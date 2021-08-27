Hour 36 of our 40 Hours of Football takes us to District 8-5A, Division I. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. COLLEGE STATION
2. MAGNOLIA
3. LUFKIN
4. MAGNOLIA WEST
5. NEW CANEY
6. NEW CANEY PORTER
7. CONROE CANEY CREEK
8. CLEVELAND
9. WALLER
COLLEGE STATION COUGARS
COACH: Steve Huff (10th year at school, 73-18)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 73-18
STADIUM: Cougar Field, 4002 Victoria Avenue, College Station, 77845
2020 RESULT: 10-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 30/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 25
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jett Huff, Sr., 5-10, 180 … OL Cory Hendrix, Sr., 6-5, 315 … WR Traylen Suel, Sr., 5-11, 175 … WR/TE Houston Thomas, Sr., 6-5, 217 … RB Marquise Collins, Jr., 5-10, 193 … WR Kash Richter, Jr., 5-9, 180 … RB Nate Palmer, Soph., 5-10, 180 … WR Dalton Carnes, Sr., 5-11, 175 … K/P Dawson Schremp, Sr., 5-11, 175 … OL A.J. Tisdell, Jr., 6-0, 180
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Jaxson Slanker, Sr., 6-0, 205 … LB/DB Harrison Robinson, Jr., 5-10, 185 … DL Conner Lingren, Sr., 6-5, 300 … DL Caleb Skow, Sr., 6-0, 225 … LB/DB Kyle Walsh, Sr., 6-2, 205 … DB Byron Johnson, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Zha’Mauryon Lofton, Jr., 6-0, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: College Station has won at a high level since the program began in 2014. The Cougars have won at least eight games in every season and had consecutive 14-win campaigns in 2016 and 2017, winning a state title in 2017. The Cougars look to be loaded again in 2018. Huff (207 of 285, 2,614 yards, 30 TD) is back at quarterback, and he has some explosive weapons, including Collins (120 carries, 1,051 yards, 20 TD) and Suel (73 catches, 774 yards, 7 TD). Leading the offensive line is Hendrix, who was committed to Kansas but is now an SMU pledge. Slanker (143 tackles, Skow (5 sacks) and Johnson (3 INT) are back on defense, and Schremp (7 of 11 FG; 74 of 75 PAT) is a weapon on special teams.
MAGNOLIA BULLDOGS
COACH: Craig Martin (3rd year at school, 18-8)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 383-373-17
STADIUM: Bulldog Stadium, 14250 FM 1488, Magnolia, 77353
2020 RESULT: 10-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 26/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 44
OFFENSE: Multiple spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL John Mitcham, Sr., 6-4, 250 … OL Zac Wilson, Sr., 5-9, 275 … RB Deonald Butler, Jr., 5-7, 140 … TE Gaige Sanders, Soph., 6-0, 200 … QB Ross Choate, Sr., 5-10, 165 … RB Michael Carter, Sr., 5-8, 180 … WR Mac Postel, Sr., 5-1, 150 … K Ernie Mendoza, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Carson Mitchell, Sr., 6-3, 280
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB William Alexander, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DL Kiran Curtis, Sr., 6-1, 280 … DB Garrison Hefner, Sr., 5-10, 165 … LB Quentin Lucas, Jr., 5-10, 210 … LB John Alexander, Sr., 5-8, 175 … DL Cade Mathieu, Sr., 5-11, 200 … LB Eliel Sandoval, Sr., 5-11, 200
2021 OUTLOOK: Magnolia picked up its third 10-win season since 2015 last year after not winning 10 games in a season since 1965. And even after losing 44 lettermen from that team, five starters are back on offense and seven starters returning on defense. The Bulldogs did take another hit in the offseason when receiver/punter/returner Heston Kelly (36 catches, 543 yards, 7 TD; 30 punts for 1,003 yards; 12 punt returns for 200 yards, 1 TD; 14 kickoff returns for 340 yards) transferred to Rusk. The defense should be really strong, though, with William Alexander (111 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 INT), Curtis and Hefner (60 tackles, 5 INT). Mitcham and Wilson are back on the offensive line, but the Bulldogs will need some skill guys to emerge in order to repeat last year’s perfect 8-0 district mark.
LUFKIN PANTHERS
COACH: Todd Quick (10th year at school, 70-35)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 712-362-38
STADIUM: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, 75902
2020 RESULT: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 40/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 34
OFFENSE: Gun/spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Cameron Jackson, Sr., 5-9, 175 … QB Elijah Moody, Jr., 6-3, 200 … OL Trent Mosby, Sr., 6-4, 250 … OL Aaron McMillian, Jr., 6-2, 240
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Tre Jenkins, Sr., 6-1, 285 … DB Ma’Kaleb Credit, Jr., 5-9, 175 … DB Ladarius Jackson, Jr., 5-10, 170 … LB Tanner Havard, Jr., 5-11, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: It’s been since 1997 since Lufkin wasn’t in the playoffs, and don’t expect that to change in 2021. Despite losing 34 lettermen and only having three starters back on offense and five returning on defense, the Panthers still have talent and veteran coach Quick. Moody will take over at quarterback after the graduation of record-setting quarterback Jordan Moore (Prairie View A&M). Moody was 9 of 15 for 181 yards and one touchdown in limited action. The Panthers also have to replace running back Caleb Berry (Washington). Justavian Fann (21 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD) is the leading returning rusher, and Jackson (32 catches, 449 yards, 3 TD) is the leading returning receiver. Mosby is also back on the offensive line, but Lufkin will have a lot of holes to fill. On defense, Havard (53 tackles) and Jenkins (32 tackles, 2 sacks) are back. Brandon Cano (4-for-4 on field goals) is back, as well.
MAGNOLIA WEST MUSTANGS
COACH: Ben McGehee (1st year at school; 23-19 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 85-60
STADIUM: Mustang Stadium, 44204 FM 1774, Magnolia, 77353
2020 RESULT: 5-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 28
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Brock Dalton, Sr., 6-1, 175 … RB Hunter Bilbo, Sr., 5-7, 179 … WR Trey Leggett, Sr., 5-6, 155 … TE Wade Nobles, Jr., 6-3, 218 … WR Sam Mattingly, Soph., 6-2, 199 … OL Jonathan Hietikko, Sr., 6-2, 226 … OL Ty Burroughs, Sr., 6-0, 303 … FB Eric Bilbo, Jr., 5-8, 216
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Jackson Blank, Jr., 6-0, 183 … DL Hayden Janskey, Sr., 6-2, 227 … LB Caylon Dygert, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DB Kai Aroca-Disdier, Jr., 5-10, 176 … DB Tye Copeland, Sr., 5-9, 164 … LB Cade Dunlap, Sr., 6-0, 200 … DL Roger Clubb, Sr., 6-0, 198 … DL Austin Hulska, Sr., 5-9, 230 … DB Will Williams, Sr., 5-9, 163
2021 OUTLOOK: McGehee comes from Sweetwater to take over a Magnolia West program that missed the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2009. There are some solid returners in place to help the Mustangs get back to the postseason — Hunter Bilbo (157 carries, 905 yards, 13 TD), Dalton (144 of 255, 2,727 yards, 31 TD, 9 INT) and Leggett (50 catches, 614 yards, 6 TD) on offense and Blank (83 tackles, 1 INT) and Dunlap (40 tackles, 4 sacks) on defense.
NEW CANEY EAGLES
COACH: Travis Reeve (2nd year at school, 5-6; 80-35 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 238-412-13
STADIUM: Randall Reed Stadium, 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney Parkway, New Caney, 77357
2020 RESULT: 5-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 22/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 19
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Kedrick Reescano, Jr., 6-0, 185 … QB Cornelius Banks, Sr., 6-3, 185 … WR Cameron Thomas, Jr., 6-2, 190 … ATH Arkez Gomez, Jr., 5-11, 190 … ATH Kayden Cooper, Soph., 6-0, 175 … WR Dravon Wilson, Soph., 5-11, 180 … FB Jaiden Hataway, Sr., 5-11, 195 … TE Jayden Tutwiler-Drew, Sr., 6-1, 205 … OL Jordyn Saenz, Sr., 6-4, 265 … OL Felix Martinez, Sr., 6-1, 250 … WR Sam Brandon, Sr., 6-2, 175 … WR Albert Pearson, Jr., 6-2, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Traveon Hampton, Sr., 5-10, 180 … LB Dax Linscomb, Jr., 6-2, 195 … DL Tayte Baker, Jr., 5-11, 240 … DB Dravon Wilson, Soph., 5-11, 180 … DL Jaiden Hataway, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DL Jayden Peters, Sr., 5-10, 220 … DB Sam Brandon, Sr., 6-2, 175 … DL Xavier Gaines, Jr., 5-11, 245 … DB Albert Pearson, Jr., 6-2, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: The offense will be overhauled, but the cupboard is not bare. Reescano rushed for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago, and Gomez and Cooper are dynamic athletes who could step in and make a big impact. Banks is the new starting quarterback and has high expectations from the oaching staff. The defense has some solid pieces back in the mix, led by Linscomb (72 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) and Baker (63 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks).
NEW CANEY PORTER SPARTANS
COACH: Billy Russell (1st year at school, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 45-69-0
STADIUM: Randall Reed Stadium, 21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney Parkway, New Caney, 77357
2020 RESULT: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: N/A
LETTERMEN LOST: N/A
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Joshua Evans-Pickens, Jr., 5-9, 180 … OL Sam Garms, Jr., 6-1, 270 … OL Kyle Rigsby, Jr., 6-0, 270 … OL Evan Williams, Sr., 6-3, 260 … WR Abdul Muqsit, Jr., 6-1, 170 … QB Payton Evans-Pickens, Soph., 5-11, 190 … FB Anthony Portanoua, Soph., 6-1, 190
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Davis Walls, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DB Izhan Sheikh, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DL Conner Perrens, Jr., 6-0, 40 … LB Ryan Gilliam, Soph.
2021 OUTLOOK: Offensive coordinator Russell steps in as the head coach after Jim Holley was promoted to New Caney ISD athletic director. Holley was the head coach for five seasons and led the Spartans to the first four playoff appearances in program history after just 10 total wins in the first six years of the program, but 2020 was the first time Porter missed the postseason under Holley’s director. The Evans-Pickens duo will look to change that in 2021. Joshua ran for more than 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore, and Payton started at defensive back as a freshman, but will move to quarterback this season.
CONROE CANEY CREEK PANTHERS
COACH: Kendall Hineman (2nd year at school, 0-10)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 76-159-0
STADIUM: Buddy Moorhead Stadium, 3200 W. Davis, Conroe, 77304
2020 RESULT: 0-10
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR/RB John Milo, Sr., 5-10, 175 … WR Caleb Besaw, Sr., 5-11, 165 … QB Christian Aguilar, Soph., 5-10, 180 … K/P Ariel Palacios, Sr., 6-1, 220 … OL Josh Henry, Jr., 6-2, 335 … WR Braylon Reece, Soph., 6-1, 170 … WR Jacob Black, Jr., 5-11, 180 … QB Rowdy Sebastian, Sr., 6-1, 180
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Tristen Brown, Sr., 6-1, 205 … LB Brandon Lewis, Sr., 6-1, 230 … LB/DL Daylin Manning, Jr., 6-1, 185 … DB Marcelino Zuniga, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DB Cooper Mullin, Sr., 5-11, 175 … DB Rowdy Sebastian, Sr., 6-1, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: It was a rough first year for Hineman as head coach of the Panthers. The program hasn’t made the playoffs since 2006, and it’s going to once again be tough to get out of a tough district, but the Panthers have pieces in place to pick up some wins in 2021. Nine starters are back on offense, led by Milo, who had 1,143 all-purpose yards as a junior. Aguilar (1 TD, 13 INT) will be back at quarterback. Brown, Lewis, and Sebastian are back to lead the defense.
CLEVELAND INDIANS
COACH: Jason Fiacco (2nd year at school, 2-7; 16-24 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 402-510-24
STADIUM: Indian Stadium, Charles Barker Ave. at Truman St., Cleveland, 77327
2020 RESULT: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 15
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Devonte Robertson, Sr., 6-3, 205 … OL Francisco Molina, Sr., 6-0, 325 … WR Cary Wood, Sr., 6-0, 180 … QB Tyler Spencer, Jr., 6-0, 180 … ATH Logan Faust, Jr., 6-1, 205 … RB Tyric Cannon, Jr., 5-8, 190 … Chris Rodriguez, Soph., 6-1, 265
DEFENSE: 4-2
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Devonte Robertson, Sr., 6-3, 205 … DB Donald Robertson, Sr., 6-1, 200 … DB Christian Duncantel, Sr., 6-0, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: Cleveland hasn’t made the playoffs or won more than three games in a season since 2013, but former Elkhart head coach Fiacco has the Indians headed in the right direction. After two seasons of 0-10 under two different head coaches, the Indians won two games in Fiacco’s first season. With some pieces returning, led by the Robertsons, Cleveland could have a chance to pick up a few more wins this season.
WALLER BULLDOGS
COACH: Gene Johnson (3rd year at school, 3-16; 138-54 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 410-421-38
STADIUM: Waller ISD Stadium, 20735 Stokes Road, Waller, 77484
2020 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 5/5
LETTERMEN LOST: 25
OFFENSE: One back
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Caleb Godfrey, Sr., 6-3, 215 … TE Josh Solt, Sr., 5-11, 190 … OL Jaiden Stevens, Jr., 5-5, 205 … WR Austin Bice, Soph., 6-1, 170 … QB Jordan Duncan, Soph., 5-10, 165
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jair Garcia, Sr., 6-2, 245 … DB Isaiah Blair, Sr., 6-1, 180 … LB Garrett Kern, Sr., 6-0, 220 … DB Romeo Jackson, Jr., 5-9, 150 … DB Curtis Gooden, Soph., 6-0, 165 … DL Danrick Lee, Soph., 5-11, 285
2021 OUTLOOK: After a very successful tenure at Cypress Ranch, including a trip to the Class 6A Division I state championship game in 2014, Johnson is trying to get things rolling at Waller. After the Bulldogs went 0-10 in his first season, they made an improvement to three wins in 2020. Improving on that won’t be easy as Waller returns just five lettermen and only has one starter back on offense. A loaded sophomore class will be asked to step up in a hurry, and sophomore Godfrey (1,558 yards passing) will serve as the veteran presence on the offense. Garcia, Blair and Kern will be the senior leadership for a young defense.