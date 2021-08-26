Hour 19 of our Forty Hours of Football takes us to District 6-3A, Division I, the home of powerful Gladewater. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. GLADEWATER
2. TATUM
3. WHITE OAK
4. ATLANTA
5. SABINE
6. NEW BOSTON
7. JEFFERSON
GLADEWATER BEARS
COACH: Jonny Louvier (2nd season, 18-15 overall, 8-3 at Gladewater)
ALL-TIME: 543-413-33
STADIUM: Jack V. Murphy Stadium, 2406 Hendricks Street, Gladewater, 75647
2020 RESULTS: 8-3 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/16
LETTERMAN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Multiple I
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR DJ Allen, Sr., 6-0, 195 … RB Malachi Gordon, Sr., 5-10, 205 … OL Zach Shipp, Sr., 6-0, 280 … FB Devon Walker, Sr., 5-7, 265 … FB Zach Polanco, Sr., 5-9, 165 … QB Kollin Lewis, Jr., 6-1, 175 … WR Tyrone Maddox, Jr., 6-0, 165 … RB Za Campbell, Sr., 5-9, 165 … OL Chase Wise, Sr., 6-3, 330 … OL Tyler Smith, Sr., 6-2, 230 … FB Austin Verner, Jr., 5-10, 165 … FB G’Braylon Polley, Jr., 5-7, 265 … OL Chris Perry, Sr., 6-0, 260
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB DJ Allen, Sr., 6-0, 195 … LB Malachi Gordon, Sr., 5-10, 205 … DL Devon Walker, Sr., 5-7, 265 … DL Eli Kates, Sr., 6-3, 250 … OLB Zach Polanco, Sr., 5-9, 165 … DB Kollin Lewis, Jr., 6-1, 175 … DB Tyrone Maddox, Jr., 6-0, 165 … DB Ben Alvarez, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DL Rajaun Johnson, Sr., 5-10, 220 … LB Za Campbell, Sr., 5-9, 165 … LB Austin Verner, Jr., 5-10, 165 … DL G’Braylon Polley, Jr., 5-7, 265 … DL Chris Perry, Sr., 6-0, 260
2021 OUTLOOK: Gladewater won the 6-3A Division I district championship and finished in the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2020, but is planning to achieve more in 2021. That starts with the Bears’ 20 returning lettermen and 16 returning starters from last year’s eight-win season. The team plans on making more noise because it has a list of notable playmakers, including senior wide receiver and defensive back DJ Allen (1,316 yards and 19 touchdowns), senior running back and linebacker Malachi Gordon (606 yards and seven touchdowns), senior offensive lineman Zach Shipp, senior fullback and defensive lineman Devon Walker (469 yards and 12 touchdowns), senior defensive lineman Eli Kates (35 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks), senior full back and outside linebacker Zach Polanco (55 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks), junior quarterback and defensive back Kollin Lewis (492 yards and seven touchdowns) and junior wide receiver and defensive back Tyrone Maddox (36 tackles and four interceptions). The squad expects some challenges in district play, but plans to lean on its nine returning defensive starters. Its offense also has experience, as evident by the seven returning starters on that side of the ball, but knows the introduction of new faces on the offensive line will be part of the season’s plan.
TATUM EAGLES
COACH: Jason Holman (3rd season, 11-9)
ALL-TIME: 479-350-26
STADIUM: Eagle Stadium, 483 Hill Street, Tatum, 75691
2020 RESULTS: 8-2 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 23/16
LETTERMAN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: Doubles (2X2)
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: TE Trey Fite, Sr., 6-6, 220 … QB Kendric Malone, Sr., 6-0, 165 … OL C.J. Fite, Jr., 6-2, 285 … RB Daymien Smith, Sr., 6-0, 190 … WR Kendall Williams, Sr., 5-8, 150 … WR Jayden Boyd, Sr., 6-4, 175 … FB Nick Calhoun, Jr., 5-9, 175 … RB Jacoby Norris, Jr., 5-10, 165 … WR Ty Bridges, Sr., 5-9, 150 … RB Latrell Perry, Sr., 6-0, 185 … QB Jackson Richardson, Sr., 6-4, 170 … OL Malachi Ward, Sr., 6-0, 215 … WR Isaac Dancy-Vasquez, Sr., 5-9, 125 … OL Alan Flores, Sr., 6-2, 240 … OL Ty’Darius Webb, Sr., 6-1, 290 … WR Cam’ron Redwine, Jr., 6-1, 175
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Trey Fite, Sr., 6-6, 220 … OLB Kendric Malone, Sr., 6-0, 165 … DL C.J. Fite, Jr., 6-2, 285 … LB Daymien Smith, Sr., 6-0, 190 … DB Kendall Williams, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DB Jayden Boyd, Sr., 6-4, 175 … LB Nick Calhoun, Jr., 5-9, 175 … OLB Jacoby Norris, Jr., 5-10, 165 … DB Ty Bridges, Sr., 5-9, 150 … LB Latrell Perry, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DB Jackson Richardson, Sr., 6-4, 170 … DL Malachi Ward, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DB Isaac Dancy-Vasquez, Sr., 5-9, 125 … DL Alan Flores, Sr., 6-2, 240 … DL Ty’Darius Webb, Sr., 6-1, 290 … OLB Cam’ron Redwine, Jr., 6-1, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Tatum made a huge step forward in head coach Jason Holman’s second season with the program because it followed up a 3-7 campaign in 2019 with an 8-2 record and area round playoff appearance in 2020. The Eagles plan to add another successful season by leaning on their 23 returning lettermen, eight returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters in 2021. Their talented roster is headlined by senior defensive end and tight end Trey Fite (44 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, six quarterback pressures and three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two quarterback knockdowns and one forced fumble), senior quarterback and outside linebacker Kendric Malone (1,846 passing yards, 365 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns), junior offensive and defensive lineman C.J. Fite (27 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback knockdowns and one recovered fumble), senior running back and linebacker Daymien Smith (456 yards, 33 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 11 total touchdowns, three tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures, one interception and one sack), senior wide receiver and defensive back Kendall Williams (704 yards and six touchdowns), senior wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Boyd (183 yards), junior linebacker and full back Nick Calhoun (30 solo tackles, 20 assisted tackles and two tackles for loss), and junior outside linebacker and running back Jacoby Norris (88 yards, 10 solo tackles, five assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one quarterback pressure).
WHITE OAK ROUGHNECKS
COACH: Kris Iske (8th season, 72-64 overall, 43-32 at White Oak)
ALL-TIME: 570-314-26
STADIUM: Roughneck Stadium, 200 South White Oak Road, White Oak, 75693
2020 RESULTS: 5-3 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/13
LETTERMAN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: TE Rylie Redden, Sr., 6-3, 235 … QB Cayson Siegley, Sr., 6-2, 150 … WR Dylan Creager, Sr., 5-11, 155 … OT Dylan Miller, Sr., 6-1, 210 … WR Rylan Friddell, Sr., 5-7, 145 … WR Sam Dusek, Sr., 5-11, 185 … WR Dalton Morgan, Jr., 6-0, 170 … WR Noah Carter, Jr., 5-8, 150 … OL Ryan Owens, So., 5-9, 250 … RB Gavin Bzdil, Sr., 5-6, 150 … OL Jeffery Cook, Sr., 5-8, 280 … TE Landon Griffith, Sr., 6-0, 200 … TE Holden Hodges, Jr., 5-8, 165 … WR Gavyn Jones, Jr., 6-1, 170 … WR Brian Williams, Sr., 6-0, 175 … OL Luke Baker, Jr., 6-0, 180 … OL Corbyn Fryant, Jr., 6-3, 215
DEFENSE: Split
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Rylie Redden, Sr., 6-3, 235 … FS Dylan Creager, Sr., 5-11, 155 … DE Dylan Miller, Sr., 6-1, 210 … CB Rylan Friddell, Sr., 5-7, 145 … LB Sam Dusek, Sr., 5-11, 185 … OLB Dalton Morgan, Jr., 6-0, 170 … CB Noah Carter, Jr., 5-8, 150 … DL Ryan Owens, So., 5-9, 250 … OLB Gavin Bzdil, Sr., 5-6, 150 … DL Jeffery Cook, Sr., 5-8, 280 … DE Landon Griffith, Sr., 6-0, 200 … LB Holden Hodges, Jr., 5-8, 165 … OLB Gavyn Jones, Jr., 6-1, 170 … CB Brian Williams, Sr., 6-0, 175 … DL Luke Baker, Jr., 6-0, 180 … DE Corbyn Fryant, Jr., 6-3, 215
2021 OUTLOOK: White Oak made the most of its condensed slate in 2020 by winning five of its seven regular season games, grabbing the district’s third playoff spot and finishing as a bi-district finalist. The Roughnecks have the necessary experience of 17 returning lettermen, seven returning defensive starters and six returning offensive starters to make the most of a longer schedule in 2021. They also have important playmakers, including senior defensive end and tight end Rylie Redden (30 assisted tackles, 21 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles), senior quarterback Cayson Siegley (1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns), senior wide receiver and free safety Dylan Creager (247 yards and three touchdowns), senior offensive tackle and defensive end Dylan Miller, senior cornerback and wide receiver Rylan Friddell (30 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions), senior linebacker and wide receiver Sam Dusek (42 assisted tackles, 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception), junior wide receiver and outside linebacker Dalton Morgan (160 yards, 10 tackles and three touchdowns), junior cornerback and wide receiver Noah Carter (30 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions) and sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Ryan Owens. The team has big plans for its skill players this season and plans to develop its offensive and defensive lines to round out its roster.
ATLANTA RABBITS
COACH: David Plunk (1st season, 63-65 overall, 0-0 at Atlanta)
ALL-TIME: 572-408-33
STADIUM: Rabbit Stadium, 705 Rabbit Boulevard, Atlanta, 75551
2020 RESULTS: 3-8 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 26/12
LETTERMAN LOST: 26
OFFENSE: 2 Back Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Keith Kinney, Sr., 5-9, 180 … WR Cooper McClure, Sr., 5-11, 175 … OL Jaden Wells, Sr., 6-0, 260 … WR Kameron Dickerson, Jr., 5-10, 170 … WR Stacy Darty, Jr., 5-7, 160 … RB La’Randion Dowden, So., 6-0, 185 … HB Ashton Harper, Sr., 6-1, 195 … OL Brennan Gaston, Sr., 6-2, 270 … OL Ty Blizzard, Sr., 6-0, 220 … OL Isaiah Harrison, Sr., 6-2, 250 … K Daniel Hernandez, Sr., 5-6, 160 … OL Caden Walker, Jr., 6-4, 270
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB De’Korian Parker, Sr., 5-11, 205 … DB Matthew Cauley, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DB Kameron Dickerson, Jr., 5-10, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: Atlanta heated up when it mattered in 2020 to grab the final playoff spot from District 6-3A Division I and ultimately recorded a bi-district finish. The Rabbits bounced back from an 0-5 non-district slate to win three of their final five regular season games to qualify for the opening round of the postseason. They know what worked for them and plan to find more success throughout the 2021 campaign. That includes the important roles of senior running back Keith Kinney (598 yards), senior linebacker De’Korian Parker (51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble), senior wide receiver Cooper McClure (118 yards and two tackles), senior defensive back Matthew Cauley (65 tackles and one interception), senior offensive lineman Jaden Wells, junior wide receiver and defensive back Kameron Dickerson (225 rushing yards, 217 passing yards and 134 receiving yards), junior wide receiver Stacy Darty and sophomore running back La’Randion Dowden this fall. The team will also be in a good spot because the its fast speed and the roster features 26 returning lettermen and nine returning offensive starters. The defense is a unit that needs some development because only three starters return to that side of the ball.
SABINE CARDINALS
COACH: Rex Sharp (5th season, 20-22)
ALL-TIME: 307-511-22
STADIUM: James Bamberg Stadium, 5424 Farm to Market 1252 West, Gladewater, 75647
2020 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/17
LETTERMAN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jace Burns, Sr., 6-1, 190 … RB Daylon Branham, Sr., 6-0, 210 … RB Brannigan Willige, Sr., 5-9, 185 … WR Alex Galyean, Sr., 5-8, 155 … WR Kile Stripland, Sr., 5-8, 145 … OL Connor Hubbard, Jr., 6-1, 255 … OL Stephen Calico, So., 6-2 … C Mason Bradshaw, Sr., 5-7, 190 … OL Taylor Wilson, Sr., 6-0, 210 … WR Riley Roys, Jr., 6-1, 180 … WR Caden Hardin, Sr., 5-11, 160
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Daylon Branham, Sr., 6-0, 210 … LB Brannigan Willige, Sr., 5-9, 185 … OLB Carter Patterson, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DB Kile Stripland, Sr., 5-8, 145 … DB Cayden Fortson, Jr., 6-0, 170 … DE Dawson Brooks, So., 6-1, 185 … DB Riley Roys, Jr., 6-1, 180 … LB Chance Owens, Sr., 5-8, 190 … DE Kaden Richard, Jr., 6-0, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: Sabine recorded more highlights during its non-district slate last season than in its district competition, so it knows there’s more work to do in chasing down a playoff spot in 2021. The Cardinals expect big things from senior quarterback Jace Burns (1,320 passing yards, 590 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns), senior linebacker and running back Daylon Branham (346 rushing yards, 110 tackles and one and a half sacks), senior linebacker and running back Brannigan Willige (329 rushing yards and 70 tackles), senior outside linebacker Carter Patterson (90 tackles), senior wide receiver Alex Galyean (176 yards and two touchdowns), senior defensive back and wide receiver Kile Stripland (118 yards and 34 tackles), junior defensive back Cayden Fortson (45 tackles and two interceptions), junior offensive lineman Connor Hubbard and sophomore defensive end Dawson Brooks. The team can also take a step forward because of its 20 returning lettermen, nine returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters.
NEW BOSTON LONS
COACH: Justin Waltz (4th season, 3-25)
ALL-TIME: 394-490-16
STADIUM: Lion Stadium, Sunset Street and College Street, New Boston, 75570
2020 RESULTS: 2-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/10
LETTERMAN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Wing-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Caden Glass, Sr., 5-9, 160 … RB Isaac Goldsmith, Sr., 5-10, 160 … WR Malachi Dorsey, Sr., 6-2, 180 … OL Jayden West, Jr., 6-2, 270 … TE Willie Henson, Jr., 6-0, 200 … ATH Dontae Thompson, So., 6-2, 180
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Caden Glass, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DB Isaac Goldsmith, Sr., 5-10, 160 … DB Malachi Dorsey, Sr., 6-2, 180 … LB Willie Henson, Jr., 6-0, 200
2021 OUTLOOK: New Boston has improved in its three seasons under head coach Justin Waltz, so it plans on continuing its progression in 2021. The Lions went from 0-10 in 2018 to 1-9 in 2019 and 2-6 in 2020. They’re focused on adding more wins in 2021 and beyond to enter the playoff picture and ultimately be a regular postseason contender. A big move this fall would require notable performances from senior running backs and defensive backs Caden Glass and Isaac Goldsmith, senior wide receiver and defensive back Malachi Dorsey (375 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions), junior offensive lineman Jayden West, junior tight end and linebacker Willie Henson, and sophomore athlete Dontae Thompson. The team also has important experience in its 15 returning lettermen, six returning offensive starters and four returning defensive starters.
JEFFERSON BULLDOGS
COACH: Antwain Jimmerson (7th season, 145-46 overall, 35-21 at Jefferson)
ALL-TIME: 534-414-31
STADIUM: W.F. Lockett Stadium, #1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson, 75657
2020 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/7
LETTERMAN LOST: 16
OFFENSE: Spread I (Multiple Set)
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Bryce Clark, So., 6-1, 250 … OL Joseph Woods, Sr., 6-0, 225 … OL Lucas Porter, Sr., 6-0, 220 … QB Chris Bowman, Jr., 6-2, 190 … RB Luke McMullen, Jr., 5-10, 150 … OL Brandon Rice, So., 5-10, 260 … WR Ashton Williams, Jr., 5-10, 175 … TE Parker Key, Jr., 6-1, 215 … WR Hasheem Ector, Jr., 5-8, 140 … WR Ronald Garrett, Jr., 5-8, 135 … OL Zach Hulsher, Fr., 6-3, 260
DEFENSE: 4-3 (Multiple Front)
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Ryan Yeater, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DE Isaiah McDonald, So., 6-2, 215 … DL Knox Tomlinson, Jr., 5-10, 215 … LB Chris Bowman, Jr., 6-2, 190 … DB Luke McMullen, Jr., 5-10, 150 … DB Ashton Williams, Jr., 5-10, 175 … LB Trenton Miles, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Travis McAllister, So., 6-2, 220 … DL Parker Key, Jr., 6-1, 215 … DB Hasheem Ector, Jr., 5-8, 140 … DB Ronald Garrett, Jr., 5-8, 135 … LB Da’Travion Smith, Jr., 5-10, 185 … DL Zach Hulsher, Fr., 6-3, 260
2021 OUTLOOK: Jefferson had a rare down season in 2020 when it finished with its first losing record since 2015, so it’s motivated to bounce back in 2021. The Bulldogs bookended their non-district slate with wins in the opener and finale and entered district play with a 2-2 record, but their one-point district opening loss against White Oak started a period of five district losses in a six-game stretch that cost them a spot in the playoffs. Their focus going into the fall will be finding more success in district play and that starts with the October 1st road game at White Oak. A win in that game would vastly improve their playoff chances for the 2021 season. Expect senior linebacker Ryan Yeater (78 tackles and seven tackles for loss), sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Clark, sophomore defensive end Isaiah McDonald (25 tackles and two tackles for loss), senior offensive linemen Joseph Woods (four pancake blocks) and Lucas Polver (five pancake blocks), junior defensive lineman Knox Tomlinson (29 tackles and seven tackles for loss), junior linebacker and quarterback Chris Bowman (66 tackles, six tackles for loss and one interception), junior running back and defensive back Luke McMullen and sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Rice to put the team in a position be successful. The squad will also be in good shape because 16 lettermen return this fall. It is planning for a quick development of its underclassmen to refill a starting lineup that only includes four returning defensive starters and three returning offensive starters.