Hour 28 of our 40 Hours of Football brings about a trip to District 9-4A, Division I.
OUR PICKS
1. LINDALE
2. CHAPEL HILL
3. KILGORE
4. HENDERSON
5. PALESTINE
6. ATHENS
7. MABANK
LINDALE EAGLES
COACH: Chris Cochran (5th year at school, 31-18)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 393-454-17
STADIUM: Eagle Stadium, 200 Stadium Dr., Lindale, 75771
2020 RESULT: 13-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 23
OFFENSE: Power spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Jacob Seekford, Sr., 5-8, 160 … QB Sam Peterson, Sr., 6-4, 188 … OL Will Hutchens, Jr., 6-3, 235 … TE Cody Swaim, Sr., 6-2, 190 … WR Evan Alford, Sr., 6-4, 165 … OL Casey Poe, Soph., 6-4, 250 … OL Trey Mazratian, Jr., 5-11, 240 … OL Kieler Miller, Sr., 6-2, 230 … RB Kasey Villareal, Sr., 5-7, 175 … WR Judson Long, Sr. … OL Yahir Soto, Sr.
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jacob Seekford, Sr., 5-8, 160 … LB Colton Widemon, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DL Cody Swaim, Sr., 6-2, 190 … DL Christian King, Jr., 5-10, 210 … LB/S Levi Thornton, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DL Omarr Webber, Sr., 5-8, 210 … DL Kieler Miller, Sr., 6-2, 230 … DB Brett Maya, Jr., 5-10, 155 … LB Ryan Stanton, Jr., 5-10, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Last season was one for the record books for the Eagles. Can they run it back after advancing past the second round for the first time in program history and making it all the way to the Class 4A Division I title game? Only time will tell. In order to do so, the Eagles have to replace some big-time players, most notably running back Jordan Jenkins (Baylor), Airik Williams (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Jaymond Jackson (Lamar). But the cupboard is not bare, especially on offense. Despite losing a 3,000-plus-yard rusher in Jenkins, the Eagles still have plenty of firepower on offense. The connection of Peterson and Seekford will be back in the mix. Peterson threw for 2,474 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He enters his senior campaign with a 16-4 record as the starting quarterback. Peterson is also the Eagles’ top returning rusher as he had 516 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as a junior. Seekford had 70 catches for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cochran said he is excited about an athletic offensive line that looks to be really physical. Widemon (114 tackles, 7 TFL) and King (70 tackles, 6.5 sacks) are back to lead the defense.
CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
COACH: Jeff Riordan (3rd year at school, 10-13; 77-30 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 321-414-12
STADIUM: Bulldog Stadium, 13172 State Highway 64 East, Tyler, 75707
2020 RESULT: 8-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 35/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Solomon Macfoy, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Deuce McGregor, Jr., 5-10, 160 … ATH Tyson Berry, Jr., 5-7, 175 … OL Keviyan Huddleston, Jr., 6-4, 235 … WR Ahstin Watkins, Jr., 6-5, 210 … OL Corey Johnson, Jr., 6-3, 275 … RB Ja’Kerrion Davis, Sr., 6-0, 190 … OL Nathan Ruiz, Sr., 5-10, 200 … RB Samari Willis, Sr., 5-10, 175 … QB/P Tyler Jones, Jr., 5-11, 150 … WR Lee Preston, Jr., 5-10, 170 … RB D’Andre Williams, Jr., 5-7, 150
DEFENSE: Even
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Solomon Macfoy, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Deuce McGregor, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Keviyan Huddleston, Jr., 6-4, 235 … LB Brack Dyer, Sr., 5-10, 205 … DL Ladainian Mosley, Sr., 6-0, 230 … DL Ahstin Watkins, Jr., 6-5, 210 … DL Corey Johnson, Jr., 6-3, 275 … LB Da’Veon Ross, Soph., 6-0, 185 … LB/DL Ja’Tavion Watson, Sr., 6-1, 220 … DL Ja’Kerrion Davis, Sr., 6-0, 190 … DL Nathan Ruiz, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Devin Howland, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DB Samari Willis, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Lee Preston, Jr., 5-10, 170 … DB D’Andre Williams, Jr., 5-7, 150
2021 OUTLOOK: Here come the Bulldogs. After going three rounds deep in the playoffs last season before falling to district foe and state finalist Lindale, Chapel Hill is equipped for a big season in 2021. Only 10 players graduated —one was quarterback Cameron Ford, who put up big numbers — but there is plenty of experience back on this roster. Jones is expected to take over at quarterback, and he will have plenty of weapons. Macfoy had 34 catches for 584 yards and four touchdowns. McGregor had 56 catches for 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns. Berry had nearly 500 yards of offense. Willis was limited last year by injury but still rushed had more than 300 yards of offense in three games. Watkins provides a big target. On defense, Dyer (118 tackles, 17 TFL), Mosley (45 tackles, 6 TFL) and Watson (100 tackles, 5 TFL) are all back. Ross had 12 tackles in his one start as a sophomore and is expected to have a breakout sophomore campaign. Adolfo Tamayo made all 52 of his extra-point tries and was 5-for-7 on field goals.
KILGORE BULLDOGS
COACH: Clint Fuller (1st year at school, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 555-368-30
STADIUM: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Harris St. at Simmons St., Kilgore, 75662
2020 RESULT: 10-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/7
LETTERMEN LOST: 21
OFFENSE: Multiple I
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Jermaine Roney, Sr., 5-10, 180 … QB Daverion VanZandt, Jr., 5-11, 210 … WR Matthew Tyeskie, Jr., 5-10, 165 … RB Matthew Hardy, Soph., 5-9, 180 … K Kris Baldoza, Sr., 5-7, 160
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Alex Chavez, Sr., 6-3, 245 … DB Marcaelin Caraway, Sr., 6-0, 192 … DB Davin Rider, Sr., 6-0, 186 … LB Chris Ervin, Sr., 5-8, 170 … DL Payton Christian, Jr., 5-11, 255 … LB Millard Wiley, Soph., 6-1, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: There will be a new head football coach at the helm for the Kilgore Bulldogs. Mike Wood stepped down after 11 seasons to become the district’s Director of Athletics and Athletic Facilities. Kilgore went 83-53 under Wood. Taking over is Clint Fuller, who spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Pleasant Grove High School. Fuller is the 22nd head football coach in Kilgore’s program history, but just the third in the last 26 seasons. Kilgore advanced to the state quarterfinals last season before falling to district foe Lindale. The Bulldogs will look to fill several holes from the 2020 squad as three players signed to play at the Division I FCS level. Just two starters return on offense. One is Roney, who caught 39 passes for 519 yards as a junior. VanZandt will step in at quarterback and will also have Tyeskie to throw the ball to. Hardy will take over the running back spot as a sophomore. Chavez (56 tackles, 3 sacks), Caraway (53 tackles), Rider (93 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions) and Ervin (75 tackles) are back on the defensive side. Baldoza gives the Bulldogs a weapon on special teams, going 64 of 66 on extra points and connecting on seven of 10 field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards. Even though there was a lot of turnover for the Bulldogs in the offseason, Kilgore always has to be considered a contender for a district crown and deep playoff run.
HENDERSON LIONS
COACH: Othell Robinson (1st year at school, 22-40 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 583-413-54
STADIUM: 700 Lion St., Henderson, 75654
2020 RESULT: 3-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 29/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 17
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Ya’Corus Porter, Sr., 5-8, 140 … WR Devin Phillips, Sr., 6-3, 175 … WR Tobaius Jackson, Sr., 5-11, 170 … QB Donovan Davis, Sr., 6-0, 165 … RB Ty Fuller, Jr., 5-10, 185 … OL Smauel Quintanilla, Sr., 6-0, 230 … TE Brandon Paske, Sr., 5-10, 220 … OL Dedrick Jackson, Sr., 6-4, 350 … QB Jacobe Robinson, Jr., 6-4, 200 … WR Jamal Robinson, Jr., 5-8, 158
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Ya’Corus Porter, Sr., 5-8, 140 … LB Trust Carston, Sr., 6-1, 160 … DB Tobaius Jackson, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DL Devin Fields, Sr., 5-11, 235 … DB Josh Howard, Jr., 5-11, 160 … DB Cordarius Grange, Sr., 5-10, 170 … LB Christian Brown, Sr., 5-11, 180 … LB Kyler Branham, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Charles Simpson, Sr., 6-10, 170 … LB Giovanni Morales, Sr., 5-10, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: Phil Castles is out after eight seasons, and Othell Robinson is in. Castles led the Lions to a 62-33 mark and four rounds deep in the playoffs on three separate occasions. Robinson was most recently the offensive coordinator at Crowley. He is a 1997 graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville and has been coaching for 24 years. Prior to coaching at Crowley, he was at Lewisville High School and was athletic coordinator and head football coach at Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Fort Worth Poly. He also coached at the Class 6A level at Denton Guyer and at DeSoto, where he was pass game coordinator during a perfect season in 2016. Joining Robinson are his sons, Jacobe and Jamal, who started for Crowley last season as sophomores. Robinson and Davis will likely be in the mix to be the Lions’ signal caller. Phillips is the top returning receiver for the Lions with 18 grabs for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson is the leading returning rusher (92 yards, 1 touchdown) and tackler (61 tackles), and he had three interceptions. Fields is also back on the defense after compiling four sacks.
PALESTINE WILDCATS
COACH: Lance Angel (7th year at school, 36-31; 91-68 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 513-521-40
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, 1600 S. Loop 256, Palestine, 75801
2020 RESULT: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 19/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 20
OFFENSE: Wing-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Jarrett Henry, Sr., 6-6, 315 … RB Taj’Shawn Wilson, Jr., 5-10, 170 … RB Shedrick Dudley, Jr., 5-9, 175 … RB Jermny Walker, Sr., 6-0, 160 … OL Mason Mitchell, Sr., 6-5, 260 … OL Kaleb Hagans, Sr., 6-5, 260 … OL Quan’Tae Gage, Jr., 5-9, 235 … TE Anthony McLaughlin, Jr., 6-3, 260 … TE Peayton Giles, Soph., 6-1, 200 … RB Kobey Taylor, Sr., 5-8, 150 … QB Jarod Walker, Sr., 5-11, 162 … QB Dy’Myzean Martin, Sr., 6-1, 175 … K Luke James, Sr., 6-0, 174 … OL Pedro Garcia-Castillo, Sr., 6-0, 300
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Taj’Shawn Wilson, Jr., 5-10, 170 … LB Shedrick Dudley, Jr., 5-9, 175 … DB Jermny Walker, Sr., 6-0, 160 … DL Anthony McLaughlin, Jr., 6-3, 260 … DL Peayton Giles, Soph., 6-1, 200 … DB Kobey Taylor, Sr., 5-8, 150 … LB Tyler Hunt, Sr., 5-9, 150 … DL Jamyrian Black, Sr., 5-10, 255
2021 OUTLOOK: Angel is entering his third season at Palestine during his second stint with the school. Angel was with the Wildcats from 2010-13 before returning in 2019. Palestine has had a winning record in Angel’s five most recent seasons with the program. With eight returning starters on offense, the Wildcats should be able to extend that streak. It will start up front with four starters returning on the offensive line, led by Henry. Palestine is also experienced at running back, and Wilson, Dudley, Walker and Taylor provide plenty of options to make plays out of the backfield. Dudley had 800 yards on 95 carries last season. A lot of those same guys will also lead the way on defense, where only three starters are back.
ATHENS HORNETS
COACH: Zac Harrell (3rd year at school, 9-12)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 483-524-29
STADIUM: Bruce Field, 480 Royal Street, Athens, 75751
2020 RESULT: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 21
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Ty Arroyo, Jr., 5-11, 175 … RB JeCorey Roberts, Sr., 5-10, 210 … OL John Hayes, Sr., 6-5, 235 … WR Jorien Ray, Soph., 5-11, 170 … QB Jaxson Stiles, Soph., 6-2, 195 … WR Jermarius Moore, Jr., 5-11, 165 … WR Brenson McNeil, Jr., 6-1, 170 … OL Ivan Pinedo, Jr., 6-0, 220 … QB/WR Daniel Stanley, Sr., 5-10, 165
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB/DB Gage Friedrich, Soph., 5-11, 175 … DB Trey Manning, Jr., 5-10, 170 … DL Dylan Grubbs, Jr., 5-11, 225 … DB/LB Jaxson Stiles, Soph., 6-2, 195 … DL Hunter White, Soph., 5-9, 225 … DB Brenson McNeil, Jr., 6-1, 170 … DL Kaleb Russell, Jr., 5-10, 220 … DL Marco Rocha, Sr., 6-2, 205 … DB/LB Jamauri Manning, Soph., 6-0, 175
2020 OUTLOOK: Arroyo had a strong sophomore season and will look to take another step forward in 2021. He was 102 of 175 for 1,241 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he had 93 carries for 524 yards and six touchdowns. Trey Manning (63 tackles) is back on defense. Cesar Martinez returns to handle the kicking duties after making 29 extra points and both field goal attempts last season. Harrell said that Athens will have speed in the secondary but will need to overcome inexperience on the offensive line.
MABANK PANTHERS
COACH: Zack Hudson
ALL-TIME RECORD: 376-434-21
STADIUM: Panther Stadium, 822 W. Mason Street, Mabank, 75147
2020 RESULT: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Caleb Goforth, Sr., 6-0, 215 … OL Raul Carrasco, Jr., 6-1, 280 … TE Braxton McCabe, Sr., 6-4, 240 … RB Cody Chapman, Jr, 6-0, 170 … RB Aiden Wilkenson, Jr., 5-11, 170 … RB Kyler Howeth, Soph., 5-10, 160
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Caleb Goforth, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DL Kaizen Burrows, Sr., 6-1, 215 … DB JJ Flores, Soph., 5-11, 170 … DB Kyler Howeth, Soph., 5-10, 160 … DL Sam Bowker, Sr., 5-11, 200 … DL Dallas Smith, Sr., 6-3, 270
2020 OUTLOOK: From 2012-18, Mabank won a total of eight games. In the past two seasons, the Panthers have compiled 10 wins and will be looking for more in 2021. It will start with an experienced defense that returns eight starters, led by Goforth (74 tackles, 12 TFL) and Burrows (46 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles). Expect big things from Howeth, who Hudson said had to miss most of his freshman season due to COVID-19 but was the best player on the field when he was able to play.