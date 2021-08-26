We enter our 20th hour with a visit to District 8-3A, Division I. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. MALAKOFF
2. GROESBECK
3. FAIRFIELD
4. KEMP
5. TEAGUE
6. EUSTACE
MALAKOFF TIGERS
Coach: Jamie Driskell (13th year, 120-29)
All-time: 461-435-28
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, 15201 FM 3062, Malakoff, 75148
2020 result: 10-3 (5-0 District, first), regional quarterfinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 18/8 (4 offensive, 4 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Multiple Spread
Defense: 4-3
Notable Players: QB/DB Judd Driskell (5-8, 145, Sr.) ... MLB DK Rose (5-8, 190, Sr.) ... RB/LB Duce Hart (5-10, 165, Sr.) ... OL/DL Lance Robertson (5-11, 260, Sr.) ... HB/LB Kannon Poteete (5-9, 170, Sr.) ... OL/DL Quintin Fulton (6-4, 240, Sr.) ... WR/S Karter Fuller (6-4, 200, Jr.) ... LB Zack Studley (6-0, 190, Jr.) ... OL/DL Ryder Rogers (6-0, 240, Soph.) ... CB Davion Tolliver (6-0, 150, Sr.) ... RB/DL K'vionne Davis (5-8, 200, Sr.) ... DL Jaiden Trevino (5-9, 190, Sr.) ... OL/DL Fernando Contreras (5-10, 220, Jr.) ... RB/NG Daimon Jackson (Jr.) ... WR/S Austin Massingill (Jr.) ... OL/DL Jose Morales (Jr.) ...WR/DB Corey Phillips (Jr.)
2021 Outlook: After being so close to a state championship in football, the Tiger grid team wants to do what the school's baseball team did — win a title. The diamond crew captured the Class 3A state baseball championship in the spring. The Tigers hope to use that momentum for a crown in December. ... In his 12 years as head coach, Driskell has taken the Tigers to the playoffs all 12 years, winning six district titles along with six double-digit wins seasons and playing in the 2018 state title game. ... Last season the Tigers made it to the state quarterfinals before falling to Mount Vernon, 37-34. Along the way they knocked off Maypearl (83-7), Pottsboro (52-0) and Grandview (24-21). ... Malakoff lost three key players to colleges — DE Brandon Nations (baseball, University of the Incarnate Word), QB/LB Darion Peace (football, Lamar University) and TE Nathan Jones (football, Trinity Valley CC). ... Coach Driskell said the 2021 Tigers will have a "lack of experience", but "good leadership." ... Judd Driskell, is moving from receiver to QB, while middle linebacker Rose had 106 tackles last year and is a "very good hitter (and) leader of the defense." ... Hart, described as explosive by his coach, returns at running back where he gained 1,045 yards and scored 17 TDs on 148 carries. ... Coach Driskell said Lance Robertson is the leader of the "O Line." ... A big opening game as Malakoff hosting Grandview on Aug. 27, followed by the Tigers at Van on Sept. 3.
GROESBECK GOATS
Coach: Jerry Bomar (3rd year in second tenure at Groesbeck, 8-12; overall at Groesbeck, 36-20; Overall 267-160-3)
All-time: 432-535-28
Stadium: Groesbeck Stadium, 1202 N. Ellis St., Groesbeck, 76642
2020 result: 6-4 (4-1 District, second), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 18/12 (6 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: One Back Multiple
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: QB Allen Lewis (6-1, 165, Jr.) ... WR Tyson Pringle (5-10, 160, Sr.) ... WR Brendon Morrow (6-2, 190, Sr.) ... DE Kenny Bennett (6-2, 230, Soph.) ... RB/DB Chris Cox (5-10, 165, Soph.) ... C Kallen Rogers (6-2, 270, Sr.) ... WR Anthony lewis (5-9, 150, Jr.) ... OL/DL Braden Hurt (6-4, 230, Jr.) ... OT Cuyler Corn (6-5, 225, Soph.) ... DB/WR Malaki Spivey (6-10, 170, Sr.) ... OLB Kache Bagley (6-2, 180, Sr.) ... LB Brian Valentine (5-10, 160, Sr.) ... DB Ca'Zian Bradley (5-9, 150, Jr.) ... DE Hunter Flippin (6-0, 190, Sr.) ... OLB Memphis Waddle (5-10, 175, Sr.) ... OL-K Juan Palomo (5-10, 230, Sr.) ... NG Travis Haynes (6-3, 220, Sr.)
2021 Outlook: The Goats hope to build off last year's return to the playoffs, along with a JV unit that was 7-2. ... Leading the way is junior quarterback Allen Lewis, who threw for 1,180 yards (81 of 135) and 14 touchdowns in seven games (missed two regular season games and a playoff game due to injury). He had two interceptions. Lewis also rushed for 470 yards and eight TDs on 57 carries. He was voted Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 8-3A Division I. ... Pringle had 33 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Defensively, Bennett and Cox lead the way and both were first-team all-district as a freshmen. Bomar said of the two, "Will be a big time recruit(s) in 2024." ... Bomar expects the Goats to be a "very good football team" with experience and skill players a big factor. ... The big district games is Oct. 22 at Malakoff.
FAIRFIELD EAGLES
Coach: John Bachtel (10th year, 65-41; 84-63 overall)
All-time: 435-400-25
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, 631 Post Oak Road, Fairfield, 75840
2020 result: 1-6 (1-3 District, fifth)
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/14 (6 offensive, 8 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: QB Kaden Crawford (6-1, 175, Sr.) ... LB Hayden Braswell (5-11, 165, Sr.) ... OL Logan Walker (6-3, 360, Sr.) ... DL Carson Gallegos (6-0, 195, Sr.) ... RB/DB Jaylyn Daniels (6-0, 180, Sr.) ... DB/RB Daryan Harris (6-0, 200, Sr.) ... RB/LB Eli Martin (5-11, 185, Jr.) ... LB Braiden Barrett (5-11, 175, Jr.) ... OLB/Skill Rowdy Hand (5-8, 145, Soph.) ... DL Julio Roque (6-0, 240, Jr.) ... WR/DB JaCorey Daniels (6-1, 150, Jr.) ... WR/DB Johnny Garcia (5-10, 150, Jr.) ... OL/DL Samuel Marsters (6-0, 210, Jr.) ... WR/DB Camron Daniels (6-1, 160, Soph.) ...
2021 Outlook: Crawford started all seven games for the Eagles last season and the experience with be a big factor for Fairfield. ... After three straight playoff appearances, the Eagles were out of the postseason last season. Bachtel said he expects his team to be stronger — "We had a lot of kids that played for us that were young. Some will still be juniors but experience will help us this season." ... The Eagles open the season with three straight road games — Rusk (Aug. 27), Brownsboro (Sept. 3) and Athens (Sept. 10). ... Their home opener is Sept. 17 vs. Robinson.
KEMP YELLOW JACKETS
Coach: Justin Stephens (1st year at Kemp, 28-20 overall)
All-time: 325-523-24
Stadium: Yellow Jacket Stadium, Turner Line, Kemp, 75143
2020 result: 3-7 (2-2 District, third), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/16 (9 offensive, 7 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 4
Offense: Split Back
Defense: 4-3
Notable Players: WR/DB Collin Boyle (5-11, 165, Sr.) ... QB/DB Deacon Thompson (5-9, 155, Jr.) ... TE/DE Nathan Pringle (5-11, 180, Sr.) ... WR/DB Clayton Brown (5-7, 145, Jr.) ... OL/DL Jared Minzenmayer (6-1, 235, Jr.) ... WR/DB Brayden Gibbons (Jr.) ... RB/LB Hayden Stevenson (Jr.) ... QB/DB Zach Dunn (Soph.) ... RB/LB Dustin Tutle (Jr.) ... K Tenilee Anthony (Jr.) ... P Chandler Smith (Sr.) ... WR/DB Laramie Greathouse (Jr.) ... RB/LB Jose Villanueva (Sr.) ... OL/DL Aaron Quezada (Jr.) ... WR/DB Blake Peyton (Jr.) ...
2021 Outlook: The Yellow Jackets finished third in district with a 2-2 mark and lost to West in bi-district. ... Kemp returns 16 starters from last year, while they did lose linebacker Trent McBride to SFA. ... QB Thompson returns to lead the team as he threw for 1,034 yards and nine TDs (74 of 147) last season. ... Boyle had 27 receptions for 444 yards and six touchdowns.
TEAGUE LIONS
Coach: Donnie Osborn (8th year, 54-30)
All-time: 453-514-35
Stadium: Lion Stadium, 420 Loop 255, Teague, 75860
2020 result: 2-8 (2-3 District, fourth), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 16/14 (6 offensive, 8 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 11
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Notable Players: LB/RB Luke Stacks (6-0, 197, Sr.) ... OL/DE Sabastian Carter (6-2, 245, Sr.) ... QB Jake Callahan (5-9, 176, Jr.) ... WR/DB Jarrett Bodine (5-11, 170, Sr.) ... WR/DB Juan Bernal (5-7, 150, Sr.) ... OL/DL Hayden Lummus (6-1, 235, Jr.) ... LB Henry Cardona (5-9, 140, Jr.) ... LB Casen Gore (5-9, 170, Jr.) ... WR/DB Jehmel Rice (5-11, 135, Soph.) ...
2021 Outlook: The Lions made the playoffs, but did not player their bi-district game against Grandview due to COVID-19. The Zebras advanced to the second round. ... Stacks led the defense with 103 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss. ... Callahan threw for 1,004 yards with 10 TDs and nine interceptions. ... Osborn said the defense will be the strength of the team with eight returns. ... He added tough a non-district slate vs. Mart (Aug. 27), at Lago Vista (Sept. 3), vs. Madisonville (Sept. 10) and vs. Buffalo (Sept. 17) will prepare the Lions for district.
EUSTACE BULLDOGS
Coach: Monty Leaf (2nd year, 2-7)
All-time: 221-395-11
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, Henderson Street at FM 316 S., Eustace, 75124
2020 result: 2-7 (0-5 District, sixth), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/12 (6 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: TE base spread
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: WR/DB Christian Case (5-10, 165, Sr.) ... RB Jake Haney (5-5, 150, Sr.) ... OL/DL David French (6-3, 260, Jr.) ... DL Jacob Chandler (6-2, 275, Soph.) ... OL/DL Jordan Grant (6-6, 250, Soph.) ... TE/LB Travis Munden (6-3, 210) ... TE/LB Kasen Carter (6-3, 190, Jr.) ... OL/DL Ish Maltos (Jr.) ... RB/LB Cannon Kilcrease (6-0, 185, Soph.)
2021 Outlook: Bulldog Stadium is nicknamed "The Bone Yard." ... Jacob Chandler anchors the defensive line. He squats 500, pulls around 500 and presses around 250, Leaf said of the sophomore. ... Grant started eight games as a freshman. ... Leaf expects a stronger team, "After being shut down last season due to COVID and not having the time to learn my team and kiddos' strengths and weaknesses, I hope we have a better season."