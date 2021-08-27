Our 26th hour of Forty Hours of Football is a trip to District 11-3A, Division II. To find any stories or photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. WASKOM
2. ELYSIAN FIELDS
3. HUGHES SPRINGS
4. HARLETON
5. ORE CITY
6. NEW DIANA
7. QUEEN CITY
HARLETON WILDCATS
COACH: Kyle Little (3rd Season at school, 17-7 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 304-335-6
STADIUM: Wildcat Field, 17000 TX-154, Harleton, 75651
2020 RESULTS: 7-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 17
OFFENSE: Wing-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Max Ramirez, Jr., 6-0, 280 … FB Blake Blassingame, Sr., 5-8. 180 … OL Lane Woods, Jr., 6-2, 250 … TE Braden Hopkins, Jr., 6-0, 175 … WR Cameron Johnson, So., 6-0, 165
DEFENSE: 3-3 Stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Taber Childs, Sr., 6-2, 210 … DL Jayden Johnson, So., 6-2, 250 … LB Van Ring, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DB Blake Weaver, Sr., 5-9, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: Head coach Kyle Little expects his Wildcats to be better with team chemistry in 2021. He’s big on doing the little things right and says the team’s youth might be its biggest weakness but the toughness is by far the biggest strength. Expect to see that on the defensive side of the ball with guys like Taber Childs who tallied up 79 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks a year ago, along with Jayden Johnson who had 15 tackles for a loss, including nine sacks. Add to that Van Ring’s 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including nine sacks and this squad will cause headaches for opposing offensive coordinators.
ELYSIAN FIELDS YELLOWJACKETS
COACH: Scott Ford (9th season, 59-24 at school, 139-75 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 392-280-18
STADIUM: Jacket Stadium, 2400 FM 451 Elysian Fields, 75642
2020 RESULTS: 11-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Multiple Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB William Goodnight, Sr., 6-0, 215 … WR Bradan Manning, So., 6-3, 205 … RB Trell Devers, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Gage Parker, 6-2, 265 … QB Logan Presley, Jr., 5-8, 175 … OL Grant Dickson, Sr., 5-11, 210 … OT Walker Jefferson, Jr., 6-2, 230 … OL Wes Brown, Jr., 6-0, 240
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Cody Hargett, Sr., 5-10, 210 … DT Fred Hardeman, Jr., 5-11, 235 … DB Lanon Swank, Sr., 6-2, 200 … DB Chris Haigh, Sr., 5-7, 145 … DT Remi Sipes, Jr., 5-9, 215 … DE Matthew Morgan, Jr., 6-2, 190
2021 OUTLOOK: To say the Yellowjackets have big shoes to fill would be an understatement but Logan Presley has been in the system as a quarterback since the seventh grade and he’ll have a lot of returners around him. William Goodnight is back in the outfield after rushing for 1,200 yards a year ago and guys like Bradan Manning, who caught 54 passes for 1,054 yards and 15 scores will be a solid target. The Yellowjackets are laded defensively as well with the likes of Cody Hargett, Fred Hardeman and others. Repeating as district champs will be no easy task but it’d be a mistake to count the Yellowjackets out.
NEW DIANA EAGLES
COACH: Clark Harrell (2nd season, 0-10 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 417-338-8
STADIUM: Eagle Stadium, 11826 Hwy 154 East, Diana, 75640
2020 RESULTS: 0-10
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Omari Jones, Jr., 5-8, 175 … OL Mason Calvery, So., 6-2, 200 … OL Riley Maxwell, Jr., 5-9, 255 … OL Dylan Howell, Jr., 6-3, 225 … QB/TE Brayson Birdsong, Jr., 6-1, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Logan Shiflet, Jr., 5-11, 2000 … DE Johnny Shadowen, Jr., 6-1, 200 … LB Caron Whitworth, So., 5-11, 200 … DB Coohle Sherman, So., 5-10, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Expect Omari Jones and Brayson Birdsong to compete for the starting quarterback job. Whoever wins that will have his work cut out in trying to help turn around a program that went 0-10 a year ago. The Eagles lack the numbers and will rely on younger guys at the skill positions but head coach Clark Harrell said the team had a good offseason and has been able to build unity.
QUEEN CITY BULLDOGS
COACH: Eric Droddy (5th season, 13-27 at school, 19-42 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 256-431-9
STADIUM: Smith-Wall Stadium, 905 Houston St., Queen City, 75572
2020 RESULTS: 5-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/6
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: Multiple Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Aaron Jones, Sr., 6-3, 225 … RB Jeremiah Drayton, Jr., 5-8, 170 … QB Clint Wiley, So., 5-8, 165 .. WR Quiyon Ellison, Sr., 6-0, 170 … WR Kaden Fincher, Jr., 5-8, 160 … WR Rylee Green, SO., 5-6, 155
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Mason Stringer, So., 5010, 185 … DB Manasseh Drayton, Sr., 5-8, 160 … DB Delvon Frederick, SO., 5-7, 160 … DL Ke’idi Harrison, So., 5-10, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs have a lot of talent but lack experience. Offensively, the leadership starts up front with senior left tackle Aaron Jones. He’ll be surrounded by younger players on the offensive line and protecting who will likely be the young quarterback in sophomore Clint Wiley who head coach Eric Droddy says has a “strong arm and head for the game.”
ORE CITY REBELS
COACH: Ron Burnham (3rd Season, 5-12 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 279-314-9
STADIUM: Rebel Stadium, 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, 75683
2020 RESULTS: 3-7 (Forfeited three games due to COVID)
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/17
LETTERMEN LOST: 5
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Jon Tatum, Sr., 6-1, 319 … QB Jeremy Kyle, Sr., 6-5, 188 … WR Trevor Harris, Sr., 5-8, 151 … TE Hunter Mathis, Sr., 6-2, 261
DEFENSE: Odd
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Brett Byrd, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DL Jasper Holt, Sr., 5-8, 191 … DB Allen Nigreville, Sr., 5-9, 156 … LB Jaylin Wood, Jr., 5-10, 172 … DB Juan Garcia, Jr., 5-7, 151 … DL Noah Garcia, So., 6-0, 242
2021 OUTLOOK: Head coach Ron Burnham believes this year’s squad will be stronger due thanks to a solid senior class and players who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Burnham expects to compete with that fourth spot and a playoff berth.
HUGHES SPRINGS MUSTANGS
COACH: Chris Edwards (15th season, 101-53 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 456-437-34
STADIUM: Mustang Stadium, 701 Russell, Hughes Springs, 75656
2020 RESULTS: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 22/18
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Patrick Boyd, Sr., 6-3, 225 … OL Mikey Lanier, Sr., 6-1, 255 … OL Matthew Zamarrippa, Sr., 6-3, 290 … FB Trevor Bolden, Jr., 6-1, 220 … QB Ty Moss, Jr., 5-9, 160 …
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Cole Edwards, Jr., 5-9, 195 … DE Chase Brown, Sr., 6-0, 190 … FS Stone Sampson, Jr., 5-8, 150 … DB Emmanuel Baird, So., 5-11, 175 … LB Texan Lancaster, Sr., 5-8, 195 … LB Jake Murray, Sr., 5-10, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: The Mustangs have a quarterback controversy on their hands and whether it’s Patrick Boyd or Ty Moss, he’ll have a solid fullback in Trevor Bolden joining him in the backfield. Bolden is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns in just eight games. Head coach Chris Edwards is hopeful his team will be stronger due to returning 10 defensive starters with a year of growth and eight starters on the other side of the ball.
WASKOM WILDCATS
COACH: Whitney Keeling (12th Season, 100-38 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 388-331-19
STADIUM: Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, 365 School Avenue, Waskom 75692
2020 RESULTS: 12-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 13
OFFENSE: Flexbone
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB D.J. Feaster, Sr., 5-10, 175 … FB Tesean Hamilton, Jr., 6-0, 190 … QB Cole Watson, So., 6-1, 195 … Markus Gonzales, Sr., 5-7, 155 … RB Zay Thomas, Sr., 5-5, 130 … OL Ezequiel Vasquez, Sr., 6-2, 295 … RB Layton Luster, Jr., 6-2, 185 … RB Layton Luster, Jr., 6-2, 185 … OL Laynce Welch, Jr., 6-1, 300 … WR Carson Gonzales, So., 5-10, 150 … WR Tyler Davis, Jr., 6-1, 160
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Jayvis Jones, Sr., 5-11, 170 … DL Daveon Williams, Sr., 6-3, 240
2021 OUTLOOK: Waskom has one of the scariest backfields in the state of Texas with D.J. Feaster who rushed for 1,213 yards and 12 touchdowns; alongside Tesean Hamilton who rushed for 1,184 yards and 20 scores. Prior to being hurt late in district play, freshman quarterback Cole Watson added to that list of weapons and the young quarterback is back as a sophomore with more experience. Watson is also the top returning tackler on the other side where the Wildcats will continue to make their presence felt.