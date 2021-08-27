Hour 35 of our Forty Hours of Football means we're getting closer to tonight's kickoffs. Enjoy this visit to District 7-5A, Division I. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. LONGVIEW
2. HIGHLAND PARK
3. SHERMAN
4. TYLER
5. MCKINNEY NORTH
6. WEST MESQUITE
7. WYLIE EAST
LONGVIEW LOBOS
ALL-TIME: 749-349-52
COACH: John King (18th season, 189-38)
STADIUM: Lobo Stadium, 201 East Hawkins Parkway, Longview, 75605
2020 RESULTS: 9-3 regional semifinalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 28/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 42
OFFENSE: PRO-I
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Jalen Hale, Jr., 6-2, 180 … TE De’Qualin Vaughn, Sr., 6-2, 225 … RB Taylor Tatum, So., 5-11, 195 … OL Jax Norman, Jr., 6-1, 240 … QB Jordan Allen, Jr., 6-2, 180 … OL Blair Williams, Jr., 6-2, 325 … ATH Willie Nelson, So., 5-10, 155 … FB Isaiah Harris, Sr., 5-10, 235 … ATH DeKalon Taylor, Sr., 5-8, 150 … OL Jatavian Bush, Sr., 6-0, 280 … FB Kenny McFarland, Sr., 5-9, 210 … WR Amarian Hamilton, Jr., 5-9, 150
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Devean Isaac, Sr., 5-11, 205 … SS Ta’Darion Boone, Jr., 5-9, 165 … ATH Willie Nelson, So., 5-10, 155 … DL D.K. Stanford, Sr., 6-1, 250 … DL Jessie Fairchild, Sr., 6-1, 250 … DL Jeremiah Rougely, Jr., 6-2, 225
Longview recorded a strong 2020 season before falling to Denton Ryan in the Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal. If it wants to build off that momentum, it’ll need a fast start to the 2021 campaign. That starts with a rematch with Denton Ryan in the season opener. Longtime rivals Marshall and Tyler Legacy are other non-district opponents, along with Bryant, Arkansas. Then, there are two important focuses going into district play. The first should decide the district championship and is a road game at Highland Park on October 8th. The other is the district finale against longtime rival Tyler, which will be played at Lobo Stadium on November 5th. The Lobos plan to lean on five-star 2023 receiver recruit Jalen Hale (39 receptions, 700 yards and 11 touchdowns), plus other important talents in senior linebacker Devean Isaac (66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks), senior tight end De’Qualin Vaughn, sophomore running back Taylor Tatum, junior offensive lineman Jax Norman and junior safety Ta’Darion Boone (31 tackles, six passes broken up and three tackles for loss). The team will be young on defense and at the running back position. But, if it finds the right pieces, it can record its fifth straight multi-round playoff appearance and its 15th in the last 16 seasons.
HIGHLAND PARK SCOTS
ALL-TIME: 854-260-27
COACH: Randy Allen (23rd season, 414-90-6 overall, 261-31 at Highland Park)
STADIUM: Highlander Stadium, 4233 Grassmere Lane, Dallas, 75205
2020 RESULTS: 11-1 regional finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25/6
LETTERMEN LOST: 55
OFFENSE: Shotgun No Huddle
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: TE Jack Curtis, Sr., 6-4, 230 … OG Grant Gibson, Sr., 6-1, 287 … RB Christian Reeves, Sr., 5-9, 170 … WR Grayson Schrank, Jr., 5-9, 165
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Jack Curtis, Sr., 6-4, 230 … OLB George Wright, Sr., 5-11, 185 … CB Blake Bevans, Sr., 6-2, 165 … OLB Mason Gallas, Sr., 6-0, 185
Highland Park won the 2020 UIL 7-5 Division I district championship and finished the season as a Class 5A Division I Region II finalist, so it’ll be one of the favorites again going into the 2021 campaign. The Scots have won three state championships since 2016 and six in their storied history, but expect another challenge from two-time state champ Longview (1937 and 2018) in this year’s race. They have a notable two-way player in senior defensive end and tight end Jack Curtis (44 quarterback pressures, 26 assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 10 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three passes broken up, and one forced fumble), senior outside linebacker George Wright (44 solo tackles, 39 assisted tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures, three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass broken up), senior cornerback Blake Bevans (20 solo tackles, 11 passes broken up and seven assisted tackles), senior offensive guard Grant Gibson, senior outside linebacker Mason Gallas (24 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, two sacks, two passes broken up, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery), senior running back Christian Reeves (51 carries for 396 yards and four touchdowns) and junior receiver Grayson Schrank (25 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns).
SHERMAN BEARCATS
ALL-TIME: 659-462-47
COACH: Cory Cain (1st season, 0-0)
STADIUM: Bearcat Stadium, 200 North Rusk Street, Sherman, 75090
2020 RESULTS: 5-5 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/7
LETTERMEN LOST: 25
OFFENSE: Spread/2 Back
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Elijah Chapman, Sr., 6-3, 180 … OT Tavian Scruggs, Sr., 6-3, 245 … C Daniel Clark, Sr., 5-11, 235 … QB Phoenix Grant, Jr., 6-1, 190 … WR Zavery Miller, Jr., 5-8, 176 … RB Caleb Thompson, Jr., 6-0, 185
DEFENSE: Odd
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Armando Chavez, Sr., 6-0, 235 … SS Connor Clark, Jr., 5-9, 170
Sherman heated up late in the 2020 season to grab one of District 7-5 Division I’s UIL playoff spots and has the necessary upperclassmen to chase down another berth in 2021. The Bearcats expect big things from senior wide receiver Elijah Chapman (18 receptions, 220 yards and two touchdowns), senior defensive lineman Armando Chavez, senior offensive tackle Tavian Scruggs, senior center Daniel Clark, junior quarterback Phoenix Grant, junior wide receiver Zavery Miller (six receptions, 73 yards and one touchdown), junior safety Connor Clark (50 tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown) and junior running back Caleb Thompson (41 carries for 297 yards and three touchdowns). Their main focus is improving their offensive and defensive lines.
TYLER LIONS
ALL-TIME: 722-399-41
COACH: Ricklan Holmes (10th season, 71-38)
STADIUM: Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, 75702
2020 RESULTS: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 31/17
OFFENSE: Multiple Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Eli Sanchez, Sr. … QB Eli Holt, Sr. … RB JaKyron Lacy, Sr. … WR Kameron Key, Sr. … WR Ke’Von Sheppard, Sr. … OL Cornelius Hartsfield, Sr. … OL Jordan Jackson, Sr. … OL Sergio Munoz, Sr. … WR Makavion Potts, Jr. … WR Ja’Davion Lacy, Jr. … WR Montrell Wade, Jr. … WR Tacorey Gilliam, Jr. … OL Avery Coleman, Jr. … WR CJ Gilliam, Jr. … WR Tyreke Jones, Jr. … RB/QB Derrick McFall, So. … WR Zachaun Williams, So. … RB JaMichael Washington, So. … WR Marquette Martin, So. … OL Nick Cruz, So. … OL Javian Harper, So. … WR LaZaydrian Hinton, So. … WR Braylen Langston, So. … WR LaDarius Franklin, So.
DEFENSE: 4-3 & 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB JaKyron Lacy, Sr. … LB Jacob Villela, Sr. … DE KaDarius Tave, Sr. … DB Kameron Key, Sr. … LB Eric Munoz, Sr. … DB Xavier Tatum, Jr. … DB Ja’Davion Lacy, Jr. … LB Tory Howland, Jr. … DE Ameer Johnson, Jr. … DB CJ Gilliam, Jr. … DB Tyreke Jones, Jr. … DB Zachaun Williams, So. … DE Jace Sanford, So. … DB JaMichael Washington, So. … DB Marquette Martin, So. … DB LaZaydrian Hinton, So. … DB Braylen Langston, So. … LB Emmanuel Neal, So. … LB Tyson Wilson, So. … DB LaDarius Franklin, So.
Tyler only missed a 2020 playoff spot by a single game in the district standings, so it is expected to challenge for a berth and stay in the mix again in 2021. The Lions can get over the hump this fall because they have 31 returning lettermen and 17 returning starters. Expect them to lean on senior quarterbacks Eli Sanchez and Eli Holt, senior running back and linebacker JaKyron Lacy, senior linebacker Jacob Villela, senior defensive end KaDarius Tave, senior wide receiver and defensive back Kameron Key, senior wide receiver Ke’Von Sheppard, senior linebacker Eric Munoz, senior offensive linemen Cornelius Hartsfield, Jordan Jackson and Sergio Munoz, junior defensive back Xavier Tatum, junior wide receiver Makavion Potts, junior wide receiver and defensive back Ja’Davion Lacy, junior wide receivers Montrell Wade and Tacorey Gilliam, junior linebacker Tory Howland, junior offensive lineman Avery Coleman, junior defensive end Ameer Johnson and junior wide receivers and defensive backs CJ Gilliam and Tyreke Jones. The team plans to develop its offensive lineman and young players on defense.
MCKINNEY NORTH BULLDOGS
ALL-TIME: 106-100
COACH: Mike Fecci (13th season, 73-58)
STADIUM: McKinney ISD Stadium, 4201 South Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, 75070
2020 RESULTS: 3-7 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 26/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 30
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Gavin Constantine, Jr., 5-9, 170 … RB Jayden Smith, Jr., 5-10, 190
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Dylan Frazier, Sr., 6-5, 255 … LB Jake McClain, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DB Luke Paley, Sr., 6-2, 190 … OLB Marquise Alexander, Sr., 5-11, 190
McKinney North was a playoff team in 2020, so it’ll contend for another postseason berth this fall. For the Bulldogs to replicate their success from last season, they need to lean on emerging leaders. That includes senior defensive end Dylan Frazier, junior quarterback Gavin Constantine, senior linebacker Jake McClain, senior defensive back Luke Paley, junior running back Jayden Smith and senior outside linebacker Marquise Alexander. One position the team plans to develop is its offensive line.
WEST MESQUITE WRANGLERS
ALL-TIME: 201-205-3
COACH: Frank Sandoval (2nd season, 1-9)
STADIUMS: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 West Scyene Road, Mesquite, 75149; E. H. Hanby Stadium, 410 East Davis Street, Mesquite, 75149
2020 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 15
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: LT Trevion Mitchell, Jr., 6-4, 275 … WR Devin Duncan, Jr., 6-2, 180 … TE TJ Turner, Jr., 6-3, 190 … WR Jesus Nino, Jr., 5-11, 175
DEFENSE: Odd
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DT Trevion Mitchell, Jr., 6-4, 275 … OLB/DE Xavier Parker, Jr., 6-2, 205 … OLB Isaak Sandoval, Jr., 5-11, 190
West Mesquite is coming off a season in which its only win came in district play, so it has some work to do to enter the 2021 playoff conversation. The Wranglers are excited to feature versatile athletes Trevion Mitchell and Xavier Parker during their junior seasons because Mitchell plays both left tackle and defensive tackle and Parker suits up at outside linebacker and defensive end. Other expected playmakers are junior wide receiver Devin Duncan, junior tight end TJ Turner, junior wide receiver Jesus Nino and junior outside linebacker Isaak Sandoval.
WYLIE EAST RAIDERS
ALL-TIME: 55-63
COACH: Marcus Gold (1st season, 23-11 overall, 0-0 at Wylie East)
STADIUM: Wylie Stadium, 2550 East Farm to Market Road 544, Wylie, Texas 75098
2020 RESULTS: 1-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: TE Tyler Jackson, Sr., 6-1, 190 … WR Josh Hollingsworth, Sr., 5-10, 180 … QB/ATH Terrell Washington, Jr., 5-11, 185
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Tyler Jackson, Sr., 6-1, 190 … DB Josh Hollingsworth, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DE Anthony James, Jr., 6-5, 240 … S Caden Roeschen, Sr., 6-0, 188 … S Maddox Fraley, Sr., 6-0, 165
Wylie East only earned a non-district win in a condensed eight-game 2020 season, but it’ll be better prepared for the 2021 campaign because it is expected to play all eight of last year’s opponents again in a regular 10-game schedule this fall. The Raiders’ path to success starts with senior tight end and linebacker Tyler Jackson, senior receiver and defensive back Josh Hollingsworth (13 receptions, 158 yards and one touchdown), junior quarterback and athlete Terrell Washington (1,024 total yards and nine touchdowns), 2023 Texas A&M defensive lineman commit Anthony James and senior safeties Caden Roeschen (52 tackles and two interceptions) and Maddox Fraley (35 tackles and three interceptions).