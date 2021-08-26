Our 18th hour of Forty Hours of Football is a trip to District 5-3A, Division I. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. MINEOLA
2. WINNSBORO
3. MOUNT VERNON
4. POTTSBORO
5. EMORY RAINS
6. COMMERCE
7. BONHAM
8. HOWE
MINEOLA YELLOW JACKETS
Coach: Luke Blackwell (5th year, 27-17, 27-17 overall)
All-time: 519-525-49
Stadium: Meredith Memorial Stadium, 1044 W. Loop 564, Mineola, 75773
2020 result: 11-2 (6-1 District, tie for first), regional finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 16/13 (6 offensive, 7 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-3
Notable Players: RB/DB Dawson Pendergrass (6-3, 205, Jr.). ... QB/DB TJ Moreland (5-10, 175, Jr.) ... WR/DB Jaxon Holland (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... OL/DL Kaleb Barton (5-9, 210, Sr.) ... FS Coy Anderson (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... DL/WR Julian Ramos (6-3, 200, Sr.) ... DL/OL DJ Newsome (6-1, 240, Jr.) ... LB Adam Blalock (5-8, 165, Jr.) ... LB Drew Robertson (5-9, 185, Sr.) ... OL/DL Nate Griffin (5-10, 230, Sr.)
2021 Outlook: The 'Jackets tied for the district championship last year with Pottsboro with their only two losses against Mount Vernon (23-20 on Oct. 9 in Mount Vernon) and (12-7 on Nov. 27 in Sulphur Springs in regionals). ... Mineola scored playoff wins over Atlanta (42-12, bi-district) and Dallas Madison (42-14, area). ... Mineola lost two standouts to graduation — OL Jackson Anderson (Colorado) and RB/MLB Trevion Sneed (SMU). ... Still the Yellow Jackets have two of the most dynamic and all-around athletes in RB/DB Dawson Pendergrass and QB/DB TJ Moreland. ... Pendergrass has already been offered by Arkansas and UTSA. Blackwell said of Pendergrass, "Dynamic player on both sides of the ball for us." He rushed for 1,274 yards and 19 touchdowns on 144 carries last season, while catching 34 passes for 579 yards and seven TDs. On defense, Pendergrass had 63 tackles, seven interceptions and three touchdowns. ... Moreland threw for 690 yards and nine touchdowns (46 of 82) last season and rushed for 239 yards and three TDs on 40 attempts. Defensively, he had 42 tackles with three interceptions and a TD. This will be Moreland's third straight year as a defensive back starter and second at quarterback. ... Kaleb Barton will be a three-year starter on the OL. ... "We will need TJ and some new varsity players to be able to help compensate for the loss of Sneed's yardage (more than 3,000 yards) offensively," Blackwell said. He added the team's biggest strength is "last year's success and a good junior class."
WINNSBORO RED RAIDERS
Coach: Josh Finney (3rd year, 15-8, 101-40 overall)
All-time: 481-488-36
Stadium: Red Raider Stadium, 409 Newsome St., Winnsboro, 75494
2020 result: 7-3 (5-2 District, third-place), bi-district
Returning lettermen/starters: 14/11 (5 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 19
Offense: Slot-T
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: RB/DE Zeb Fulmer, Sr. ... SE/SS Rance Brown, Sr. ... RB/LB Crayton Klika, Sr. ... RB/LB Angel Hernandez, Jr. ... OL/DL Colt Wilkins, Sr. ... TE/LB Cole Graves, Sr. ... SE/CB Hayden Deaton, Jr. ... RB/LB Jacob Kellum, Jr. ... QB/FS Kyler Finney, Soph. ... RB/LB Isaiah Aymond, Sr. ... RB/CB Rey Soto, Sr. ... RB/DE Marquis Ivory, Sr. ... CB/SS Dawson Tinney, Sr. ... OL/DL Kaden Finney, Sr. ... OL/DL Will Holman, Sr. ... OL/DL Lane Lewis, Jr.
2021 Outlook: The Red Raiders must replace standout running back/safety Dominique Allen, who is now at West Texas A&M. ... Finney is beginning his third year as head coach of Winnsboro and he expects his Red Raiders to be strong in 2021, led by a stout senior class as well as a talented group of underclassmen. ... Last season the Red Raiders had a key momentum-building 30-28 win on the road over Mount Vernon, only a regular season finale loss of 22-21 to Pottsboro prevented Winnsboro from sharing the district title with Mineola instead of placing third in a tie with Mount Vernon (5-2) and behind district co-champions Mineola and Pottsboro (6-1). ... Winnsboro lost to Tatum, 37-28, in bi-district. ... The Red Raiders host Omaha Paul Pewitt in their season opener on Aug. 27 with their district opener on Sept. 24 at Mineola.
MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
Coach: Brad Willard (1st year)
All-time: 511-420-28
Stadium: Don Meredith Stadium, 1 Tiger Drive, Mount Vernon, 75457
2020 result: 12-3 (5-2 District, tie for third), state semifinalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 23/11 (5 offensive, 6 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 15
Offense: Multiple
Defense: Multiple
Notable Players: WR Caydon Coffman (5-11, 180, Sr.) ... WR Nicolas Lacy (6-1, 195, Sr.) ... LB Keaton Decker (6-0, 200, Sr.) ... WR Jaden Horton (6-0, 170, Jr.) ... DE Austin Reed (6-3, 215, Sr.) ... OL Gabe Posey (6-1, 250, Sr.) ... LB Makenzie McGill (5-10, 175, Jr.) ... DE/LB Cross Dimaggio (6-0, 170, Jr.) ... DE/LB Boone Morris (6-1, 185, Soph.) ... LB Hayden Nuziard (5-11, 170, Sr.) ... OL Cooper Cutright (6-4, 245, Sr.) ... TE Mason Pope (6-0, 210, Jr.) ... WR/DB Mehki Perry (6-1, 160, Soph.) ... WR/DB Kam Doss (5-9, 160, Soph.) ... DB Gavin Rainey (6-1, 170, Jr.) ... DB Raif Ramsey (6-0, 170, Sr.)
2021 Outlook: Willard takes over for Art Briles as head coach. Willard served as the offensive coordinator under Briles the last two seasons. In 2020, the Tigers made it to the 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history. Willard played high school football at Cedar Hill and played at Baylor under Briles. His coaching career included a year as a grad assistant for Baylor followed by stops at Colleyville Heritage High School, with now Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis, and at Red Oak High School. ... The Tigers lost DE Boston Morris to Quachita Baptist and QB Brock Nellor to Texas A&M-Commerce, but return WR Coffman who Willard said is "explosive wide receiver who will be a three-year starter." He had 64 receptions for 1,198 yards and 11 TDs in 2020. ... He is joined by "physical three-year starter" Lacy, who had 49 receptions for 916 yards and 10 TDs. Horton added 45 catches for 466 yards and a TD. ... Decker leads the defense with 128 tackles and six tackles for loss from his insider LB position. ... MV scored playoff wins over Gladewater (51-43), West (24-21), Mineola (12-7) and Malakoff (37-34) before falling to eventual state champion Tuscola Jim Ned (24-17).
POTTSBORO CARDINALS
Coach: Matt Poe (16th year, 140-44)
All-time: 312-223-4
Stadium: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, 101 Hwy. 120, Pottsboro, 75076
2020 result: 9-3 (6-1 District, tie for first), area finalist
Returning lettermen/starters: 22/9 (4 offensive, 5 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 18
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: RB/DB Cooper Townsley (6-0, 185, Sr.) ... WR Jake Kubik (6-0, 180, Sr.) ... LB Cole Bynum (5-10, 170, Sr.) ... WR Jude Bentley (6-1, 185, Jr.) ... RB Jett Carroll (5-9, 160, Sr.) ... RB Major McBride (6-1, 175, Soph.) ... OT Andrew Peippo (6-1, 220, Sr.) ... DT Bailey May (6-2, 250, Sr.) ... WR Cooper Dobbs (6-3, 180, Sr.) ...
2021 Outlook: The Cardinals tied with Mineola for first in district and followed with a 35-21 win over White Oak in bi-district, but lost to Malakoff (52-0) in area. ... Pottsboro lost quarterback Braden Plyler to Southeastern Oklahoma and wide receiver Titus Lyons to Cisco College. ... Poe said the team's strength is speed while his team needs to mature quickly due to inexperience. "Losing our QB and best WR will be tough to replace," Poe said. "We will have four new offensive linemen." ... Carroll is leading rusher to return (107-510, 3 TDs) with the top receiver back in Kubik (35-521, 6 TDs). ... LB Bynum leads the defense (83 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks).
RAINS WILDCATS
Coach: Charlie Coker (1st year)
All-time: 325-483-29
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, 409 FM 3299, Emory, 75440
2020 result: 6-4 (3-4 District, fifth)
Returning lettermen/starters: 13/8 (5 offensive, 3 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 14
Offense: Multiple
Defense: 3-4
Notable Players: QB Audie McAree (5-8, 185, Sr.) ... LB Bobby Dell (6-0, 190, Sr.) ... RB Amare Clayton (5-10, 180, Sr.) ... WR/ATH Kendrick Burns (6-0, 165, Jr.) ... C Kyle Gaddis (5-11, 270, Sr.) ... OL/DL Dalton Barker (5-11, 250, Sr.) ... LB Kaleb Wilhite (5-10, 170, Jr.) ... OL/DL Collin Holcomb (5-11, 215, Jr.) ... LB Kentlee Neighbors (5-7, 170, Soph.) ... DB/WR Gavin Oakes (5-11, 165, Sr.) ... WR/DB/ATH Kori Foster (5-8, 140, Sr.) ... OL/DL Phillip Kleinmeier (5-11, 220, Sr.) ... DL Gustavo Rodriguez (5-7, 175, Sr.) ... WR Beau Schellinger (5-8, 155, Sr.) ... OL/DL John Hinch (6-3, 315, Jr.) ... OL/DL Dalton Honea (5-8, 230, Jr.) ... WR/DB Grant Guidry (6-0, 180, Soph.)
2021 Outlook: Audie McAree is scheduled to play quarterback with Coker saying, "Audie is a good leader on and off the field." McAree rushed for 689 yards and eight TDs on 74 carries last season, while gathering in seven receptions for 148 and a touchdown. ... Burns, who Coker calls an explosive player, had 10 catches a year ago for 152 yards and three TDs. ... Defensively, Dell had four sacks and 30 tackles for loss, along with 112 tackles and four caused fumbles. ... Foster had two interceptions. ... Coker said the Wildcats have "Good leadership form the senior class", but need to stay healthy as depth could be an issue.
COMMERCE TIGERS
Coach: John McSheffery (2nd year, 5-5)
All-time: 526-500-45
Stadium: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, 1606 Hwy. 24, Commerce, 75428
2020 result: 5-5 (2-5 District, sixth, 3 losses were forfeits due to COVID-19 and one forfeit win)
Returning lettermen/starters: 12/10 (5 offensive, 5 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 13
Offense: Spread
Defense: 4-2-5
Notable Players: RB/LB Kendrick Greer (5-10, 205, Jr.) ... WR/DB Ashton Seale (5-9, 150, Sr.) ... OL Noah Howell (6-3, 285, Sr.) ... TE/DB Ty Hoffman (6-2, 185, Sr.) ... DE Henry Serrano (5-10, 195, Sr.) ... WR/DB Da'Shawn Jackson (5-10, 170, Jr.) ... DB/WR Midrean Gadlin (6-0, 175, Jr.) ... DB/WR Carlos Anthony (5-9, 165, Jr.) ... WR/DE Myles Boyd (6-4, 225, Sr.)
2021 Outlook: In 10 games last year, the Tigers were able to hit the field just six times (1 forfeit win, 3 forfeit losses). ... The Tigers had four players sign colleges — DT Corjohnta Dunbar and OT Everett Stapleton (Cisco College), athlete J'den Wilson (SFA) and DE Omahri Davis (Mary Hardin-Baylor). ... McSheffery said of Greer, "Kendrick plays both sides of the ball at a high level. He has been a key contributor to our success." ... And about Seale "Ashton is an explosive player who can bust a play on any given down." ... As far as the season, "Our team will have to fill many spots from a great senior class," McSheffery said. "However, I expect our team to still be competing for a playoff spot as many teams in our district graduate several (players)."
BONHAM PURPLE WARRIORS
Coach: Kyle Dezern (2nd year, 2-8)
All-time: 527-538-36
Stadium: Warrior Stadium, 1000 Stadium Dr., Bonham, 75418
2020 result: 2-8 (1-6 District, seventh)
Returning lettermen/starters: 20/14 (7 offensive, 7 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 7
Offense: Spread
Defense: Multiple
Notable Players: QB Mason Rodriguez (5-8, 170, Sr.) ... WR/DB Cade Bowser (5-9, 165, Sr.) ... RB/DB Jeren Ross (5-6, 160, Jr.) ... DB Angel Esquivel (5-9, 165, Soph.) ... OL/DL Ryder Soliday (6-0, 275, Sr.) ... DB Marco Delgado (5-8, 150, Sr.) ... DL Carson McClain (5-8, 195, Jr.) ... LB Payton Hayes (5-7, 175, Soph.) ... TE/DL Jackson Mouser (6-1, 240, Soph.) ... OL Hagan Weissert (6-2, 230, Sr.) ... WR/DB Hunter Hagland (6-1, 165, Soph.) ... RB/DL Tyler Addie (5-11, 180, Sr.) ... DL Justin McBride (5-10, 190, Soph.) ...
2021 Outlook: After records of 1-9 and 2-8, the Purple Warriors have had some growing pains, but they could move up this season with 14 starters returning. Dezern adds, "Another year in the system ... still pretty young." ... Rodriguez is back to direct the offense. Last year he tossed for 1,530 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 491 yards and six TDs. ... Bowser had 27 receptions for 383 yards and three TDs. ... The speedster Ross rushed for 878 yards and six TDs with Esquivel leading with 50 tackles.
HOWE BULLDOGS
Coach: Bill Jehling (4th year, 5-25; 13-56 overall)
All-time: 370-376-26
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium, 709 N. Denny Street, Howe, 75459
2020 result: 0-10 (0-7 District, eighth)
Returning lettermen/starters: 15/10 (5 offensive, 5 defensive)
Lettermen lost: 12
Offense: Multiple Spread and Pro I
Defense: 3-3
Notable Players: QB/FS Austin Haley (6-0, 185, Jr.) ... RB/OLB Cooper Jones (6-1, 220, Soph.) ... OL/DL Matthew Bearden (6-0, 220, Jr.) ... OL/DL Jaryn Grisham (6-0, 230, Sr.) ... WR Ryan Hough (6-0, 180, Jr.) ... RB/LB Bryce Crosby (5-10, 190, Jr.) ... Slot/DB Matthew Hayes (5-9, 150, Jr.) ... OL/LB Caleb Hix (5-8, 205, Jr.) ... C/DL Mahlon Walker (5-10, 230, Soph.) ... WR/DB Kalab McNutt (6-1, 175, Sr.) ... OL/LB Jordan Troxtell (5-10, 200, Sr.) ... OL/DL Will Flemming (5-10, 285, Sr.) ... FB/LB Carson Daniels (5-10, 215, Jr.) ... Slot/DB Caleb Wahmund (5-10, 150, Sr.) ... TE/DE Tyler Whaley (6-0, 205, Sr.) ... DB Westley Inge (5-9, 145, Sr.) ... FB/SS Matthew Acevado (5-8, 170, Sr.)
2021 Outlook: This will be Haley's third year as starter at quarterback. "Austin is a solid leader," Jehling said, while adding he is an "excellent pass and solid DB." ... The injury bug hurt the Bulldogs big-time in 2020 as they hope to stay healthy this time around. ... Jehling expects the Bulldogs to be stronger in 2021, "We were an extremely young team in 2020 and we will be young again in 2021. We should be much improved from 2020 campaign. A lot of young players gained valuable experience in 2020 — looking to build off of that experience in a tough district."