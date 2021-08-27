Hour 31 of our 40 Hours of Football takes us to District 8-4A, Division II. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. GILMER
2. PLEASANT GROVE
3. LIBERTY-EYLAU
4. SPRING HILL
5. PITTSBURG
6. NORTH LAMAR
GILMER BUCKEYES
COACH: Alan Metzel (2nd season, 14-2)
ALL-TIME: 710-395-39
STADIUM: Jeff Traylor Stadium, 308 North Bradford Street, Gilmer, 75644
2020 RESULTS: 14-2 state finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 22
OFFENSE: SPREAD
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Brandon Tennison, Sr., 5-11, 180 … WR Jay Rockwell, Sr., 6-2, 180 … FB Matthew Burton, Sr., 5-10, 240 … WR Rohan Fluellen, Jr., 5-11, 175 … OL Jarot Ritter, Sr., 5-10, 210 … FB Omero Orona, Jr., 5-10, 170 … RB Ashton Haynes, Jr., 5-10, 175 … FB Keith Rockwell, Jr., 5-10, 210 … RB Cody Guidry, Sr., 5-9, 175 … RB Jaron Choyce, Sr., 6-3, 225 … OL Taylor Nealy, Sr., 5-10, 200 … OL Bodie Henson, Sr., 6-2, 250 … WR Parker Gillow, Sr., 6-1, 170 … FB Jose Hernandez, Sr., 5-8, 180 … OL Braelyn Ward, Jr., 5-10, 280
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jay Rockwell, Sr., 6-2, 180 … DL Matthew Burton, Sr., 5-10, 240 … DB Rohan Fluellen, Jr., 5-11, 175 … DL Jarot Ritter, Sr., 5-10, 210 … LB Omero Orona, Jr., 5-10, 170 … LB Ashton Haynes, Jr., 5-10, 175 … LB Keith Rockwell, Jr., 5-10, 210 … S Cody Guidry, Sr., 5-9, 175 … LB Jaron Choyce, Sr., 6-3, 225 … LB Taylor Nealy, Sr., 5-10, 200 … DL Dereck Borda, Sr., 6-0, 300 … DB Parker Gillow, Sr., 6-1, 170 … LB Jose Hernandez, Sr., 5-8, 180 … DL Braelyn Ward, Jr., 5-10, 280
Gilmer has high expectations for the 2021 season after its march to the Class 4A Division II state title game in 2020. The Buckeyes won 14 games during that stretch, but their two losses against Carthage will provide some extra motivation when the two teams meet in non-district play on September 24th. They will be in great shape as they try to chase down their fourth state championship since 2004. Their roster includes plenty of playmakers, including senior quarterback Brandon Tennison (3,866 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, 985 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns), senior wide receiver and defensive back Jay Rockwell, senior defensive lineman and fullback Matthew Burton (104 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 17 sacks), junior wide receiver and defensive back Rohan Fluellen (964 yards, 33 tackles and seven interceptions), senior offensive and defensive lineman Jarot Ritter, junior linebacker and fullback Omero Orona (94 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks), junior running back and linebacker Ashton Haynes (582 yards and four touchdowns), junior linebacker and fullback Keith Rockwell, senior running back and safety Cody Guidry (347 all-purpose yards, 38 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles and 64 total tackles) and senior running back and linebacker Jaron Choyce (183 yards, 65 tackles, 10 touchdowns and four sacks).
PLEASANT GROVE HAWKS
COACH: Josh Gibson (8th season, 71-25)
ALL-TIME: 220-197-1
STADIUM: Hawk Stadium, 5406 McKnight Road, Texarkana, 75503
2020 RESULTS: 9-4 regional semifinalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/4
LETTERMEN LOST: 24
OFFENSE: WING-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Ahkhari Johnson, So., 6-1, 178 … RB Jaylen Boardley, So., 6-1, 194 … OT Victor Shaw, Jr., 6-4, 268 … TB Kaden McFadden, So., 5-11, 168 … OT Caleb Hackleman, So., 6-5, 254
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Ahkhari Johnson, So., 6-1, 178 … LB Jaylen Boardley, So., 6-1, 194 … DE Zorien Jackson, Sr., 6-5, 215 … SS Kaden McFadden, So., 5-11, 168 … OLB Reese Elrod, Sr., 5-8, 183
Pleasant Grove has enjoyed sustained excellence during Josh Gibson’s eight-year run as head coach, so another multi-round playoff appearance is expected in 2021. The Hawks have won nearly 75 percent of their games while he’s held that position and will make more noise with sophomore quarterback and defensive back Ahkhari Johnson, sophomore running back and linebacker Jaylen Boardley, junior offensive tackle Victor Shaw, senior defensive end Zorien Jackson, sophomore tailback and strong safety Kaden McFadden, senior outside linebacker Reese Elrod and sophomore offensive tackle Caleb Hackleman. They will test themselves with non-district games against Paris, Silsbee and Carthage and wrap up district play with a trio of clashes against Spring Hill, Liberty-Eylau and Gilmer that will likely decide all four district playoff teams and positions.
LIBERTY-EYLAU LEOPARDS
COACH: Dewaski Davis (2nd season, 71-93 overall, 6-5 at Liberty-Eylau)
ALL-TIME: 367-310-13
STADIUM: Harris Field, 2901 Leopard Drive, Texarkana, 75501
2020 RESULTS: 6-5 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 24/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: MULTIPLE ONE BACK
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OT Jason Murphy, Sr., 6-3, 295 … WR/QB Ian Jones, Sr., 6-0, 155 … WR Chris Lewis, Sr., 5-9, 148 … RB Greg London, So., 6-0, 190
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DT De’Von King, Sr., 6-0, 225 … OLB Mike Riley, Sr., 6-3, 185 … LB Shawn White, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DB Chris Lewis, Sr., 5-9, 148 … LB Nate Gamble, Jr., 5-10, 225 … FS Tracy Revels, Jr., 6-2, 158 … LB Greg London, So., 6-0, 190
Liberty-Eylau finished 2020 with a winning record and a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff finish, so it plans to record another successful season in 2021. The Leopards need to play their best ball at the midway point of the season because their three consecutive games against Spring Hill, Gilmer and Pleasant Grove will go a long way in determining their playoff positioning again. Senior defensive tackle De’Von King, senior outside linebacker Mike Riley, senior offensive tackle Jason Murphy, senior linebacker Shawn White, senior wide receiver and quarterback Ian Jones, senior defensive back and wide receiver Chris Lewis, junior linebacker Nate Gamble, junior free safety Tracy Revels and sophomore linebacker and running back Greg London can put them in the right position to achieve more this fall.
SPRING HILL PANTHERS
COACH: Weston Griffis (2nd season, 5-6)
ALL-TIME: 445-354-23
STADIUM: Panther Stadium, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview, 75605
2020 RESULTS: 5-6 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: POWER SPREAD
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jax Stovall, Jr., 6-0, 185 … RB Davaunte Powers, Jr., 5-7, 230 … WR Grayson Crews, Sr., 6-3, 215 … OL Gavin Amerson, Sr., 6-2, 230 … OL Tony Natera, Sr., 6-1, 245 … FB Bayne Brinkman, Jr., 6-2, 210 … FB Brooks Hill, Jr., 6-1, 225 … WR Emory Allen, Jr., 6-2, 180 … WR Brennan Ferguson, Sr., 6-3, 175 … WR Isaiah Thomas, Jr., 6-1, 190 … OL Brett Andros, So., 6-1, 230 … RB Caden Newman, Jr., 5-9, 165 … WR Dominic Alexander, Sr., 6-1, 185 … RB Eric Morrow, Sr., 6-0, 180 … P/K Ashton Thomas, Sr., 6-0, 170
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Cameron Webb, Sr., 6-1, 220 … LB Grayson Crews, Sr., 6-3, 215 … DL Bayne Brinkman, Jr., 6-2, 210 … LB Brooks Hill, Jr., 6-1, 225 … S Carson Tidwell, So., 6-2, 180 … DB Emory Allen, Jr., 6-2, 180 … DB Brennan Ferguson, Sr., 6-3, 175 … LB Isaiah Thomas, Jr., 6-1, 190 … DL Brett Andros, So., 6-1, 230 … DB Caden Newman, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DB Dominic Alexander, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB Eric Morrow, Sr., 6-0, 180
Spring Hill surged late in the 2020 season to earn a trip to the postseason and generate some excitement going into the 2021 campaign. That included wins by the Panthers in their final three non-district games and last two district contests. As dramatic as that was last season, the team doesn’t want to put itself in the same tough spot in 2021. It plans to lean on junior quarterback Jax Stovall (750 yards and eight touchdowns), junior running back Davaunte Powers (820 yards and eight rushing touchdowns), senior defensive lineman Cameron Webb (65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, two caused fumbles and one blocked kick), senior wide receiver and linebacker Grayson Crews (185 receiving yards and 25 tackles), senior offensive lineman Gavin Amerson (35 pancakes), senior offensive lineman Tony Natera (40 pancakes), junior defensive lineman and fullback Bayne Brinkman (52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble), junior fullback and linebacker Brooks Hill (71 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery) and sophomore safety Carson Tidwell. The final four games of Spring Hill’s district schedule are matchups to watch this season. The October 15th home game against Liberty-Eylau and October 22nd game at Pleasant Grove are notable because Spring Hill never got to face those teams on the field in 2020. The October 29th home game against Pittsburg and November 5th game at North Lamar are crucial as well because the Panthers advanced to the playoffs last season because of wins against those opponents. To stay competitive this fall, expect them to lean on their strong defensive line and returning quarterback and tailback starters.
PITTSBURG PIRATES
COACH: Triston Abron (1st season, 28-10 overall, 0-0 at Pittsburg)
ALL-TIME: 492-490-33
STADIUM: Pirate Stadium, 300 North Texas Street, Pittsburg, 75686
2020 RESULTS: 1-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: PISTOL SLOT-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Brayden Bolton, Sr., 5-9, 180 … OL Edward Simmons, Sr., 6-4, 330 … QB/TE Jaxson Ramsey, Sr., 5-10, 200 … TE Ty Price, Sr., 5-9, 215 … TE Bralyn Johnson, Sr., 6-2, 260 … OL Nathan Thompson, Jr., 6-2, 250
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Christian Bates, Sr., 6-0, 250 … DB Brayden Bolton, Sr., 5-9, 180 … DL Edward Simmons, Sr., 6-4, 330 … LB Jaxson Ramsey, Sr., 5-10, 200 … LB Ty Price, Sr., 5-9, 215 … DL Bralyn Johnson, Sr., 6-2, 260 … DL Nathan Thompson, Jr., 6-2, 250
Pittsburg impressed in its only win in 2020 and was competitive in another district game, so it can build off of those performances in 2021. The Pirates shined in their dominant 61-0 shutout victory against district foe North Lamar and just missed the postseason due to a four-point loss against Spring Hill. You can expect their October 29th game at Spring Hill to play a role in deciding the district’s fourth and final playoff qualifier again. They plan to battle with senior linebacker Christian Bates, senior running back and defensive back Brayden Bolton, senior offensive and defensive lineman Edward Simmons, senior quarterback, tight end and linebacker Jaxson Ramsey, senior linebacker and tight end Ty Price, senior defensive lineman and tight end Bralyn Johnson and junior offensive and defensive lineman Nathan Thompson. The experience of returning starters will help the team adjust to the new offensive and defensive schemes.
NORTH LAMAR PANTHERS
COACH: Brenton Whitaker (1st season, 0-0)
ALL-TIME: 185-326-7
STADIUM: R. L. Maddox Stadium, 3201 Lewis Lane, Paris, 75462
2020 RESULTS: 0-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: SPREAD
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Dawson Dority, Sr., 6-2, 175 … WR Ayden Exum, Jr., 6-4, 180 … RB Matthew Sandlin, Jr., 5-10, 165 … WR Zain Figueroa, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Jason Peregrina, Sr., 6-1, 265 … C/QB Blake Hildreth, So., 5-11, 150
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Zain Figueroa, Sr., 5-10, 165
North Lamar didn’t win a game in 2020, but improvement under new head coach Brenton Whitaker can extend its stay in the 2021 playoff race. Due to four of the six district teams qualifying for the playoffs, the Panthers would likely need two district wins to advance to the postseason in 2021. They plan to stay competitive with senior quarterback Dawson Dority, junior wide receiver Ayden Exum, junior running back Matthew Sandlin, senior wide receiver and defensive back Zain Figueroa, senior offensive lineman Jason Peregrina and sophomore center and quarterback Blake Hildreth. The team expects big things from its skill players this fall, but also plans to develop the men in the trenches.