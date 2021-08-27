Hour 39 of our 40 Hours of Football means we're just two hours from kickoff tonight. Our final district preview takes us to District 10-6A. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. TYLER LEGACY
2. ROCKWALL-HEATH
3. ROCKWALL
4. DALLAS SKYLINE
5. MESQUITE
6. MESQUITE HORN
7. NORTH MESQUITE
TYLER LEGACY RED RAIDERS
COACH: Joe Willis (2nd year at school, 6-6; 105-47 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 302-334-20
STADIUM: Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 700 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
2020 RESULT: 6-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 28/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 38
OFFENSE: Gun
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Jamarion Miller, Sr., 5-11, 200 … RB Bryson Donnell, Sr., 5-10, 205 … OL Donavan Jordan, Sr., 6-3, 280 … OL Kade Fry, Sr., 6-2, 250 … QB Luke Wolf, Soph., 6-3, 180 … WR Jordan Ford, Sr., 6-1, 185 … QB Bruce Bruckner, Sr., 6-3, 180 … WR Ladavion Butler, Sr., 5-9, 165 … RB Kenneth Hawkins, Sr., 6-0, 220 … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner, Sr., 6-2, 187 … WR Elijah Howard, Sr., 5-10, 170
DEFENSE: Odd stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Jordan Renaud, Jr., 6-5, 250 … DB Aaron Sears, Sr., 5-11, 170 … LB Cayden Starks, Sr., 5-9, 155 … DL Reyad Mekakda, Jr., 6-4, 205 … DB Adariyan Scott, Jr., 6-1, 170 … LB Jett Stanger, Sr., 6-3, 195 … DB Jordan Ford, Sr., 6-1, 185 … DB Zander Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 170 … LB Kenneth Hawkins, Sr., 6-0, 220
2021 OUTLOOK: The Red Raiders had a new school name in 2020 — switching from Lee to Legacy in August. They also had a new head coach as Willis took over. In his first season with the Red Raiders, Willis picked up career win No. 100 and led the program to its first playoff win since 2009. Several talented players are gone from the 2020 version, but a lot of talent returns and some players have also moved into the district. It starts with standout running backs Miller and Donnell. Miller — a Texas commit ranked as the No. 7 running back prospect in the country — had 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns on 194 carries with 29 catches for 468 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Donnell — a Texas Tech commit ranked as the No. 31 running back prospect in the country — had 165 carries for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also back are Jordan and Fry on the offensive line. Jordan has offers from Furman, New Mexico and UTEP. There will be a new quarterback as Wolf, Bruckner and Walker Freeman all could play a role. Butler, Turner and Howard provide options at receiver. Sears (86 tackles, 3 INT) and Starks (68 tackles (2 INT) return to lead the defense. Mekakda will take on a larger role this season on the defensive front. Three move-ins will also play a part in the defense — Renaud (Lewisville), Ford (Chapel Hill) and Hawkins (Frankston). Renaud is a five-star prospect rated as the No. 26 recruit in the country for the Class of 2023. Renaud has numerous offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M, among others. Ford had 80 tackles and four interceptions at Chapel Hill. Hawkins rushed for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns and had 27 tackles at Frankston.
ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS
COACH: Mike Spradlin (3rd year at school, 16-8; 125-72 overall)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 106-63-0
STADIUM: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, 75087
2020 RESULT: 11-3
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 38/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 22
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Josh Hoover, Sr., 6-2, 212 … WR Jay Fair, Sr., 5-11, 180 … RB Zach Evans, Sr., 6-0, 198 … WR Jordan Nabors, Sr., 6-0, 185 … FB/TE Lance Mason, Sr., 6-3, 235 … WR Brunis Lewis, Jr., 5-10, 175 … TE Eli Finley, Jr., 6-5, 225 … OL Cash Cleveland, Soph., 6-3, 275 OL Carson Fichtel, Sr., 6-3, 300 … OL Caleb Flores, Sr., 6-4, 280 … OL Sebastian Martinez, Sr., 6-2, 315
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Peyton Williams, Sr., 6-1, 190 … DL Justice Rider, Sr., 6-3, 225 … DB Latristan Thompson, Soph., 5-11, 165 … DB Lane Horak, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DB Noah Wilson, Sr., 5-10, 190 … LB Bryce President, Soph., 6-0, 235
2021 OUTLOOK: Rockwall-Heath got on a roll at the end of last season, winning eight straight games and advancing to the state quarterfinals before falling to Cedar Hill in overtime. The Hawks return eight starters on offense, including Hoover (236 of 377, 3,496 yards, 36 TD, 9 INT), Evans (199 carries, 1,220 yards, 14 TD) and Fair (74 catches, 1,303 yards, 13 TD). Hoover is committed to Indiana. Evans will join him in the Big 10 at Minnesota. Fair has offers from Auburn, Florida, TCU and more. Alan Crawford (81 tackles), Williams and Rider lead the defense.
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS
COACH: Trey Brooks (2nd year at school, 10-2)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 592-426-31
STADIUM: Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1197 T.L. Townsend Drive, Rockwall, 75087
2020 RESULT: 10-2
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 35/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 40
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Braedyn Locke, Sr., 6-2, 205 … WR Caden Marshall, Sr., 6-4, 180 … TE/FB Brennan Ray, Sr., 6-2, 225 … RB Zach Hernandez, Jr., 5-7, 170 … QB/RB Lake Bennett, Jr., 6-0, 196 … OL Reed Brackett, Sr., 5-10, 240 … WR Noble Johnson, Jr., 6-2, 200 … WR Aiden Meeks, Jr., 5-10, 160 … OL Jayce Chew, Jr., 6-1, 260
DEFENSE: 3-3 stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Cadien Robinson, Sr., 6-0, 160 … LB Deyreck Dean, Sr., 5-10, 220 … DL Phillip Bazemore, Jr., 5-10, 245 … LB Lake Bennett, Jr., 6-0, 196 … DB Jake Overstreet, Soph., 5-10, 180 … DB Will Rakow, Sr., 5-10, 160 … DB Tre Carter, Jr., 5-8, 150 … DB Kevin Cunningham, Jr., 6-0, 190 … LB Andi Berisha, Sr., 6-0, 200
2021 OUTLOOK: Locke is back for his senior season, and that’s where it starts for the Yellowjackets. The Mississippi State pledge threw for 3,277 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions last season. Marshall is the top target after catching 52 balls for 926 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hernandez (1,137 yards, 12 TD) is a solid presence in the backfield. Dean (44 tackles), Bazemore (38 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks) and Robinson (2 INT) are back for the defense.
DALLAS SKYLINE RAIDERS
COACH: Herman Johnson (4th year at school, 19-12)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 326-227-1
STADIUM: Forester Field, 8233 Military Parkway, Dallas, 75227
2020 RESULT: 5-5
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 22/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 18
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Qualon Farrar, Sr., 5-7, 180 … QB Darryl Richardson, Sr., 6-2, 235 .. WR Ma’leeyon Winfield, Sr., 6-4, 200
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Anthony Davis, Sr., 6-0, 180 … DB Gregory Johnson, Sr., 5-11, 183 … DL Eli Wallace, Jr., 6-1, 265 … LB Dylan Brown-Turner, Jr., 6-1, 195 … DB Kemaj Robinsn, Jr., 5-11, 175 … LB Eli McKinney, Soph., 6-0, 240
2021 OUTLOOK: North Texas commit Farrar, Richardson (651 passing yards, 9 TD, 2 INT) and Winfield (offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Ole Miss, among others) lead the Skyline offense, but the defense will rely on a lot of new starters in 2021. McKinney (71 tackles as a freshman) and Davis (4 INT) will be counted on to lead the way.
MESQUITE SKEETERS
COACH: DeMarcus Harris (1st year at school, 0-0)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 487-466-37
STADIUM: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, 75149
2020 RESULT: 2-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 31/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 32
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Chance Edwards, Sr., 6-4, 220 … RB Anthony Roberts, Sr., 5-10, 210 … WR Jamarion Wood, Jr., 5-7, 155 … TE Braelyn Dillard, Jr., 6-5, 260 … WR Gervin McCarthy, Sr., 5-11, 155 … WR Cameron Boger, Sr., 5-11, 175 … WR Justin White, Sr., 5-7, 150 … OL Bryce Sanders, Jr., 5-8, 250 … TE Isaiah Smith, Sr., 6-3, 225
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Marlin Thompson-Leatch, Sr., 5-8, 295 … LB Josh Williams, Sr., 6-2, 195 … DB Quinton Evans, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DL Cornelious Darden, Sr., 5-11, 240 … DB Jaylin Broadus, Sr., 5-10, 175 … DL Dylan Meza, Sr., 5-9, 210, LB Michael Murphy, Sr., 5-10, 220
2021 OUTLOOK: Harris comes to Mesquite as the new head coach after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill. He will have seven returning starters on defense to work with for the Skeeters, including Thompson-Leatch (50 tackles, 3 sacks), Williams (40 tackles) and Evans (31 tackles, 2 INT). Edwards (105 of 214, 1,559 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT) is a big quarterback. Roberts (92 carries, 483 yards, 3 TD) and Woods (29 catches, 428 yards, 5 TD) are returning weapons at the skill positions.
MESQUITE HORN JAGUARS
COACH: Chris Hudler (3rd year at school, 6-14)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 106-105
STADIUM: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, 75149
2020 RESULT: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 31/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 23
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Xavier Brown, Sr., 6-2, 175 … WR Chris Dawn, Jr., 5-8, 160 … WR Marquis Edwards, Sr., 5-11, 175 … QB Darrius White, Sr., 5-10, 180 … RB Cam Tyler, Sr., 5-8, 170 … RB/WR Eddryk Ruff, Sr., 5-7, 160 … WR Tosta Emory, Jr., 5-8, 160 … OL Tarell Johnson, Sr., 6-3, 325 … OL Orville Azumah, Sr., 6-3, 230
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Marquis Edwards, Sr., 5-11, 175 … DB Darrius White, Sr., 5-10, 180 … LB Tarance Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 220 … DB Jordan Lester, Jr., 6-2, 170 … LB/DB D.J. Coleman, Jr., 6-1, 180 … LB Armstrong Nnodim, Soph., 6-0, 210 … LB Jordan Prince, Sr., 6-1, 225 … DB Tosta Emory, Jr., 5-8, 160 … DB Amarion Atwood, Jr., 5-11, 160 … DB Jayden Plater, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DL Orville Azumah, Sr., 6-3, 230 … LB Bradley Amwayi, Jr., 5-10, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: The Jaguars had made the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons before two straight 3-7 campaigns. They will look to return to the postseason in 2021, and it will start with eight returning starters on offense, led by White (94 of 196, 1,608 yards, 13 TD passing; 127 carries, 746 yards, 8 TD rushing), Brown (23 catches, 487 yards, 8 TD) and Dawn (27 catches, 523 yards, 3 TD). Johnson (79 tackles) and Amwayi are among those back to lead the defense.
NORTH MESQUITE STALLIONS
COACH: Tim Seder (4th year at school, 7-22)
ALL-TIME RECORD: 307-219-11
STADIUM: E.H. Hanby Stadium, 401 E. Davis Drive, Mesquite, 75149; Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 2411 W. Scyene Road, Mesquite, 75149
2020 RESULT: 2-8
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 20
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Cordale Russell, Jr., 6-3, 180 … RB Kobie Norman, Sr., 5-10, 175 … OL Caden Bowers, Jr., 6-4, 330 … QB Luke Seder, Soph., 6-0, 170 … WR Dalen Hicks, Jr., 5-10, 160 … RB Fredrick Dotie, Soph., 6-0, 180 … WR Elijah Baesa, Soph., 6-1, 170 … WR Jalen Hicks, Jr., 5-10, 160 … WR Luka Morales, Sr., 5-10, 160 … WR Curtis Brown, Sr., 5-11, 160 …. RB Elijah Williams, Jr., 5-11, 170
DEFENSE: Stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Davion Carter, Sr., 6-0, 280 … DL Tristan Layson, Sr., 6-3, 215 … LB Daniel Nyarusa, Jr., 6-0, 225 … DB Dalen Hicks, Jr., 5-10, 160 … LB Fredrick Dotie, Soph., 6-0, 180 … DB Jalen Hicks, Jr., 5-10, 160 … DB Luka Morales, Sr., 5-10, 160 … DB Curtis Brown, Sr., 5-11, 160 …. LB Elijah Williams, Jr., 5-11, 170 … DB Ashton Williams, Sr., 180 … DB Kelvin Ochoa, Sr., 5-10, 160 … LB Johnny Perez, Sr., 5-10, 190
2021 OUTLOOK: Former NFL kicker Seder will have his son, Luke, at quarterback this year. Norman and Russell are returning staples of the offense. Carter and Layson are expected to lead the defense. A strong sophomore class should lead the way as the Stallions look to improve on last season’s record.