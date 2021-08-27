OUR PICKS
1. NORMANGEE
2. ALTO
3. GRAPELAND
4. CENTERVILLE
5. GROVETON
6. JEWETT LEON
NORMANGEE PANTHERS
COACH: Keith Sitton (3rd year at school, 17-7; 65-62 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 403-399-15
STADIUM: Panther Stadium, 116 Spur 3, Normangee, 77871
2020 RESULT: 11-1
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Izaha Jones, Sr., 6-2, 185 … OL Braylon Cornish, Sr., 5-8, 220 … OL Jose Molina, Sr., 5-10, 220 … TE Logan Luna, Sr., 5-10, 185 … RB Wyatt Van Volkinburg, Soph., 5-8, 170 … WR Tate Franks, Sr., 6-0, 150 … OL Hunter Garner, Soph., 5-8, 150 … WR Dalton Stewart, Jr., 6-0, 155 … OL Zayven Henson, Sr., 5-9, 210 … OL Jace Metzer, Soph., 5-9, 230
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Braylon Cornish, Sr., 5-8, 220 … DL Jose Molina, Sr., 5-10, 220 … LB Tyler McAllister, Sr., 5-10, 160 … LB Logan Luna, Sr., 5-10, 185 … LB Spencer Yellott, Jr., 5-7, 170 … DL Kaden Byrd, Jr., 5-8, 280 … DB Wyatt Van Volkinburg, Soph., 5-8, 170 … DB Tate Franks, Sr., 6-0, 150 … DB Dalton Stewart, Jr., 6-0, 155 … DL Zayven Henson, Sr., 5-9, 210
2021 OUTLOOK: Normangee took a big jump in 2020. After six wins in 2019, the Panthers went undefeated in the regular season in 2020. In order to repeat as district champion, it’s going to start with Jones, who will move to quarterback after rushing for 721 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 41 passes for 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago. The Panthers should also be strong up front on both sides of the football with guys like Cornish and Molina leading the way.
ALTO YELLOWJACKETS
COACH: Lance Gamble (1st year at school, 16-10 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 592-378-34
STADIUM: Cam’Ron Matthews Field, Jacket Road, Alto, 75925
2020 RESULT: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Split Back Veer
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Je’Darius Bolton III, Sr., 5-9, 190 … OL Jesus Tellez, Sr., 6-0, 220 … TE Isaack Weatherford, Sr., 5-9, 175 … WR Logan Rogers, Sr., 6-1, 160 … WR/RB Jackson Duplichain, Jr., 5-8, 170 … RB Rashawn Mumphrey, Jr., 6-2, 190 … WR Amare Bruton, Soph., 5-10, 175
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Je’Darius Bolton III, Sr., 5-9, 190 … DL Jesus Tellez, Sr., 6-0, 220 … LB Isaack Weatherford, Sr., 5-9, 175 … DB Logan Rogers, Sr., 6-1, 160 … DB Jackson Duplichain, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DB Rashawn Mumphrey, Jr., 6-2, 190 … DB Amare Bruton, Soph., 5-10, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Last season was unfamiliar territory for the Yellowjackets. A program that had made the playoffs in 16 straight seasons — and had won at least seven games in five of those — including back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007, missed out on the postseason in 2020 for the first time since 2003. Alto is turning to one of its own — Lance Gamble — to lead the team to a bounceback in 2021. Gamble played for Alto, where he graduated from in 2000. Gamble is a former head coach at Beckville and Shelbyville, but comes to Alto after serving as the defensive coordinator at Lufkin. The Yellowjackets return eight starters on each side of the football after losing just four lettermen. Seniors Bolton, Tellez, Weatherford and Rogers should lead a more experienced group onto the field this season, but there is also young talent in the mix in the form of Bruton.
GRAPELAND SANDIES
COACH: Jordan Wood (1st year at school, 4-7 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 464-458-34
STADIUM: Grapeland Sandies Stadium, N. Olive St. at FM 1272, Grapeland, 75844
2020 RESULT: 6-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 22/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 4
OFFENSE: Power spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Cadarian Wiley, Sr., 6-0, 185 … OL Jason DeCluette, Sr. 5-11, 320 … RB Lekerian Smith, Sr., 6-1, 175 … WR Riley Murchison, Jr., 6-2, 155 … OL Jeremy Pierce, Jr., 6-2, 230 … OL Dayne Brazzil, Jr., 5-10, 225 … TE Jax Vickers, Soph., 5-10, 215 … OL Landon Jackson, Sr., 6-1, 260 … OL Zamorian Smith, Sr., 5-8, 340 … WR Peyton Prater, Sr., 5-10, 145 … WR Johnny Lamb, Jr., 5-11, 165 … WR Omarian Wiley, Jr., 6-0, 185 … OL Leo Garcia, Sr., 5-10, 240
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Cadarian Wiley, Sr., 6-0, 185 … DL Jason DeCluette, Sr. 5-11, 320 … DL Sean Cannon, Sr., 5-9, 225 … LB Colton Franklin, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DL Jeremy Pierce, Jr., 6-2, 230 … OL Dayne Brazzil, Jr., 5-10, 225 … DL Landon Jackson, Sr., 6-1, 260 … DL Zamorian Smith, Sr., 5-8, 340 … DB Peyton Prater, Sr., 5-10, 145 … DE Will McClendon, Sr., 6-3, 185 … DL Jayce Elliot, Jr., 5-11, 190 ... DB Omarian Wiley, Jr., 6-0, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: Grapeland will be on its fourth head coach in three seasons as Jordan Wood takes over for Terry Ward. Wood spent one season at Detroit, leading the team to a 4-7 record and a playoff appearance. Wood and the Sandies will both aim to return to the postseason as Grapeland has played bonus football in six straight seasons. Wiley, who helped lead the Sandies to the Class 2A basketball state championship game in 2020-21, is back to lead both sides of the football. Wiley rushed for 1,392 yards and 20 touchdowns and also had 69 tackles with five fumble recoveries. The Sandies will have to fill a void at quarterback following the graduation of BJ Lamb. Murchison (10 of 14, 97 yards, 1 TD) is the leading returning passer, but he was also a steady receiver with 12 grabs for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Franklin (93 tackles) and Cannon (4 sacks) are back on defense.
CENTERVILLE TIGERS
COACH: Kyle Hardee (17th year at school, 110-75)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 398-445-20
STADIUM: Tiger Stadium, 913 S. Commerce St., Centerville, 75833
2020 RESULT: 7-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 19/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 9
OFFENSE: Multiple wing
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: FB Paxton Hancock, Jr., 5-11, 185 … OL BJ Kelly, Sr., 5-11, 250 … RB Angel Villarreal, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL James Bodine, Sr., 5-10, 220 … RB LaVodrick Phillips, Soph., 5-4, 200 … RB Halston French, Soph., 5-6, 150 … TE Cameron Pate, Jr., 6-1, 190 … RB Zach Taylor, Jr., 5-10, 160 … RB Andrew Newman, Soph., 5-6, 150 … QB Sully Hill, Sr., 5-11, 180 … RB Zantayl Holley, Soph., 5-10, 210 … WR Ethan Flori, Jr., 6-0 180 … OL Dude West, Jr., 5-11, 185
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Paxton Hancock, Jr., 5-11, 185 … DL BJ Kelly, Sr., 5-11, 250 … LB Angel Villarreal, Sr., 5-10, 170 … DL James Bodine, Sr., 5-10, 220 … DL LaVodrick Phillips, Soph., 5-4, 200 … LB Halston French, Soph., 5-6, 150 … DL Cameron Pate, Jr., 6-1, 190 … LB Zach Taylor, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DB Andrew Newman, Soph., 5-6, 150 … DB Sully Hill, Sr., 5-11, 180 … DL Zantayl Holley, Soph., 5-10, 210 … DB Ethan Flori, Jr., 6-0 180 … DL Dude West, Jr., 5-11, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: As the coaching carousel turns every offseason, there’s one school that hasn’t had to worry about that lately as Hardee is entering his 17th season with the program. That continuity has helped the Tigers put a winning product on the field on a consistent basis. Centerville has made the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons with five double-digit campaigns in that span. With seven starters back on offense and eight returning on defense, look for the Tigers to once again be playing in the postseason. Hancock had a season-ending injury in the fifth game a season ago after compiling 523 yards on 70 carries, along with 40 tackles on defense. Kelly (48 tackles, 3 sacks, 12 TFL) and Villarreal (89 tackles, 4 sacks, 9 TFL) are also key factors on defense.
GROVETON INDIANS
COACH: Richard Steubing (4th year at school, 19-16)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 668-328-34
STADIUM: Indian Stadium at John W. Reynolds Athletic Complex, Groveton, 75845
2020 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 14/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Byron Thomas, Soph., 5-10, 175 … FB James Williams, Sr., 5-9, 175 … FB Chase Blair, Jr., 5-10, 190 … RB Phoenix Bowman, Soph., 5-8, 175 … WR Johnathon Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 175 … FB Hayden Lee, Sr., 5-8, 170 … OL Tyler Allen, Jr., 6-1, 240 … FB/RB David Ayala, Jr., 5-8, 170 … OL Logan Townsend, Soph., 6-0, 250 .. RB Isaiah Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 185 … WR Chase Vycital, Soph., 6-2, 175 … RB Navid Pat, Soph., 5-8, 165 … OL Tuff Reynolds, Sr., 6-0, 210 … OL Carson Antley, Sr., 5-9, 185
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Byron Thomas, Soph., 5-10, 175 … LB James Williams, Sr., 5-9, 175 … LB Chase Blair, Jr., 5-10, 190 … LB Phoenix Bowman, Soph., 5-8, 175 … DB Johnathon Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 175 … LB Hayden Lee, Sr., 5-8, 170 … DL Tyler Allen, Jr., 6-1, 240 … DL Logan Townsend, Soph., 6-0, 250 .. LB Isaiah Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DB Chase Vycital, Soph., 6-2, 175 … LB Navid Pat, Soph., 5-8, 165 … DL Tuff Reynolds, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DL Carson Antley, Sr., 5-9, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: Groveton will look to return to the playoffs after ending a seven-year postseason run in 2020. Thomas will look to take that next step after rushing for 485 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Blair is back to lead the defense after compiling 85 tackles. The Indians are hoping their depth will put them in position to contend in a competitive district.
JEWETT LEON COUGARS
COACH: Jeremy Colvert (5th year at school, 30-27)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 273-307-11
STADIUM: Cougar Field, 12168 Hwy. 79 W., Jewett, 75846
2020 RESULT: 8-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 10/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 14
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Aaron Graham, Jr., 6-4, 250 … RB Luis Guillen, Sr., 5-8, 175 … WR Tito Gonzalez, Sr., 5-4, 150 … OL Josh Anderson, Jr., 5-10, 225
DEFENSE: Odd
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Aaron Graham, Jr., 6-4, 250 … LB Luis Guillen, Sr., 5-8, 175 … DB Tito Gonzalez, Sr., 5-4, 150 … DL Josh Anderson, Jr., 5-10, 225
2021 OUTLOOK: Leon was hit hard by graduation. Guillen (312 yards rushing) and Gonzalez (47 catches, 475 yards, 4 TD) are back, along with Graham and Anderson on the lines, but the Cougars will be very young and will have to rely on several sophomores to contend for a playoff spot.