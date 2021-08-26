Hour 21 of Forty Hours of Football is a trip to District 9-3A, Division I. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. DIBOLL
2. CROCKETT
3. PALESTINE WESTWOOD
4. COLDSPRING-OAKHURST
5. TRINITY
6. HUNTINGTON
7. ELKHART
DIBOLL LUMBERJACKS
COACH: Blake Morrison (7th season, 44-33 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 341-408-9
STADIUM: Lumberjack Stadium, 1000 Lumberjack Dr., Diboll, 75941
2020 RESULTS: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Multiple Pro
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB James Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 180 … OL Quincy Coleman, Sr., 6-0, 286 … OL Elijah Freeman, Jr., 6-1, 294 … OL Gabe Garcia, So., 6-1, 258 … QB Ray Arellano, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Malik Amrstead, Sr., 5-10, 155 … OL Davian Ligon, Sr., 6-2, 365 … WR Kolby Stewart, Jr., 5-10, 170
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jaylen McMillan, Sr., 6-0, 197 … DL Jeremiah Gums, Sr., 5-11, 283 … DB Jacoby Watts, Sr., 5-11, 165 … FS Zach Phipps, Jr., 6-2, 175 … DL Adrian Villanueva, Jr., 5-10, 248 … LB Ben Smith, Jr., 6-0, 170 … LB Anthony Rodriguez, Jr., 5-9, 175 … DL Damyan Rojas, Sr., 5-10, 261 … DL Westen Pierce, Sr., 6-0, 252
2021 OUTLOOK: Despite a lack of depth, Blake Morrison is confident experience will make the Lumberjacks better than in 2020, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Gums is favored by some to earn Defensive MVP honors for the district.
CROCKETT BULLDOGS
COACH: Alton Dixon (1st Season at school)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 599-420-32
STADIUM: Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, 1600 SW Loop 304, Crockett, 75835
2020 RESULTS: 8-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Air Raid
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jadyn Collins, Jr., 6-3, 180 … WR Randy Jones, Sr., 5-10, 160 … RB Keyshawn Easterling, Sr., 5-10, 180 … OL Jesus Guzman, So., 6-3, 300 … RB Tywoin Delane, So., 5-8, 175 … WR Jace Johnson, Jr., 5-10, 175
DEFENSE: 3-3-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Zandrick Anderson, Jr., 6-1, 180 … DB Tayshawn Simon, Sr., 5-8, 160 … LB Courtney Byrd, Jr, 6-3, 190 … DE AJ Wallace, Jr., 6-3, 200
2021 OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs will look to grow with experience defensively and their strengths lie on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Jadyn Collins who threw for 1,800 yards and rushed for another 450. He’ll be joined in the backfield by running back Easterling who rushed for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. Winning the district will be no easy task for Crockett but don’t be surprised to see this squad in the playoffs.
HUNTINGTON RED DEVILS
COACH: Joshua Colvert (4th season, 5-14 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 50-336
STADIUM: Red Devil Field 825 S. Gibson St., Huntington, 75949
2020 RESULTS: 4-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: Power Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Garrett Chancelor, Sr., 6-2, 215 … WR Darion Hale, Sr., 5-8, 165 … RB Luke Smith, Sr., 6-0, 235 … OT Bryce Skrehot, Sr., 6-3, 265 … OG Zane Reynolds, Jr., 6-0, 232 … TE Jefferey Foracker, Sr., 6-1, 192 … OT Jason Payne, Jr., 6-, 355
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: CB Ayden Colbert, Sr., 6-0, 150 … LB James Paxon, Sr., 5-10, 175 … CB Chase Hopson, Jr., 6-1, 186 … LB Chris Havard, Sr., 5-11, 172 … LB Elijah Mansfield, So., 6-2, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: The Red Devils biggest strengths lie with the offense and the special teams. Head coach Joshua Colvert stated, “Last year we learned how to compete, this year we expect to win.”
PALESTINE WESTWOOD PANTHERS
COACH: Richard Bishop (4th season, 6-24)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 225-370-9
STADIUM: Westwood Panther Stadium, 1812 Panther Road, Palestine, 75801
2020 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/6
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Lamarrion Goodwyn, So., 6-0, 245 … RB Kylance Parish, Sr., 5-11, 220 … RB Tremelle Rhodes, Sr., 5-10, 185 … Geraldo Lavin-Fernandez, Jr., 6-4, 280 … OL Tylar Autry, Sr., 5-10, 240 … WR Samson Oparinde, Sr., 6-2, 160 … WR Leondrick Lacy, Jr., 6-1, 170 … K Travis Jones, Sr., 5-10, 175
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Mathew Gomez, Jr., 6-0, 240 … DE Kamran Savage, Sr., 6-2, 225 … DL Ayden Coker, Jr., 6-1, 220 … LB Hayden Aylor, So., 510, 175 … DB Shannon Jackson, So., 5-10, 165 . CB Jordan Velasquez, So., 5-9, 160 … CB Josh Guardiola, Sr., 5-9, 170 .. DB Ryder Perry, Jr., 5-10, 160
2021 OUTLOOK: Head coach Richard Bishop says the strength of the team lies in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Offensively, look for running back Kylance Parish to take advantage of the line after rushing for 759 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Defensively, Kamran Savage, last year’s team leader in sacks, will help lead the Panthers.
TRINITY TIGERS
COACH: Patrick Goodman (4th Season, 7-24 at school)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 375-534
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 500 E. Carline St., Trinity, 75862
2020 RESULTS: 5-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Colton Smith, Sr., 6-0, 275 … QB Cole Caldwell, Sr., 6-1, 155 … RB Kaden Barnes, So., 5-8, 150 … WR Navjot Gill, Sr., 5-9, 175 … WR Trinity Fulsom, Jr., 5-8, 165 … RB Cole Odom, So., 5-6, 160 …
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DT Andrew Crabtree, Sr., 5-11, 220 … DE Fidencio Ruiz, Sr., 5-11, 175 … LB Marshall Sizemore, Jr., 6-1, 205 … DB Julian Clayborne, Jr., 5-5, 140 … DB Cole Hortman So., 5-9, 155
2021 OUTLOOK: Team chemistry is what head coach Patrick Goodman says is the Tigers’ biggest strength. The team is young and will lean heavily on its most experienced players on both sides of the ball.
ELKHART ELKS
COACH: Luke Goode (2nd season, 1-7 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 426-453-27
STADIUM: Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium, 301 Parker St., Elkhart, 75839
2020 RESULTS: 1-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Tyler Stafford, Jr., 6-0, 260 … WR Josh Davis, Jr., 5-11, 160 … QB Tryston Tidrow, Fr.
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Conner Walker, Sr., 5-10, 175 … LB Taylor Stafford, Jr., 5-10, 185 … DB Cain Foster, Jr., 5-11, 170 … DL Lamont Smith, So., 6-3, 220
2021 OUTLOOK: The Elks have a good mix of youth and experience. Head coach Luke Goode is optimistic that his 2021 squad will be stronger from a season ago. “We will be entering our first season with an offseason under our belt with returners with playing time that are upperclassmen.”
COLDSPRING-OAKHURST TROJANS
COACH: Ken Stanley (4th Season, 13-8 at school, 19-22 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 399-273-11
STADIUM: Trojan Stadium, 14100 Texas 150, Coldspring, 77331
2020 RESULTS: 8-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/17
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Double Wing
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Eddy Brown, Sr., 5-8, 170 … OT Hayden Richardson, R., 6-1, 300 … OG Javon Terry, Sr., 5-11, 270 … TE Jayden Sparks, 6-2, 185 … OG Shawn Snyder, Jr., 6-1, 210 … QB Luke Monroe, So., 5-10, 155
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Easton Dean, So., 6-1, 180 … DL Ricky Lewis, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB KD Bookman, Sr., 6-1, 175 …
2021 OUTLOOK: Several players are likely to see playing time at a different position but head coach Ken Stanley says, “We are significantly stronger at this point overall than we have been in my previous two seasons. I feel like that will translate nicely when we get back on the field.”