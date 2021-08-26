Hour 15 of our Forty Hours of Football takes us to District 9-2A, Division I. To find previous stories from our two-day celebration of high school football, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. BECKVILLE
2. HAWKINS
3. CARLISLE
4. FRANKSTON
5. LINDEN-KILDARE
6. UNION GROVE
7. BIG SANDY
BECKVILLE BEARCATS
COACH: Cody Ross (3rd season, 13-31 overall, 12-12 at Beckville)
ALL-TIME: 369-446-20
STADIUM: R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, 169 Washington Street, Beckville, 75631
2020 RESULTS: 10-4 regional finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 9
OFFENSE: Power Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Ryan Harris, Sr., 6-3, 205 … RB J’Koby Williams, So., 5-8, 160 … RB Bo Hammons, Jr., 5-8, 175 … RB Adam Gregory, Sr., 5-10, 180 … WR Gage Berry, Sr., 6-3, 160 … RB Karter Jones, Sr., 5-8, 140 … WR/QB Matt Barr, Jr., 5-11, 160 … K/WR Jayden Mojica, Jr., 5-11, 170 … RB Will Bogs, So., 6-0, 180 … TE Tyler Bryan, Sr., 6-1, 170 … TE Ethan Sides, Jr., 6-1, 170 … WR Jae’dyn Slaughter, Sr., 5-11, 160 … OL Jasper Best, So., 6-1, 180 … OL Cole Heard, So., 5-6, 150 … OL Elijah Sexton, Sr., 5-9, 210
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: S Ryan Harris, Sr., 6-3, 205 … FS J’Koby Williams, So., 5-8, 160 … LB Bo Hammons, Jr., 5-8, 175 … OLB Adam Gregory, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DB Karter Jones, Sr., 5-8, 140 … DB Matt Barr, Jr., 5-11, 160 … LB Will Bogs, So., 6-0, 180 … LB Tyler Bryan, Sr., 6-1, 170 … OLB Keyon Lewis, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DE Ethan Sides, Jr., 6-1, 170 ... DL Jasper Best, So., 6-1, 180 … DL Cole Heard, So., 5-6, 150 … DL Elijah Sexton, Sr., 5-9, 210
2021 OUTLOOK: Beckville didn’t win the 9-2A Division I title in 2020, but led the district with a regional final appearance. The Bearcats have high enough expectations after last season to win the district title and make a deeper playoff run in 2021. They will lean on senior quarterback and safety Ryan Harris (2,127 rushing yards, 733 passing yards, 100 tackles, 87 receiving yards, 38 total touchdowns, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two blocked kicks, one interception and one forced fumble), sophomore running back and free safety J’Koby Williams (1,450 rushing yards, 309 receiving yards, 69 tackles, 20 total touchdowns, five pass breakups, four interceptions and four tackles for loss), junior linebacker and running back Bo Hammons (110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, two sacks and one pass breakup), senior outside linebacker and running back Adam Gregory (60 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack), senior wide receiver Gage Berry (221 receiving yards and two touchdowns), senior running back and defensive back Karter Jones (45 tackles and two pass breakups), junior wide receiver, defensive back and quarterback Matt Barr (122 rushing yards, 118 passing yards, 42 tackles, 24 receiving yards, six total touchdowns, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups), junior kicker and wide receiver Jayden Mojica (38 extra points and four field goals), and sophomore running back and linebacker Will Bogs. The team will also be in good shape because of their 12 returning lettermen, five returning offensive starters and five returning defensive starters.
HAWKINS HAWKS
COACH: Scott Evans (5th season, 27-49 overall, 17-26 at Hawkins)
ALL-TIME: 425-366-24
STADIUM: Lowrance Field, Price at Hawk Drive, Hawkins, 75765
2020 RESULTS: 10-1 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Wing T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: G John Hester, Sr., 6-6, 295 … RB Kayden Upchurch, Sr., 5-8, 180 … FB Braden Adams, Jr., 5-9, 210 … WR Jeramy Torres, Sr., 6-2, 185 … OL Derek Theriot, Sr., 5-10, 175 … RB Julian Frazier, Jr., 5-10, 170 … TE JC Murray, Jr., 6-2, 185 ... OL Coleman Tapia, So., 5-10, 235 … OL Dakota Roffman, Sr., 6-0, 265 … WR Bryce Burns, Sr., 6-1, 195 … TE Brenden Elkins, Jr., 6-1, 180 … OL Logan Reeve, Sr., 5-10, 190 … RB Drew Dacus, Sr., 6-1, 170
DEFENSE: 3-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Braden Adams, Jr., 5-9, 210 … LB Jeramy Torres, Sr., 6-2, 185 … LB Hunter Warrick, Sr., 5-11, 190 … LB Derek Theriot, Sr., 5-10, 175 … LB Julian Frazier, Jr., 5-10, 170 … DE JC Murray, Jr., 6-2, 185 … DL Coleman Tapia, So., 5-10, 235 … DE Bryce Burns, Sr., 6-1, 195 … DB Brenden Elkins, Jr., 6-1, 180 … DL Logan Reeve, Sr., 5-10, 190 … DB Drew Dacus, Sr., 6-1, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: Hawkins rolled to 10 straight wins before a 10-point bi-district loss against Garrison ended its 2020 season earlier than expected. The Hawks look to add another successful campaign to their resume when they face the same regular season opponents in 2021. They will be in a great position to achieve more this fall because of senior guard John Hester (45 pancake blocks and 28 knockdowns), senior running back Kayden Upchurch (1,140 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards, 12 extra points, nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns), junior full back and linebacker Braden Adams (960 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns), senior wide receiver and linebacker Jeramy Torres (209 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns), senior linebacker Hunter Warrick, senior linebacker and offensive lineman Derek Theriot, junior linebacker and running back Julian Frazier, junior tight end and defensive end JC Murray, and sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Coleman Tapia. To top it all off, the team has strong experience in the form of 15 returning lettermen, eight returning defensive starters and seven returning offensive starters.
CARLISLE INDIANS
COACH: Clay Baker (4th season, 27-10)
ALL-TIME: 475-389-27
STADIUM: Arrowhead Stadium, 8960 Farm to Market 13, Price, 75687
2020 RESULTS: 7-5 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Joel Fraser, Sr., 5-11, 200 … RB Griff Rigdon, Sr. 5-7, 165 … K/WR Aaron Gallegos, Sr. 5-10, 175 … WR Xaryus Sheppard, So., 6-0, 180 … WR Clayton Hart, So. 6-0, 170 … SB Alexis Hernandez, Jr., 5-3, 135 … OL Alan Rocha, Jr., 5-8, 170 … OL Angel Garza, Jr., 5-10, 250 … SB David DeLeon, So., 5-11, 185 … QB Grayson Rigdon, Fr., 5-9, 170 … OL Cristobal Hernandez, Sr., 5-5, 200 … SB Luis Reyes, Sr., 5-8, 146 … RB Alexis Martinez, Jr., 5-6, 155 … QB Fernando Espinoza, So., 5-8, 145
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Joel Fraser, Sr., 5-11, 200 … DB Griff Rigdon, Sr. 5-7, 165 … DB Aaron Gallegos, Sr. 5-10, 175 … DE Xaryus Sheppard, So., 6-0, 180 … DB Clayton Hart, So. 6-0, 170 … DT Alexis Hernandez, Jr., 5-3, 135 … DL Alan Rocha, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DT Angel Garza, Jr., 5-10, 250 … LB David DeLeon, So., 5-11, 185 … LB Grayson Rigdon, Fr., 5-9, 170 … DL Cristobal Hernandez, Sr., 5-5, 200 … DB Luis Reyes, Sr., 5-8, 146 … LB Alexis Martinez, Jr., 5-6, 155 … DB Fernando Espinoza, So., 5-8, 145
2021 OUTLOOK: Carlisle won three games in a row to grab the third playoff seed from District 9-2A Division I and advance to the area round of the postseason. The Indians could’ve marched further, but fell two points short against eventual district champion Hawkins and only lost to Normangee by six points in their final playoff game of 2020. Those close calls will motivate the team throughout the 2021 campaign. It expects big things from senior offensive lineman and linebacker Joel Fraser (113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack), senior running back and defensive back Griff Rigdon (357 rushing yards and 314 receiving yards), senior kicker, wide receiver and defensive back Aaron Gallegos (241 receiving yards, 34 extra points, 16 tackles, five field goals, four pass breakups, three receiving touchdowns, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and one tackle for loss), sophomore defensive end and wide receiver Xaryus Sheppard (50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, five sacks and three forced fumbles), sophomore defensive back and wide receiver Clayton Hart (54 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery), junior defensive tackle and slot back Alexis Hernandez (39 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one sack), junior offensive and defensive lineman Alan Rocha, junior offensive lineman and defensive tackle Angel Garza, and sophomore linebacker and slot back David DeLeon (15 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble).
FRANKSTON INDIANS
COACH: Paul Gould (4th season, 51-38 overall, 9-21 at Frankston)
ALL-TIME: 269-309-14
STADIUM: Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, 100 West Perry Street, Frankston, 75763
2020 RESULTS: 4-7 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Clayton Merritt, Sr., 5-10, 175 … OL Alex Oxford, Sr., 5-11, 260 … OL Jared Cook, Jr., 5-10, 215 … RB Kaymon Davis, So., 5-10, 165 … WR Kody Loebig, Jr., 6-1, 175 … RB Ryan Harper, So., 5-8, 165 … OL Seth Gaskin, Jr., 5-8, 185 … OL Juan Garcia, Sr., 6-2, 270 … QB Devin Allen, So., 5-10, 170 … WR Isaiah Allen, Sr., 5-10, 150
DEFENSE: 3-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Clayton Merritt, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Alex Oxford, Sr., 5-11, 260 … LB Jared Cook, Jr., 5-10, 215 … DB Kaymon Davis, So., 5-10, 165 … DB Kody Loebig, Jr., 6-1, 175 … DB Ryan Harper, So., 5-8, 165 … LB Seth Gaskin, Jr., 5-8, 185 … DL Juan Garcia, Sr., 6-2, 270 … DB Devin Allen, So., 5-10, 170 … DB Isaiah Allen, Sr., 5-10, 150
2021 OUTLOOK: Frankston heated up late in district play to clinch the final playoff spot from 9-2A Division I before falling to Timpson in the opening round of the postseason. The Indians can add year of success because of senior quarterback and defensive back Clayton Merritt (265 yards, 91 tackles, 20 catches and three touchdowns), senior offensive and defensive lineman Alex Oxford, junior linebacker and offensive lineman Jared Cook (105 tackles), sophomore running back and defensive back Kaymon Davis (310 rushing yards), junior wide receiver and defensive back Kody Loebig (137 yards and two touchdowns), and sophomore running back and defensive back Ryan Harper.
LINDEN-KILDARE TIGERS
COACH: Kyle Freeman (1st season, 44-26 overall, 0-0 at Linden-Kildare)
ALL-TIME: 512-382-31
STADIUM: Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Farm to Market 125 and County Road 1759, Linden, 75563
2020 RESULTS: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 17
OFFENSE: I and Multiple Sets
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Jackson Lee, Sr., 6-4, 250 … RB Jaquavious Birmingham, Sr., 5-9, 150 … FB Taeshun Mitchell, Jr., 5-10, 200
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Jackson Lee, Sr., 6-4, 250 … LB Taeshun Mitchell, Jr., 5-10, 200 … CB Trevarious Patterson, Sr., 5-7, 145
2021 OUTLOOK: Linden-Kildare finished fifth in the final 9-2A Division I district standings in 2020, but knows how close it was to a playoff appearance. The Tigers remember their six-point loss to Frankston because that was the one thing that separated them from the playoff-bound Indians. Because of that, they will aim for revenge when they travel to Frankston on October 28th. They are expected to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2021 because of senior defensive end and offensive lineman Jackson Lee, senior running back JaQuavious Birmingham, junior full back and linebacker Taeshun Mitchell and senior cornerback Trevarious Patterson. The team also has an experienced group of 16 returning lettermen, and five returning starters on both sides of the ball.
UNION GROVE LIONS
COACH: Scotty Laymance (3rd season, 6-14)
ALL-TIME: 379-496-23
STADIUM: Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, 75647
2020 RESULTS: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Adam Hanson, Sr., 5-11, 170 … QB Cooper Vestal, Jr., 5-8, 160 … TE Blake Moore, Jr., 5-10, 185 … OL Josh Baker, Jr., 6-1, 225 … WR Harlee Kirbis, Sr., 6-0, 190 … OL Brice Hart, Sr., 5-10, 185 … RB Davy Branscom, Jr., 6-0, 185 … OL Ian Vieira, Jr., 6-0, 220 … WR Matthew Gipson, So., 5-10, 160 … RB Carter Smith, Sr., 5-10, 165 … RB Jaden Chavers, Jr., 6-0, 165
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: SS Adam Hanson, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DB Cooper Vestal, Jr., 5-8, 160 … LB Blake Moore, Jr., 5-10, 185 … DL Josh Baker, Jr., 6-1, 225 … LB Harlee Kirbis, Sr., 6-0, 190 … DL Brice Hart, Sr., 5-10, 185 … LB Davy Branscom, Jr., 6-0, 185 … DL Ian Vieira, Jr., 6-0, 220 … DB Matthew Gipson, So., 5-10, 160 … LB Carter Smith, Sr., 5-10, 165 … LB Jaden Chavers, Jr., 6-0, 165
2021 OUTLOOK: Union Grove missed the 2020 postseason by two games in the final 9-2A Division I district standings, so it has the goal of inching closer in 2021. The Lions have valuable experience from last season, including the closeout of a tight win against Alba-Golden in non-district play and a blowout victory against Big Sandy in the middle of district competition. They plan on staying on track throughout the season by following the leadership of their playmakers, including senior strong safety and wide receiver Adam Hanson (38 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception), junior quarterback and defensive back Cooper Vestal (178 rushing yards and 83 passing yards), junior linebacker and tight end Blake Moore (81 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack), junior offensive and defensive lineman Josh Baker, senior linebacker and wide receiver Harlee Kirbis, senior offensive and defensive lineman Brice Hart, junior running back and linebacker Davy Branscom, junior offensive and defensive lineman Ian Vieira, and sophomore defensive back and wide receiver Matthew Gipson.
BIG SANDY WILDCATS
COACH: Larry Minter (13th season, 67-65)
ALL-TIME: 438-474-19
STADIUM: Wildcat Stadium, North Wildcat Drive, Big Sandy, 75755
2020 RESULTS: 0-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/20
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Jesse Fenwick, Sr., 6-3, 260 … WR Joshua Wang, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Jeremy DeZelle, Sr., 6-3, 165 … FB David Fonteno, Sr., 5-9, 185 … OL Canyon Minter, Jr., 6-4, 265 … OL Gannon Cook, So., 5-10, 205 … OL Caden Bixler, Jr., 6-0, 205 … RB Hunter Reneau, Jr., 5-10, 165 … QB Jake Johnson, Jr., 6-3, 185 … WR A.J. Petty, So., 6-2, 170
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Dakota Kitchen, Sr., 6-4, 200 … FS Sean Gregory, Sr., 5-11, 145 … LB Patrick Kelley, Jr., 5-11, 165 … CB Alex Christensen, Sr., 5-7, 145 … CB Braydon Brown, Jr., 5-10, 155
2021 OUTLOOK: Big Sandy didn’t win a game in its condensed season in 2020, so it’s excited for everything that comes with more contests in 2021. The Wildcats will be in a good position to be successful because their roster features 20 returning lettermen and 10 returning starters on both offense and defense. They also have a notable group of players, including senior linebacker Dakota Kitchen (78 tackles and three sacks), senior offensive lineman Jesse Fenwick, senior free safety Sean Gregory (412 rushing yards and 54 tackles), senior wide receiver Joshua Wang (113 yards, 12 catches and one touchdown), senior wide receiver Jeremy DeZelle, senior fullback David Fonteno (214 yards and two touchdowns), junior offensive lineman Canyon Minter, junior linebacker Patrick Kelley (64 tackles and four sacks), and sophomore offensive lineman Gannon Cook.