VAN VANDALS
COACH: Jared Moffatt (12th year at school, 91-38)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 578-352-30
STADIUM: Van Memorial Stadium, 1085 N. Maple, Van, 75790
2020 RESULT: 7-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 17
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jackson Rainey, Sr., 6-0, 180 … WR Luka Kozhev, Sr., 6-5, 195 … OL Will Braswell, Sr., 6-1, 235 …. RB Garrett Florey, Jr., 5-10, 180 … WR Brayden Bradshaw, Jr., 5-11, 175 … OL Jose Suarez, Soph., 6-0, 260 … OL Omar Hernandez, Sr., 6-0, 240
DEFENSE: Even
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Garrett Florey, Jr., 5-10, 180 … LB Beau Barton, Jr., 6-3, 195 … DB Brayden Bradshaw, Jr., 5-11, 175 … LB Braydon Hullum, Jr., 5-11, 185 … DB Reed Parish, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Mason Moffatt, Sr., 6-1, 210 … DL KD Erskine, Sr., 6-1, 225 … DL Kaison Stanford, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB Ryan Johnson, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DB Reed Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Van has been a consistent winner during the past two decades. The Vandals have had just one losing season since 2003, have had six double-digit win campaigns since 2008 and have only missed the playoffs once since 2008. With six starters back on each side of the football, it’s easy to see Van not only back in the playoffs, but also contending for the district crown. Van’s 2020 season ended in the second round last season against state quarterfinalist Caddo Mills in a game where the Vandals recovered four onside kicks in the third quarter to trim a 36-0 deficit to 36-20. That fight, combined with some key players back in the mix should have the Vandals playing deep into the postseason. Rainey has had a successful career as the signal caller and threw for 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns last season despite missing three games. Kozhev gives Rainey a large target, and he hauled in 43 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Moffatt expects the offensive line to be good, but said the Vandals will need a running back to emerge. Florey is among the candidates to fill that void. Florey (110 tackles) will also team with Barton (92 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks) and Erskine (58 tackles, 5 sacks) to headline the Vandal defense.
MEXIA BLACKCATS
COACH: Brady Bond (1st year at school, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 579-472-41
STADIUM: Blackcat Field, 1000 No. Bailey Street (Blackcat Dr.), Mexia, 76667
2020 RESULT: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 10/7
LETTERMEN LOST: 23
OFFENSE: Slot T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Ivan Marquez, Jr., 6-0, 256 … OL Caden Grayson, Soph., 6-2, 250 … K David Davilla, Fr., 5-7, 150 … QB Chris Bradley, Jr., 5-8, 168
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Dontavious Daniels, Sr., 6-2, 210 … DL Deandr’a Sandles, Jr., 5-11, 185 … LB Marshall Eberle, Jr., 6-1, 185 … DB Chris Bradley, Jr., 5-8, 168
2021 OUTLOOK: Mexia will have its third head coach in three seasons as Triston Abron left for Pittsburg, and in comes Brady Bond, who was the defensive coordinator at Forney. Mexia was hit hard by graduation, but players like Davis and Sandles give the Blackcats a chance to compete.
CANTON EAGLES
COACH: Casey Hubble (2nd year at school, 3-7; 32-47 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 378-478-21
STADIUM: Norris Birdwell Stadium, W. State Hwy 243 at Cherry Creek Road, Canton, 75103
2020 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Power spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL JaBraylon Pickens, Sr., 6-3, 200 … OL Preston Yarber, Sr., 6-5, 260 … QB Jason Brisbois, Sr., 5-10, 160 … TE Colton Whitehead, Sr., 6-1, 205 … OL Creede Herchman, Sr., 6-0, 220 … WR Chanston Prox, Jr., 5-10, 150 … RB Kameron Shaw, Jr., 5-9, 160
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Jaden Brown, Sr., 6-1, 230 … DB Chanston Prox, Jr., 5-10, 150 … DB Kameron Shaw, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DL Chisum Wycough, Soph., 5-10, 200 …. LB Braden Norrell, Soph., 5-9, 165
2021 OUTLOOK: It’s been a rough three-year stretch for Canton in the win column, but the Eagles have still made the playoffs the past two years and five of six years overall. In year two under Hubble with six starters back on each side of the ball, the Eagles are in position to post their first winning campaign since 2017. Pickens (538 yards, 12 TD) and Prox give Canton two big-time threats at receiver. Brisbois (1,566 yards, 15 TD passing; 238 yards, 4 TD rushing) is back at quarterback. Yarber and Herchman lead offensive line. The defense will be young when Prox, Shaw, Wycough and Norrell all looking to improve on a unit that allowed 31 points per game in 2020.
BULLARD PANTHERS
COACH: Scott Callaway (5th year at school, 15-28; 80-67 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 314-400-13
STADIUM: 1000 S. Houston, Bullard, 75757
2020 RESULT: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 10/5
LETTERMEN LOST: 20
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Kade Verden, Sr., 6-2, 285 … QB Blake Blain, Sr., 6-1, 185 … RB Luke Williams, Sr., 5-10, 180 … OL Kain Williams, Sr., 5-11, 260 … OL Wyatt McCullough, Sr., 5-9, 200 … RB Stevin Kemp, Jr., 5-10, 180 … WR Case Bowman, Jr., 5-9, 160 … WR Asa Rodberg, Jr., 6-1, 175 … OL Cason Craig, Soph., 6-4, 260 … OL Samuel Russo, Sr., 5-10, 260 … OL Derek Degrate, Sr., 6-1, 295
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Kade Verden, Sr., 6-2, 285 … DB Blake Blain, Sr., 6-1, 185 … LB Luke Williams, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DL Kain Williams, Sr., 5-11, 260 … DL Wyatt McCullough, Sr., 5-9, 200 … LB Stevin Kemp, Jr., 5-10, 180 … DB Case Bowman, Jr., 5-9, 160 … DB Asa Rodberg, Jr., 6-1, 175 … DL Cason Craig, Soph., 6-4, 260 … DL Samuel Russo, Sr., 5-10, 260 … DL Derek Degrate, Sr., 6-1, 295
2021 OUTLOOK: Bullard will be young in 2021, but with Blain back at quarterback and a senior-laden offensive line, the Panthers could extend their playoff streak to four. Verden, Kain Williams, McCullough, Russo and Degrate are all seniors on the offensive and defensive fronts with sophomore Craig mixed in. Luke Williams is back as a key contributor at running back and linebacker. Bowman and Rodberg will look to step in at receiver.
BROWNSBORO BEARS
COACH: Lance Connot (1st year at school, 74-37 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 367-460-25
STADIUM: Bear Stadium, 11233 Ingram Street, Brownsboro, 75756
2020 RESULT: 1-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Kyle Nichols, Sr., 6-2, 215 … OL CJ Cofer, Sr., 6-2, 320 … WR Jackson Epperson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Ryan Mcgrill, Jr., 5-10, 215 … WR Gekyle Baker, Soph., 6-3, 175 … RB Payton Stephenson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … QB/ATH Dylan Downey, Soph., 5-11, 165 … OL Kaleb Hernandez, Sr., 5-11, 195 … QB/ATH Jaxyn Rogers, Jr., 5-10, 180 … QB/ATH Lane Epperson, Sr., 5-9, 175
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Kyle Nichols, Sr., 6-2, 215 … DL Aiden Hardin, Sr., 6-2, 200 … DL CJ Cofer, Sr., 6-2, 320 … DB Jackson Epperson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Ryan Mcgrill, Jr., 5-10, 215 … DB Gekyle Baker, Soph., 6-3, 175 … DB Payton Stephenson, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Kaleb Hernandez, Sr., 5-11, 195
2021 OUTLOOK: Brownsboro has turned to a proven winner to get the program back on track. While there have been three playoff appearances (2015, 2017, 2018) in the last six seasons, the Bears haven’t had a winning season since 2010. In comes Connot, who has had a losing record just twice in his 10 years as a head coach, and that was in his first two seasons at Rivercrest. Connot has displayed the ability to turn programs around. Before he got to Detroit, the program has 11 consecutive losing campaigns. Detroit went 7-4 in Connot’s first season, 9-2 in his second and 6-6 in his third. Then he arrived at Rivercrest in 2014, also taking over a program that was in a losing skid and had never posted a double-digit win campaign. After 2-8 and 4-7 seasons in 2014 and 2015, Rivercrest got rolling under Connot, going 10-1, 12-1, 7-3, 11-2 and 7-4 in his last five seasons. Now, Connot takes over a Brownsboro team that returns 23 lettermen and six starters on each side of the football from a season ago. Nichols, Hardin and Cofer headline a strong defensive front, while Cofer will also anchor the offensive line. Baker is a sophomore who had an impressive freshman year in numerous sports, including going to the state track and field meet in the high jump. There will likely be some growing pains early on, but given Connot’s track record, it shouldn’t take long for the Bears to create a winning culture.