 rushing yards, 156 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns), senior quarterback Brayson McHenry (2,975 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 128 rushing yards, four interceptions and one rushing touchdown), senior safety Jalen Jones (27 tackles, 20 solo tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack), senior linebacker Javarous Tyson (51 tackles, 28 solo tackles and two fumble recoveries), senior offensive lineman Qu’Shawn McCulloch, junior right tackle John Jack, junior linebacker Alex Hines (26 tackles, 12 solo tackles and one fumble recovery) and sophomore wide receiver TJ Gray.
PINE TREE PIRATES
COACH: Kerry Lane (6th season, 25-29)
ALL-TIME: 388-437-20
STADIUM: Pirate Stadium, 3737 West Loop 281, Longview, 75604
2020 RESULTS: 9-2-1 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/5
LETTERMEN LOST: 29
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Ethan Morgan, Sr. … TE Dealyn Evans, So., 6-5, 270 … OL Brode Hodges, Jr. … RB Devonta Davis, Jr., 5-9, 200 … RB Trey Brown, So. … WR Lukas Branson, Sr. … OL Jacob Hall, Sr.
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Dallas Dixon, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DL Mark Daniels, Sr. … LB Tyrese Jones, Sr. … DL Dealyn Evans, So., 6-5, 270 … DL Brycelen Phillips, Jr. … DB Trey Brown, So. … DE/OLB Joseph Fisher, Sr. … CB Jeremiah Blinks, Sr. … DL Amahd Washington, Sr., 6-2, 250 … LB Cody Janner, Sr. … DE Hurcules Tarver, Sr. … CB Tylur Neal, Sr.
Pine Tree finished second in a competitive 9-5A Division II district before advancing to the area round of the UIL playoffs, so it plans to build off that success and achieve more during the 2021 season. The Pirates have notable players back in senior linebacker Dallas Dixon (76 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks), senior defensive lineman Mark Daniels, senior running back Ethan Morgan (775 yards, 130 carries and nine touchdowns), senior linebacker Tyrese Jones, sophomore defensive lineman and tight end Dealyn Evans, junior defensive lineman Brycelen Phillips, junior offensive lineman Brode Hodges, junior running back Devonta Davis, sophomore running back and defensive back Trey Brown, senior defensive end and outside linebacker Joseph Fisher, senior cornerback Jeremiah Blinks, senior defensive lineman Amahd Washington, senior wide receiver Lukas Branson, senior linebacker Cody Janner, senior defensive end Hurcules Tarver, senior offensive lineman Jacob Hall and senior cornerback Tylur Neal to make more noise this fall. All five of their returning starters are on defense, so they’ll need to find new offensive leaders to extend their playoff streak to three seasons. Keep an eye on the playmakers when Pine Tree plays critical games in its chase for one of the district’s playoff spots. That includes the October 1st road contest in Nacogdoches, a home game against Texas High on October 15th and a trip to Whitehouse on October 22nd.
WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS
COACH: Kyle Westerberg (1st season, 0-0)
ALL-TIME: 257-327-12
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, 106 Wildcat Drive, Whitehouse, 75791
2020 RESULTS: 8-3 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 24
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR DeCarlton Wilson, Jr., 6-0, 160 … WR Reed Alexander, Jr., 6-0, 170 … WR/QB Josh Green, So., 6-0, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: S Jayden Brandon, Sr., 6-1, 185 … CB Dominic Rayford, Sr., 5-10, 170 … S Zach Norvell, Sr., 5-9, 150 … LB Erik Brody, Sr., 5-11, 165
Whitehouse won eight games in its run to the UIL 5A Division II bi-district round, so Wildcat Nation is preparing for another playoff berth during the 2021 season. The Wildcats have six returning starters on defense and three offensive returning starters to continue the trend this fall. Their top talents to watch will be senior safety Jayden Brandon (four interceptions), senior cornerback Dominic Rayford, senior safety Zach Norvell, senior linebacker Erik Brody (55 total tackles and eight tackles for loss), junior wide receiver DeCarlton Wilson, junior wide receiver Reed Alexander and sophomore wide receiver and quarterback Josh Green. The team started the 2020 campaign with a 7-0 record, but a 1-3 stretch to end it will motivate returning players in their push for a stronger finish in 2021. It’s ready for the rematch with Pine Tree on October 22nd because the 13-point defeat against the Pirates was the only difference between the district’s second and third playoff seeds last season.
NACOGDOCHES DRAGNS
COACH: Darren Allman (3rd season at school, 95-51 overall, 7-13 at Nacogdoches)
ALL-TIME: 455-554-36
STADIUM: Dragon Stadium, 4310 Appleby Sand Road, Nacogdoches, 75961
2020 RESULTS: 5-5 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 18
OFFENSE: 2 Back Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Braxton Jones, So., 6-0, 198 … WR D’Marea Weaver, Jr., 6-0, 178 … QB Gus Smith, Sr., 6-3, 205 … OL Ryan Larson, Jr., 6-3, 247 … RB Brennan Jones, Sr., 6-0, 180 … WR Joe Carter, Sr., 6-1, 182 … QB/WR Isaac Jones, Jr., 6-0, 172 … WR Keelan Elder, Jr., 6-0, 168
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Braxton Jones, So., 6-0, 198 … DB D’Marea Weaver, Jr., 6-0, 178 … LB Gus Smith, Sr., 6-3, 205 … DB Brennan Jones, Sr., 6-0, 180 … DB Joe Carter, Sr., 6-1, 182 … DB Isaac Jones, Jr., 6-0, 172 … DB Keelan Elder, Jr., 6-0, 168 … DL Kaden Fields, So., 6-1, 246
Nacogdoches heated up in district play to grab the final playoff spot from District 9-5A Division II in 2020, and plans to battle off other contenders in 2021. The Dragons are coming off a 5-5 overall record and 4-3 district record, and can march back to the postseason with notable players in sophomore linebacker and running back Braxton Jones (174 yards, 47 tackles, 32 assists, three sacks and two caused fumbles), junior wide receiver and defensive back D’Marea Weaver (371 yards, 24 receptions and two touchdowns), senior quarterback and linebacker Gus Smith (134 yards and one touchdown), junior offensive lineman Ryan Larson, senior defensive back and running back Brennan Jones (34 tackles, 27 assists, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble), senior wide receiver and defensive back Joe Carter (167 yards, 21 tackles, 18 receptions and one touchdown), junior quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back Isaac Jones (16 yards, 14 tackles, four pass breakups and two receptions), junior wide receiver and defensive back Keelan Elder (68 yards, six receptions and one touchdown) and sophomore defensive lineman Kaden Fields (22 tackles, 18 assists, three sacks, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery).
MARSHALL MAVERICKS
COACH: Jake Griedl (3rd season, 12-9)
ALL-TIME: 613-474-45
STADIUM: Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Drive, Marshall, 75670
2020 RESULTS: 5-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 31
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Jacorey Smith, Jr., 6-4, 183 … OL Connor Hagerty, Jr., 6-5, 255 … WR Domar Roberson, Sr., 6-1, 173 … K Buck Buchanan, Sr., 5-11, 178 … QB Collier Slone, So., 6-1, 204
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Domar Roberson, Sr., 6-1, 173 … DB Buck Buchanan, Sr., 5-11, 178 … DL Isaiah Alexander, Sr., 6-2, 281 … LB Sam Palmer, Sr., 5-10, 193 … DE Gikovian McCoy, Jr., 6-6, 214 … DE Carson Combs, Jr., 5-11, 221
Marshall is motivated to return to the playoffs because it missed the 2020 postseason by a single game in the final District 9-5A Division II standings. The Mavericks had a chance to clinch a trip before losing 28-13 to Nacogdoches in the district finale, so their November 5th rematch on the road will affect their playoff chances again. They will lean on junior wide receiver Jacorey Smith, junior offensive lineman Connor Hagerty, senior wide receiver and defensive back Domar Roberson, senior defensive back and kicker Buck Buchanan, senior defensive lineman Isaiah Alexander, senior linebacker Sam Palmer, junior defensive end Gikovian McCoy, junior defensive end Carson Combs and sophomore quarterback Collier Slone. Young players are expected to suit up at important positions, but roster speed and athleticism will keep the team competitive this fall. The squad plans to lean on five returning starters on defense and three returning starters on offense.
MOUNT PLEASANT TIGERS
COACH: Ritchie Pinckard (4th season, 68-60 overall, 12-18 at Mount Pleasant)
ALL-TIME: 517-474-27
STADIUM: Sam Parker Field, 2801 Old Paris Road, Mount Pleasant, 75455
2020 RESULTS: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Multiple Pro
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR/TE Miller McCrumby, Sr., 6-4, 210 … RB Ed Wilder, Sr., 6-0, 175 … RB Braylon Jones, Jr., 6-3, 201 … OT Ashton Simon, Jr., 6-0, 290 … QB Mason McMinn, So.
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Tre Emory, Sr., 6-3, 290 … LB/DE Astin Ledbetter, Sr., 6-2, 220 … DB Ed Wilder, Sr., 6-0, 175 … FS Anthony Jeffery, Sr., 6-1, 180 … CB Devin Smith, Sr., 5-9, 180
Mount Pleasant was pretty consistent during the 2020 season with a pair of wins in both the district and non-district slates. The Tigers still missed the postseason by two games in the district standings, but are aiming to inch closer in 2021 with 21 returning lettermen and 15 returning starters. They expect big things from senior defensive lineman Tre Emory (58 tackles, 21 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles), senior wide receiver and tight end Miller McCrumby (325 yards and five touchdowns), senior linebacker and defensive end Astin Ledbetter (50 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, four fumble recoveries and two sacks), senior running back and defensive back Ed Wilder (567 yards and 10 touchdowns), senior free safety Anthony Jeffery (57 total tackles), senior cornerback Devin Smith, junior running back Braylon Jones, junior offensive tackle Ashton Simon and sophomore quarterback Mason McMinn. Expect the Tigers to be motivated going into the October 8th road game at Nacogdoches because they suffered a tight 25-23 loss to the Dragons in 2020, and the 2021 matchup will once again play a role in who grabs one of the district’s playoff spots.
JACKSONVILLE INDIANS
COACH: Wayne Coleman (7th season, 69-97 overall, 20-42 at Jacksonville)
ALL-TIME: 494-532-39
STADIUM: Tomato Bowl, 202 Austin Street, Jacksonville, 75766
2020 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 23
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Devin McCuin, Jr., 6-0, 170 …OL Aiden Gay, Sr., 6-2, 290 … RB Isaiah Mallard, Sr., 5-10, 170 … QB Ryan McCown, Jr., 6-0, 175 … WR Tony Penson, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Jermaine Taylor, So., 6-1, 180 … OL Hagen Ray, Jr., 6-2, 260
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Aiden Gay, Sr., 6-2, 290 … CB Isaiah Mallard, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Tony Penson, Sr., 5-10, 170 … LB Jermaine Taylor, So., 6-1, 180 … DL Anthony Cummings, Jr., 6-0, 235 … LB Jayden Boyd, So., 6-0, 240
Jacksonville only won a single game in 2020, but can build off the fact that the victory came when it mattered in district play. The Indians play at one of the region’s most iconic stadiums, the Tomato Bowl, so you can expect their homefield advantage to play a role in their charge back in 2021. They also have a member of the First Family of East Texas quarterbacks and junior Ryan McCown, plus junior wide receiver Devin McCuin (768 yards, 41 receptions and seven touchdowns), senior offensive and defensive lineman Aiden Gay, senior cornerback and running back Isaiah Mallard (138 yards and two interceptions), defensive back and wide receiver Tony Penson (186 yards and three touchdowns), sophomore wide receiver and linebacker Jermaine Taylor, junior offensive lineman Hagen Ray, junior defensive lineman Anthony Cummings and sophomore linebacker Jayden Boyd. The team also expects to lean on its strong offensive line while it develops depth at other positions on the roster. It has its eye on this year’s matchup with Hallsville on September 24th after beating the Bobcats 59-44 in 2020, plus the home games against Pine Tree and Nacogdoches on October 8th and October 15th after being competitive in losses to those eventual district playoff teams last season.
HALLSVILLE BOBCATS
COACH: Josh Strickland (1st season, 0-0)
ALL-TIME: 395-425-23
STADIUM: Bobcat Stadium, #1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville, 75650
2020 RESULTS: 0-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 19/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 25
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Carter Rogas, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL Chris Tinsley, Sr., 6-0, 270 … RB Elijah Nicholson, Sr. … QB Jace Moseley, Jr., 6-0, 175
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Keylin Fite, Sr. … LB Jarrett Craig, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Cortavian McMillan, Jr., 6-1, 225
The latest chapter of Hallsville football began when former Haslet Eaton offensive coordinator Josh Strickland became the program’s head coach after Tommy Allison left the post after a single season to become the new offensive coordinator at Waco Midway. The Bobcats didn’t win a game in 2020, so they’re charged up to get back on track this fall. That starts with their 11 returning starters, including six on defense and five on offense. Keep an eye on senior wide receiver Carter Rogas, senior defensive back Keylin Fite, senior offensive lineman Chris Tinsley, senior linebacker Jarrett Craig, senior running back Elijah Nicholson, junior quarterback Jace Moseley and junior defensive lineman Cortavian McMillan because they’re players that can rejuvenate the program throughout the season. The Bobcats can build off the fact that they battled in both their non-district games last season and recorded their two highest scoring outings against district foes Jacksonville and Pine Tree. Expect them to know the dates of their September 24th district opener at Jacksonville and their final regular season home game against Pine Tree in the November 5th district finale.