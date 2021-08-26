OUR PICKS
1. SUNNYVALE
2. CADDO MILLS
3. NEVADA COMMUNITY
4. QUINLAN FORD
5. WILLS POINT
6. FARMERSVILLE
SUNNYVALE RAIDERS
COACH: John Settle (11th season, 88-25 at school, 138-63 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 91-32
STADIUM: Raider Stadium, 222 North Collins Road, Sunnyvale, 75241
2020 RESULTS: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 28/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 18
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Landry Laird, Sr., 6-0, 170 … WR Joey Burszer, Sr.,
6-1, 175 … OL Ja’lon Gillaspie, Jr., 6-1, 280 … QB Rigdon Yates, Jr., 6-0, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Brent Winfree, Sr., 6-2, 40 … DL Diyan Pun, Sr., 6-
0, 240 …. DB Isaiah Willis, Sr., 5-11, 170. LB Ty Grace,Sr., 5-10, 195
2021 OUTLOOK: Settle predicts his team to win a district title and is confident in
his offensive and defensive lines but says the team needs to find some depth.
FARMERSVILLE FARMERS
COACH: Randy Barnes (1st season, 145-102-1 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 585-409-34
STADIUM: Farmer Stadium, 507 N. Hwy 78, Farmersville, 75442
2020 RESULTS: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Spread/gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OT Eder Padilla, So., 5-11, 215 … WR Aiden Gray, Sr.,
5-8, 168 … RB Brady Tidwell, Jr., 5-9, 191 … Jacob Tull, Jr., 5-8, 188 … OL
Hudson Gray, Sr., 5-10, 163 ... QB Brady Gray, So., 5-10, 176
DEFENSE: 10-1
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Tristen Huff, Sr., 6-1, 192 ... LB Caiden O’Bryan,
Jr., 5-11, 165 … DB Justin Brewer, Sr., 5-9, 153 … DB Connor Hansen, Sr., 6-3,
190 … DL Jimmy Maldonado, Sr., 6-0, 214
2021 OUTLOOK: Randy Barnes is taking over a team that won just two games a
year ago but it is confident in his Farmers, saying, “Lots of young kids got
varsity experience” in 2020, adding a key is “learning how to finish.”
CADDO MILLS FOXES
COACH: Kodi Crane (3rd Season, 21-4 at school, 58-47 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 292-329-14
STADIUM: Ed Locker Stadium, 2801 Gilmer Street, Caddo Mills, 75135
2020 RESULTS: 13-0
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/7
LETTERMEN LOST: 21
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jason Thomason, Sr., 6-0, 168 … OL Logan
Habluetzel, Sr., 6-3, 231 … WR Jett Saldivar, Sr., 5-5, 140 … RB Adrian Baxter,
Jr., 5-7, 180 … WR Jaden Lenamond, Sr., 5-9, 150
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jacob Hall, Sr., 6-3, 245 … LB Hayden Reiff, Sr., 6-
0, 193 … DL Adrian Resendez, Sr., 5-9, 269 … DB Caden Lemmon, Jr., 5-9, 149
… DB Hunter Carter, Sr., 5-7, 158
2021 OUTLOOK: The Foxes were hit hard by graduation as they lost 21
lettermen and only return a total of seven starters on both sides of the ball.
Despite that, head coach Kodi Crane said his “group has worked hard to uphold
the expectation set.”
NEVADA COMMUNITY BRAVES
COACH: Dustin Blann (2nd season, 5-6 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 214-385-12
STADIUM: Braves Field, 620 FM 1138, Nevada, 75173
2020 RESULTS: 5-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 19
OFFENSE: Wing T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Jonathan Norris, Sr., 6-0, 160 … OL Josh Queneau,
Sr., 6-1, 255 … FB Gabe Duron, 5-11, 160 … QB Noah Allen, Jr., 5-11, 170 …
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Quinton Hall, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DL Jackson Younger,
Jr., 6-4, 245 … DB Brandol Hernandez, Jr., 5-11, 160 … LB Hayden Tanner, Jr.,
6-3, 210 … LB Chauncey Chidi,, Sr., 6-4, 185 …
2021 OUTLOOK: Dustin Blann is optimistic about his second season with the squad and expects to be stronger last year thanks to the offseason with powerlifting and track.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
COACH: Todd Wallace (10th season, 35-56 at school, 110-110 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 213-376-15
STADIUM: Hobart Lytal Memorial Stadium, 423 Panther Path, Quinlan, 75474
2020 RESULTS: 6-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 19/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Fly T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Ja’Donavan Williams, Sr., 6-0, 195 … FB Kaiden
Roden, Sr., 6-0, 205 … QB Rowdy Rowan, Sr., 5-11, 160 … WR Marquizs
Graham, Sr., 6-1, 205 … OL Brandon James, Sr., 6-1, 260 … RB Zalen Morales,
So., 5-10, 165 … OL Ethan Lormand, Sr., 5-7, 200
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jonny Owens, Sr., 6-0, 200 … DL Gavin Steiger, Jr.,
6-2, 230 … LB Gustavo Sanchez, Jr., 5-10, 190 … LB Blake Holbrook, Sr., 6-0,
170 … LB Cyrus Adair, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Johnathan Granados, S., 6-1, 255
2021 OUTLOOK: The Panthers will be in search of some depth as several
players will see action on both sides of the ball. Wallace expects a breakout
season from running back Ja’Donavan Williams who earned Newcomer of the
year honors in district last year. “He has added 15 pounds of muscle and is set
to have a monsters season.”
WILLS POINT TIGERS
COACH: Tommy Poynter (2nd Season, 1-8 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 547-442-31
STADIUM: Ken Autry Davis Field, 785 Wingo Way, Wills Point, 75169
2020 RESULTS: 1-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 19
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Kris Mayes, Sr., 6-3, 330 … RB Kevin Witherspoon,
Sr., 5-10, 2000 … QB Holden Fletcher, Sr., 6-0, 180 … WR Timothy Carroll, Jr.,
5-100, 190
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Hayden Tayler, Jr., 6-3, 255 … DB Montgomery
Vandermeer, Sr., 6-0, 180 … DB Jace Daniel, Sr., 5-10, 175 … LB Justin Gern,
Jr., 6-0, 200 …
2021 OUTLOOK: The Tigers have several athletes who can play multiple positions. Poynter says the team’s biggest strength is its returning depth and expects to compete for a playoff spot in the six-team district.