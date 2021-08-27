Welcome to Hour 32 of our 40 Hours of Football, where we now visit District 10-4A, Division II, home of powerful Carthage. For stories and photo galleries you might have missed, click here.
OUR PICKS
1. CARTHAGE
2. JASPER
3. CENTER
4. RUSK
5. MADISONVILLE
6. SHEPHERD
CARTHAGE BULLDOGS
COACH: Scott Surratt (15th season, 179-28)
ALL-TIME: 651-364-40
STADIUM: Bulldog Stadium, 1600 West Panola Street, Carthage, 75633
2020 RESULTS: 14-0 state champion
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 30/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 25
OFFENSE: MULTIPLE PRO STYLE
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: OL Zackary Carlisle, Sr., 6-4, 324 … WR Montrel Hatten, Jr., 6-1, 175 … WR Noah Paddie, Jr., 5-7, 140 … QB Connor Cuff, Jr., 6-4, 195 … WR Braeden Wade, Sr., 6-0, 180 … QB Javarian Rocquemore, Sr., 5-10, 165
DEFENSE: 4-3 Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Kip Lewis, Sr., 6-2, 205 … DB Brandon King, Sr., 5-10, 148 … LB Camden Foster, Sr., 6-0, 200 … DL Bobby Cooks, Sr., 5-11, 250 … DE Je’Kerrick Johnson, Sr., 5-10, 185 … OLB Frederick Lynch, Sr., 5-8, 150 … DL Giancarlos Riascos, Sr., 5-10, 235
2021 OUTLOOK: Carthage will have to replace a number of offensive playmakers from the team’s blowout UIL 4A Division II state championship game win against Gilmer in 2020, but has the defensive returners to make more noise in 2021. Senior linebacker Kip Lewis is coming off a season in which he recorded 140 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. He’s joined on the defensive side by senior defensive back Brandon King (53 tackles and nine interceptions), senior linebacker Camden Foster (118 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries) and senior defensive lineman Bobby Cooks (57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack). The offense expects big things from senior offensive lineman Zackary Carlisle and experienced receivers Montrel Hatten, Noah Paddie and Braeden Wade. It may take some time for the offense to find its groove in 2021 because players were lost to graduation that will affect the depth at the running back and offensive line positions and force a new starting quarterback, but fans around Panola County will still have something to cheer about. The team will remain a contender for a state championship due to its experienced defense and talented skill players.
JASPER BULLDOGS
COACH: Darrell Barbay (10th Season, 154-80 overall, 81-28 at Jasper)
ALL-TIME: 650-385-38
STADIUM: Bulldog Field, 400 Bulldog Avenue, Jasper, 75951
2020 RESULTS: 9-2 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 18/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 20
OFFENSE: Multiple
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR/QB Kenyan Vidito, Sr., 5-8, 165 … OL John Price, Sr., 6-0, 190 … TE Johnell Narcisse, Sr., 6-1, 205 … QB Zi’Keice Simmons, Jr., 5-10, 165 … WR/RB Jatavion Thomas, Jr., 6-0, 170 … ATH Jakharyn Parks, So., 5-9, 160
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Kaleb Sells, Sr., 5-10, 185 … DL Delandrick Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 190 … LB TyAnthony Smith, So., 5-10, 175 … DL Johnell Narcisse, Sr., 6-1, 205 … DB Zi’Keice Simmons, Jr., 5-10, 165 … DB Jatavion Thomas, Jr., 6-0, 170 … DB Jakharyn Parks, So., 5-9, 160
2021 OUTLOOK: Jasper has played really good football throughout the years, so it’s expected to be a tough out again in 2021. The Bulldogs gave eventual 2020 UIL 4A Division II state champ Carthage its biggest test of the season because the game was only decided by 17 points down in Jasper County, so this year’s meeting in Panola County will be one to watch again. Their 18 returning lettermen will put them in a good position to try and top last season’s bi-district appearance, but they also have to find some new starters with only four returning to both the offensive and defensive sides. Expect strong performances from senior linebacker Kaleb Sells (110 tackles), senior wide receiver and quarterback Kenyan Vidito, senior defensive lineman Delandrick Johnson (74 tackles and eight sacks), senior offensive lineman John Price, sophomore linebacker TyAnthony Smith (56 tackles), senior defensive lineman and tight end Johnell Narcisse (46 tackles and six sacks), junior defensive back and quarterback Zi’keice Simmons, junior defensive back, wide receiver and running back Jatavion Thomas and sophomore defensive back and athlete Jakharyn Parks.
CENTER ROUGHRIDERS
COACH: Ricky Meeks (1st Season, 21-13 overall, 0-0 at Center)
ALL-TIME: 430-537-29
STADIUM: Roughrider Stadium, 658 Rough Rider Drive, Center, 75935
2020 RESULTS: 8-4 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 20/9
LETTERMEN LOST: 24
OFFENSE: Pro
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Jake Hanson, Sr., 6-3, 230 … WR Christopher Evans, Jr., 6-0, 165 … WR Makel Johnson, Sr., 6-6, 170 … RB TJ Davis, Jr., 5-10, 205 … OL Steven Gipson, Sr., 6-4, 285 … ATH Jake Morris, Jr., 5-8, 175 … WR LaDarius Gipson, Jr., 6-1, 185 … WR Kaden Dixon, So., 6-0, 180
DEFENSE: 50
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Jake Hanson, Sr., 6-3, 230 … DL Demerus Berry, Jr., 5-8, 210 … DB Kaden Dixon, So., 6-0, 180
2021 OUTLOOK: Center finished third in the competitive 10-4A Division II district and won a thrilling playoff opener against Waco Connally before finishing the 2020 season in the area round of the postseason. The Roughriders lost 24 lettermen to graduation, but their 20 returning lettermen will keep them on track for another playoff appearance in 2021. The team plans on leaning on their leaders, including senior quarterback and linebacker Jake Hanson, junior wide receiver Christopher Evans, senior wide receiver Makel Johnson, junior defensive lineman Demerus Berry, junior running back TJ Davis, senior offensive lineman Steven Gipson, junior athlete Jake Morris, junior wide receiver Ladarius Gipson and sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Kaden Dixon. The squad also has five returning offensive starters and four returning defensive starters to keep pace with last year’s success.
RUSK EAGLES
COACH: Thomas Sitton (2nd season, 61-47 overall, 5-6 at Rusk)
ALL-TIME: 473-467-36
STADIUM: Eagle Stadium, High School Road, Rusk, 75785
2020 RESULTS: 5-6 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/11
LETTERMEN LOST: 18
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Owen McCown, Sr., 6-1, 170 … WR Trey Devereaux, Sr., 5-7, 160 … RB Chris Lawson, Sr., 5-6, 150 … WR Aiden McCown, Jr., 6-0, 170 … OL Micah Givens, So., 5-10, 215 … OL Donavan Burist, Sr., 5-9, 245
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Caleb Ferrara, Sr., 6-0, 205 … DB Trey Devereaux, Sr., 5-7, 160 … DB Chris Lawson, Sr., 5-6, 150… DL Tarrant Sunday, Jr., 5-10, 215 … DL David Kennedy, Jr., 5-9, 195 … DB Aiden McCown, Jr., 6-0, 170 … OLB Nathaniel Yancey, Jr., 5-6, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: Rusk will have an entertaining offense during the 2021 season and plans to lean on it to build off its Class 4A Division II bi-district appearance from a year ago. Senior quarterback Owen McCown (1,080 passing yards, 270 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns) is a Colorado commit and a member of the First Family of East Texas quarterbacks. He will have enough time to connect with all the team’s weapons because he’ll be protected by offensive linemen like Micah Givens. Many of his passes will be aimed at two-way players Chris Lawson (149 yards, 41 tackles and two tackles for loss), Trey Devereaux (142 yards, 29 tackles and one touchdown) and Aiden McCown (68 yards, nine tackles and two interceptions). The defense will keep opposing teams in check when senior linebacker Caleb Ferrara (122 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery) and junior defensive linemen Tarrant Sunday (28 tackles) and David Kennedy (26 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack) are on the field together. The Eagles like their playoff chances because their experience includes 16 returning lettermen, six returning defensive starters and five returning offensive starters. Additionally, their skill players can make enough plays in district competition to clinch another postseason berth.
MADISONVILLE MUSTANGS
COACH: Russell Urbantke (3rd season, 5-15)
ALL-TIME: 425-480-29
STADIUM: Mustang Stadium, 811 South May Street, Madisonville, 77864
2020 RESULTS: 3-7
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 21/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 7
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: ATH Jeramiah Burns, So., 5-10, 165 … WR Doug’kyrn Johnson, Sr., 5-8, 185 … RB Ronnie Mosley, Sr., 5-8, 145 … RB Xzavier Whaley, Jr., 5-9, 160 … WR Devin Wheaton, Jr., 5-8, 145 … WR Rayce Hudson, Jr., 5-11, 160 … WR Jermal Holland, Jr., 5-6, 145
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DL Ronaldo Willis, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DB Ronnie Mosley, Sr., 5-8, 145 … DB Rayce Hudson, Jr., 5-11, 160 … DB Jermal Holland, Jr., 5-6, 145 … LB Conner Swonke, So., 5-8, 173
2021 OUTLOOK: Madisonville won three of its first six games in 2020, including a district opening shutout win against Shepherd, but its tight one-possession loss to Rusk the following week started a trend of four straight losses that resulted in a season without a postseason berth. The Mustangs already have the October 15thrematch with Rusk marked on the calendar because a win in that game would greatly improve their playoff chances in 2021. Expect them to stay competitive in the fall because of multiple playmakers, including sophomore athlete Jeramiah Burns, senior wide receiver Doug’kyrn Johnson, senior defensive lineman Ronaldo Willis, senior running back and defensive back Ronnie Mosley, junior running back Xzavier Whaley, junior wide receiver Devin Wheaton, junior wide receiver and defensive back Rayce Hudson, junior wide receiver and defensive back Jermal Holland and sophomore linebacker Conner Swonke.
SHEPHERD PIRATES
COACH: Miles Robison (6th season, 23-29)
ALL-TIME: 244-337-11
STADIUM: Pirate Stadium, 1 Pirate Boulevard, Shepherd, 77371
2020 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 12/10
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Gun Wing
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Hayden Green, Jr., 5-9, 155 … QB Devon Wyatt, Jr., 5-11, 170 … C Mason Walters, Sr., 6-3, 275 … WR Josh Solis, Sr., 5-7, 140
DEFENSE: 4-2-5
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Hayden Green, Jr., 5-9, 155 … DB Devon Wyatt, Jr., 5-11, 170 … DL Landon Robbins, Jr., 6-4, 225 … DB Josh Solis, Sr., 5-7, 140 … LB Clayton Sievertson, Sr., 6-0, 185
2021 OUTLOOK: Shepherd only won a single game in 2020, so it’s working towards a better campaign in 2021. The Pirates pulled out a tight win against Hempstead during non-district play last season and hopes that experience translates to more victories in 2021. They plan on leaning on their 12 returning lettermen, five returning offensive starters and five returning defensive starters. Junior quarterbacks and defensive backs Hayden Green and Devon Wyatt, senior center Mason Walters, junior defensive lineman Landon Robbins, senior wide receiver and defensive back Josh Solis and senior linebacker Clayton Sievertson will need to step up as well. The team likes the youthfulness and talent of its players, but knows that expanded roster depth and faster team speed are keys to improving enough to challenge for a playoff spot.