We finish our first 24 hours of Forty Hours of Football with a visit to District 9-3A, Division II. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. WEST RUSK
2. TROUP
3. HARMONY
4. GRAND SALINE
5. ARP
6. WINONA
7. QUITMAN
WEST RUSK RAIDERS
COACH: Nick Harrison (3rd season, 15-8)
ALL-TIME: 283-293-5
STADIUM: Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, 10705 South Main Street, New London, 75682
2020 RESULTS: 8-4 regional semifinalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: Multiple Pro Style
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Andon Mata, Jr., 6-2, 185 … WR Omarion Anthony, Sr., 6-1, 185 … OL Oscar Gonzales, Sr., 6-1, 240 … WR Will Jackson, Jr., 5-10, 180 … WR Carson Martin, Jr., 5-10, 165 … WR Ty Harper, So., 5-8, 155 … RB Noah Murphy, So., 6-0, 200 … OL Osvaldo Avendano, Jr., 6-0, 255 … K Alexis Magallanes, Sr. … OL Kason Reed, So., 6-3, 280 … TE Clayton Keith, Jr., 5-11, 225
DEFENSE: 3-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Torami Dixon, Sr., 6-3, 235 … LB Jimmie Harper, Jr., 6-0, 215 … LB Jeremiah Edwards, Sr., 6-0, 205 … DB Omarion Anthony, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB Carson Martin, Jr., 5-10, 165 … S Ty Harper, So., 5-8, 155 … S Noah Murphy, So., 6-0, 200 … DL Kason Reed, So., 6-3, 280
2021 OUTLOOK: West Rusk found its groove during an eight-game win streak and marched to the District 9-3A Division II title and a regional semifinal playoff appearance in 2020, so it has high expectations for the 2021 campaign. That starts with the early season non-district matches against East Chambers, Sabine, Mineola and San Augustine because the Raiders can start their winning ways earlier than last year. West Rusk will be a tough out throughout the season because it has 20 returning lettermen, eight returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters. The roster is also full of playmakers, including senior defensive end Torami Dixon (111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and six sacks), junior linebacker Jimmie Harper (100 tackles, 51 solo tackles and four tackles for loss), senior linebacker Jeremiah Edwards (141 tackles, 68 solo tackles and five tackles for loss), junior athlete Andon Mata (1,835 passing yards, 329 rushing yards and 20 tackles), senior wide receiver and defensive back Omarion Anthony (611 receiving yards, 20 tackles and four touchdowns), senior offensive lineman Oscar Gonzales (35 pancake blocks), junior wide receiver Will Jackson (650 yards and four touchdowns), junior wide receiver and defensive back Carson Martin (350 yards, 55 tackles, five touchdowns, three interceptions and a forced fumble), and sophomore wide receiver and safety Ty Harper.
TROUP TIGERS
COACH: John Eastman (12th season, 60-49)
ALL-TIME: 463-482-35
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 927 Arp Drive, Troup, 75789
2020 RESULTS: 5-5 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/17
LETTERMEN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: Multiple Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Trevor Padia, Sr., 6-2, 180 … WR Bracey Cover, Sr., 6-1, 170 … OL Joel Newman, Sr., 5-10, 225 … RB Kaden Mahoney, Sr., 5-9, 155 … RB Kevin Pierce, Jr., 6-3, 180 … OL Jacob Baker, Jr., 6-0, 200 … RB Trae Davis, So., 6-1, 155 … RB Charles Boyd, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Bradley Adams, Sr., 5-10, 215 … OL Joseph Salgado, So., 5-9, 240 … OL Payton Elliott, So., 5-9, 235 … WR Ty Lovelady, So., 5-8, 150
DEFENSE: 3-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: ILB Kaden Mahoney, Sr., 5-9, 155 … OLB Jovany Zavala, Sr., 5-10, 148 … FS Kevin Pierce, Jr., 6-3, 180 … DB KD Thomas, Jr., 5-8, 140 … DB Trae Davis, So., 6-1, 155 … FS Charles Boyd, Sr., 6-3, 185 … DB John Barton, Sr., 5-10, 150 … ILB Marco Argueta, Sr., 5-10, 175 … LB Bradley Adams, Sr., 5-10, 215 … DL Byron Kendrick, Sr., 6-0, 190 … DB Ty Lovelady, So., 5-8, 150
2021 OUTLOOK: Troup bounced back from a 1-3 start to earn a playoff spot in 2020, so the Tigers have the right qualities to achieve more in 2021. That starts with the district opener against West Rusk on September 24th and the midseason district matchup with Harmony on October 15th because those games will greatly affect the amount of success they will have this year. It continues with their 23 returning lettermen, nine returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters. There’s also plenty of talent on the roster, including senior quarterback Trevor Padia (1,321 passing yards, 626 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Bracey Cover (431 yards and six touchdowns), senior offensive lineman Joel Newman, senior inside linebacker and running back Kaden Mahoney (136 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles), senior outside linebacker Jovany Zavala (88 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks), junior free safety and running back Kevin Pierce (488 yards, 29 tackles, 12 touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one scoop and score), junior offensive lineman Jacob Baker, junior defensive back KD Thomas (32 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception) and sophomore running back and defensive back Trae Davis (154 yards and one touchdown).
HARMONY EAGLES
COACH: Tim Russell (11th season, 99-42)
ALL-TIME: 359-355-17
STADIUM: Eagle Stadium, 9788 State Highway 154 West, Gilmer, 75644
2020 RESULTS: 7-4 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: Multiple Wing
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Kyle Henry, Sr., 5-11, 170 … RB Aron Bell, So., 6-3, 245 … RB Evan Webber, So., 6-0, 175 … QB Boston Seahorn, So., 6-2, 165 … OL Kayden Ballard, Jr., 6-0, 315 … OL Andrew Mullins, Jr., 6-0, 240 … OL Spencer Murphy, So., 6-3, 375 … RB Dakota Bean, Sr., 5-9, 185 … OL Ruben Cordova, Sr., 6-1, 240 … OL Nick Byrd, So., 6-2, 335 … TE Corey Parker, Sr., 6-3, 240 … OL Brayden Bowin, Sr., 5-10, 245 … OL Alex Schuerer, Sr., 6-3, 235
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Kyle Henry, Sr., 5-11, 170 … LB Aron Bell, So., 6-3, 245 … LB Braxton Baker, So., 6-3, 240 … DB Boston Seahorn, So., 6-2, 165 … LB Clayton Hays, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DL Andrew Mullins, Jr., 6-0, 240 … LB Dakota Bean, Sr., 5-9, 185 … DB Chris Arellano, Sr., 6-0, 155 … DL Michael Sanchez, So., 6-0, 255 … DL Brayden Bowin, Sr., 5-10, 245
2021 OUTLOOK: Harmony followed a 2-2 start to the 2020 season with five wins in its final seven games to finish second in the District 9-3A Division II standings and qualify for the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Eagles can contend for the 2021 district championship because they have a lot of experience between their 21 returning lettermen, eight returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters. Their roster also includes notable players like senior running back and defensive back Kyle Henry (55 tackles, two interceptions and two touchdowns), sophomore linebacker and running back Aron Bell (84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery), sophomore running back Evan Webber (115 yards and a touchdown), sophomore linebacker Braxton Baker (59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception), sophomore quarterback and defensive back Boston Seahorn (177 yards, 47 tackles, four touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble recovery), senior linebacker Clayton Hays, junior offensive lineman Kayden Ballard, junior two-way lineman Andrew Mullins, and sophomore offensive lineman Spencer Murphy. All of them will hold important roles when Harmony tries to beat West Rusk in a home district game on October 22nd that could decide the district title.
GRAND SALINE INDIANS
COACH: Joe Drennon (2nd season at school, 3-7)
ALL-TIME: 462-515-33
STADIUM: Indian Memorial Stadium, 500 Stadium Drive, Grand Saline, 75140
2020 RESULTS: 3-7 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25/17
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jase Melton, Sr., 6-0, 210 … WR Brett Kindle, Jr., 5-11, 170 … OL Carson Fisher, Sr., 6-4, 295 … WR Hudson Griffin, Jr. 6-2, 190 … TE Cooper Brown, Jr., 5-11, 205 … HB Michael Henson, Sr., 5-9, 190 … QB Preston Anderson, Jr., 5-9, 160 … RB Jeremiah Henson, Jr., 5-9, 165 … RB Payton Butterfield, So., 5-10, 165 … OL Robert Hamby, Sr., 5-10, 210 … OL Alex Salazar, So., 6-0, 265 … K Trent Edralin, Jr., 5-8, 160 … C Bryce Holland, Jr., 5-9, 180 … WR Colby Boyd, Sr., 5-9, 165 … RB/HB/OL Caleb Amaya, Jr., 6-0, 220 … OL Caleb Noe, Jr., 5-11, 210
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Brett Kindle, Jr., 5-11, 170 … DL Carson Fisher, Sr., 6-4, 295 … DB Hudson Griffin, Jr. 6-2, 190 … LB Cooper Brown, Jr., 5-11, 205 … LB Michael Henson, Sr., 5-9, 190 … DB Preston Anderson, Jr., 5-9, 160 … LB Jeremiah Henson, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DB Payton Butterfield, So., 5-10, 165 … DL Robert Hamby, Sr., 5-10, 210 … DL Alex Salazar, So., 6-0, 265 … DL Levi Rios, Sr., 6-0, 200 … DE Bryce Holland, Jr., 5-9, 180 … DB Colby Boyd, Sr., 5-9, 165 … LB Caleb Amaya, Jr., 6-0, 220 … DL Caleb Noe, Jr., 5-11, 210
2021 OUTLOOK: Grand Saline saved its best for last during the 2020 season because it earned all three of its victories during district play and clinched a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season, so it plans to have another strong finish this fall. The Indians have a lot going for them because they have 25 returning lettermen, nine returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters. Their talent pool also includes senior quarterback Jase Melton (1,077 passing yards, 325 rushing yards and eight touchdowns), junior wide receiver and defensive back Brett Kindle (220 yards and two touchdowns), senior offensive and defensive lineman Carson Fisher, junior wide receiver and defensive back Hudson Griffin (443 yards and five touchdowns), junior linebacker and tight end Cooper Brown (82 tackles and 73 yards), senior half back and linebacker Michael Henson (144 receiving yards, 117 rushing yards, 63 tackles and one touchdown), junior quarterback and defensive back Preston Anderson, junior linebacker and running back Jeremiah Henson and sophomore running back and defensive back Payton Butterfield.
ARP TIGERS
COACH: Dale Irwin (21st season, 132-87 overall, 127-82 at Arp)
ALL-TIME: 481-403-14
STADIUM: Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, 420 East Front Street, Arp, 75750
2020 RESULTS: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25/17
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Kadaylon Williams, Sr., 5-10, 190 … QB Frank Smith, So., 6-1, 180 … WR Michael Brager, Sr., 5-7, 165 … OT AJ Arrington, Sr., 6-1, 195 … WR Wyatt Ladd, Jr., 5-8, 170 … RB/WR Hunter Nash, Jr., 6-1, 175 … RB/WR KJ Yarbrough, So., 5-8, 185 … OL Hayden Wright, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OL Ty Cook, Sr., 6-1, 215 … OL Blake Archie, Jr., 6-0, 220
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Kadaylon Williams, Sr., 5-10, 190 … FS Frank Smith, So., 6-1, 180 … DB Michael Brager, Sr., 5-7, 165 … DE AJ Arrington, Sr., 6-1, 195 … DB Wyatt Ladd, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DB/LB Hunter Nash, Jr., 6-1, 175 … DB KJ Yarbrough, So., 5-8, 185 … DL Ty Cook, Sr., 6-1, 215 … DL Blake Archie, Jr., 6-0, 220
2021 OUTLOOK: Arp heated up late in the 2020 season and nearly advanced to the postseason, so it will try to reach the playoffs in 2021. The Tigers didn’t win a game until the district opener against Quitman and added another victory against Winona about a month later to remain in the playoff race, but its 34-27 district finale loss against Grand Saline ultimately ended their season before the playoffs. They can use the disappointment of the close call to motivate themselves throughout the 2021 campaign to continue to chase after the goal. Their roster includes great experience in the form of 25 returning lettermen, nine returning defensive starters and eight returning offensive starters. It also includes notable talents like senior running back and linebacker Kadaylon Williams, sophomore quarterback and free safety Frank Smith, senior wide receiver and defensive back Michael Brager, senior offensive tackle and defensive end AJ Arrington, junior wide receiver and defensive back Wyatt Ladd, junior running back, wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker Hunter Nash and sophomore running back, wide receiver and defensive back KJ Yarbrough.
WINONA WILDCATS
COACH: Keylon Kincade (8th season, 36-44)
ALL-TIME: 268-367-13
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona, 75792
2020 RESULTS: 1-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Manny Garcia, Sr., 5-8, 215 … WR Demontra Brown, Sr., 6-4, 190 … OL Demarquay Ford, Sr., 5-8, 200 … WR Justin Johnson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … RB Jessie Jones, Jr., 5-7, 190 … RB Esteban Munoz, Jr., 5-10, 200 … QB Nate Hampton, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Kaleo Fala, Jr., 6-3, 295 … RB Kabron Hampton, So., 5-10, 165 … K Landon King, So., 5-8, 150
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Manny Garcia, Sr., 5-8, 215 … S Demontra Brown, Sr., 6-4, 190 … DL Demarquay Ford, Sr., 5-8, 200 … CB Justin Johnson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … LB Jessie Jones, Jr., 5-7, 190 … LB Esteban Munoz, Jr., 5-10, 200 … DB Nate Hampton, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Kaleo Fala, Jr., 6-3, 295 … S Kabron Hampton, So., 5-10, 165 … LB Landon King, So., 5-8, 150
2021 OUTLOOK: Winona won a game and was competitive in other contests in 2020, so it plans to use those experiences to set up more success in 2021. The Wildcats impressed with a 20-point win against Quitman in district play, so it’s one of the rematches they’re looking forward to playing in 2021. If the Cats also transform their 2020 battles with district mates Grand Saline, Troup and Harmony into 2021 wins, they can really leave an impression this season. That starts with their 14 returning lettermen, seven returning offensive starters and seven returning defensive starters. Additionally, their roster features notable players like senior offensive and defensive lineman Manny Garcia, senior wide receiver and safety Demontra Brown, senior two-way lineman Demarquay Ford, junior wide receiver and cornerback Justin Johnson, junior running backs and linebackers Jessie Jones and Esteban Munoz, junior quarterback and defensive back Nate Hampton, junior offensive and defensive lineman Kaleo Fala and sophomore running back and safety Kabron Hampton.
QUITMAN BULLDOGS
COACH: Shane Webber (1st season, 0-0 at Quitman)
ALL-TIME: 340-423-15
STADIUM: Bud Moody Stadium, Morris Avenue, Quitman, 75783
2020 RESULTS: 0-10
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Ford Tannebaum, Sr., 5-7, 150 … OL Jermiah Lipscomb, Jr., 6-1, 255 … TE Ethan Presley, Jr., 6-4, 205 … OL Jonata Jones, Jr., 6-3, 275 … WR Alex Burmann, Sr., 6-0, 160 … RB Wyatt Hightower, Sr., 5-10, 185 … TE Cason Johnson, Jr., 6-2, 195 … RB Luke Williams, So., 5-10, 175 … OL Caden Kisinger, Jr., 6-2, 220 … OL Gerin Kisinger, Jr., 6-1, 205 … OL Hayden Batchelder, Jr., 6-0, 270
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Ford Tannebaum, Sr., 5-7, 150 … DL Jermiah Lipscomb, Jr., 6-1, 255 … DE Ethan Presley, Jr., 6-4, 205 … DL Jonata Jones, Jr., 6-3, 275 … CB Alex Burmann, Sr., 6-0, 160 … LB Wyatt Hightower, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DE Cason Johnson, Jr., 6-2, 195 … OLB Luke Williams, So., 5-10, 175 … DE Caden Kisinger, Jr., 6-2, 220 … LB Gerin Kisinger, Jr., 6-1, 205 … DL Hayden Batchelder, Jr., 6-0, 270
2021 OUTLOOK: Quitman didn’t win a game in 2020, so it wants to find a path back to its program winning ways in 2021. That starts with the second game of the season when it travels to Scurry-Rosser on September 3rd. It’s a notable non-district matchup because the Bulldogs’ highest scoring outing and best battle last season was a 28-21 overtime loss against Scurry-Rosser. A strong outing could return them to the win column for the first time since 2018 and set up more success down the road. They will lean on their 14 returning lettermen, eight returning offensive starters and six returning defensive starters, plus notable playmakers like senior running back and defensive back Ford Tannebaum, junior offensive and defensive lineman Jermiah Lipscomb, junior defensive end and tight end Ethan Presley, junior two-way lineman Jonata Jones, senior wide receiver and cornerback Alex Burmann, senior running back and linebacker Wyatt Hightower, junior defensive end and tight end Cason Johnson and sophomore running back and outside linebacker Luke Williams.