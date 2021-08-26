Hour 16 of our Forty Hours of Football takes us to District 11-2A, Division II. To find previous stories from our two-day celebration of high school football, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. TENAHA
2. WEST SABINE
3. LOVELADY
4. CUSHING
5. MOUNT ENTERPRISE
6. COLMESNEIL
7. OVERTON
TENAHA TIGERS
COACH: Jeremy Jenkins (2nd Season, 10-3 at school, 20-5 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 524-409-37
STADIUM: Raymond Jackson Stadium, 138 College St., Tenaha, 75974
2020 RESULTS: 10-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR JJ Patton, Sr., 6-2, 200 … QB Trindon Claiborne, Sr., 6-0, 185 … RB Markee Rasberry, Sr., 5-10, 185 … WR Pooh Moore, So., 5-8, 150 …
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Cameron Head, Sr., 5-10, 180 … DL Pacey Rhodes, Sr., 6-3, 290 … DB Alex Tyner, Jr., 6-4, 185 … DT Taz Wilson, Jr., 5-8, 220 … LB Jordan Reese, So., 6-0, 190
2021 OUTLOOK: With a year under his belt as head coach of the Tigers, Jeremy Jenkins is confident his squad will be better in 2021. He’s got guys like JJ Patton who earned second team all-state-district MVP honors a year ago and Jenkins believes the receiver will be the best player in 2A. Throwing to Jenkins will be Trindon Claiborne who is coming off a year in which he threw for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jenkins says he has a “cannon arm,” and is a “great leader.”
LOVELADY LIONS
COACH: Will Kirchhoff (3rd Season, 13-10)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 337-443-18
STADIUM: Lion Stadium, 11839 TX-19, Lovelady, 75851
2020 RESULTS: 7-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 11/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Gun Run
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Shaun Easterling, Jr., 6-0, 205 … QB Slade Murray, Sr., 6-1, 185 … WR Keivon Sinner, Sr., 6-0 175 … WR Brandon Fry, Jr., 6-0, 170 … RB Jordan Blackmon, So., 6-1, 225 … OL Peyton Harrison, Sr., 5-10, 265… OL Matthew McFarland, Sr., 6-1, 260
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Conner Martinez, Sr., 6-0, 180 … DL Shamar Terry, Sr., 6-0, 240 … DB Caleb Gilchirst, Sr., 6-0, 165 … LB Landen LeBlanc, Jr., 5-9, 150 … LB Dayvian Skinner, So., 5-9, 210 …
2021 OUTLOOK: Head coach Will Kirchhoff expects the district to be tougher this season but said his team’s great strength is its worth ethic and physicality. “The character, worth ethic and attitude all Lovelady kids have is second to none. They will always give it everything they have no matter the opponent.”
COLMESNEIL BULLDOGS
COACH: Cody Day (3rd Season, 7-12 at school, 14-36 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 300-396-14
STADIUM: Taylor Field, 405 Ogden Drive, Colmesneil, 75938
2020 RESULTS: 5-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 25/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 6
OFFENSE: Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Treston Horton, Sr,. 5-19, 150 … OL Kolyer Marshall, Sr., 5-10, 250 … QB Reed Best, Jr., 6-0, 170 … RB William Mitchell, Jr., 5-8, 160 … WR Mason Teel, Jr., 5-9, 150
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Jermi Shamblin, Sr., 5-10, 165 … LB Scott Eddins, Sr., 5-8, 160 … DL Dylan Fowler, Jr., 6-0, 220 … DL Kaden Harris, 6-1, 280 … LB Noah Miller, Jr.,. 5-10, 165 … LB Jayden Shamblin, So., 5-10, 180 …
2021 OUTLOOK: The squad is young, made up of a lot of sophomores and juniors and the Bulldogs are loaded at linebacker. The offense is led by guys like Treston Horton who had 400 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in 2020.
CUSHING BEARKATS
COACH: Josh Moore (4th season, 13-17 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 250-468-9
STADIUM: JF Whitaker Stadium, 1088 Bearkat Dr., Cushing, 75760
2020 RESULTS: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Split back
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: TE Jasper Stiles, Sr., 6-3, 190 … OL Dylan Holzauer, Sr., 6-2, 210 … WR Logan Womack, Sr., 6-0, 170 … QB Grayden Wright, Sr., 6-2, 175 … OL Brayden Mobley, Jr., 5-11, 235 … RB Christian Ortiz, Jr., 5-7, 150
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Eddie Davis, Jr., 5-11, 175 … DE Keyshawn Rollison, Sr., 6-2, 185 … DB Tony Aparicio, Sr., 5-10, 160
2021 OUTLOOK: New faces will be a lot of different positions as the Bearkats will be looking for players to step up in the skill positions. They should be solid up front however, as all five offensive linemen return from a year ago.
MOUNT ENTERPRISE WILDCATS
COACH: Gabe Norris (2nd season at school, 1-9 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 243-357-10
STADIUM: John Webb Stadium B.W. Jackson Field, 1002 W. Rusk, Mount Enterprise 75681
2020 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/20
LETTERMEN LOST: 1
OFFENSE: 20 Personnel
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Landon Andros, Sr., 6-1, 200 … WR Cade Williamson, Sr., 5-7, 135 … QB Blake Lewis, Sr., 5-10, 165 … OL Timothy Jones, Jr., 5-8, 212 … OL Dawson Zarazinski, So., 6-0, 196 … TE Nicholas Page, Sr., 6-0, 177
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DE Joshua Dennis-Bishop, Sr., 6-2, 185 … CB Andrik Rubio, Sr., 5-9, 150 … DL Talton Ballard, Jr., 5-11, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: The bad news: the Wildcats only won one game last season. The good news: they only lost one player to graduation and 10-of-11 starters on both sides of the ball are back. Last year was also Gabe Norris’ first year as head coach so his squad should improve with a year under their belt together. “We are an unknown quantity,” Norris said. “We will be more experienced, disciplined and stronger. The team will have had time to build consistency and continuity with each other and the staff.”
WEST SABINE TIGERS
COACH: Danny Bragg (1st season at school)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 257-285-5
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 109 Timerland Hwy, Pineland, 75968
2020 RESULTS: 7-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 9
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Quentin Smith, Sr., 6-1, 180 … WR Jakorian Walker, So., 6-0, 155 … RB Blaine Bourque, Jr., 5-8, 190 … OL Peyton Maddox, Sr., 5-9, 210 … OL Tate Lane, Sr., 6-3, 220 … WR Weston Frick, So., 6-4, 200
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Christian Williamson, Jr., 6-1, 175 … LB Karson Lane, Sr., 6-2, 190 … DB Hunter Murphy, Jr., 5-11, 160 … LB Wyatt Frick, So., 5-11, 160 … RB Rylan Mitchell, Sr., 5-10, 150 … DB Trevor Mitchell, So., 6-0, 160
2021 OUTLOOK: After serving as offensive coordinator at Hemphill, Danny Bragg inherits a team that went played 13 games a year ago and returns a lot of experience on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by Quentin Smith who threw 19 touchdown passes and ran for 592 yards a year ago. It’s said his “football intelligence is off the charts.” Look for Christian Williamson to be an anchor for the defense. Last year he had tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles, proving to be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
OVERTON MUSTANGS
COACH: Justin Arnold (4th season, 2-25 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 440-435-24
STADIUM: Coach Chester Roy Stadium, 501 E. Henderson, Overton, 75684
2020 RESULTS: 1-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Kadden Williams, 5-11, 325 … WR JaQulyn Brown, 5-10, 135 … RB Shaun Garcia, 5-9, 170 … WR Jaxson Hawkins
DEFENSE: Odd
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jordan Menard, 6-2, 232 … DL Landon Morgan, 6-2, 230 … DB Sawyer Roger … LB Anthony Merritt
2021 OUTLOOK: Just Arnold has won just four games in his first three seasons and is looking to turn around after going 1-8, including a forfeit due to COVID. Experience in a strength for the starters but depth is a weakness for the team overall.