Hour 25 of our Forty Hours of Football takes us to District 10-3A, Division II.
OUR PICKS
1. DAINGERFIELD
2. HOOKS
3. PAUL PEWITT
4. DEKALB
5. PARIS CHISUM
6. PRAIRILAND
7. REDWATER
DAINGERFIELD TIGERS
COACH: Davin Nelson (4th season, 29-10)
ALL-TIME: 626-356-25
STADIUM: Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, 202 Tiger Drive, Daingerfield, 75638
2020 RESULTS: 9-3 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/13
LETTERMEN LOST: 19
OFFENSE: Multi Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB/QB Dee Lewis, Sr., 6-1, 235 … QB Aeryn Hampton, So., 5-10, 180 … RB/WR D’Corian Wright, Jr., 5-7, 165 … WR CJ Gilbert, Jr., 6-3, 185 … RB Jayden Wallace, Jr., 5-6, 185 … WR Jakevian Rodgers, Jr., 6-2, 155 … C/OL Jy’Keelin Frazier, Jr., 5-9, 285 … RB Quinn Webb, So., 5-9, 175 … WR Ty Byrd, Jr., 5-5, 145 … TE Tookie Kelly, So., 6-1, 195 … TE Alex De’LaCruz, Sr., 5-11, 190 … TE LaDante Johnson, Sr., 6-2, 215 … OL Malik Tatum, Sr., 5-10, 245
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: MLB Dee Lewis, Sr., 6-1, 235 … DT/DE Lequinetin Searcy, Sr., 6-3, 265 … DB Aeryn Hampton, So., 5-10, 180 … DB CJ Gilbert, Jr., 6-3, 185 … ILB Jayden Wallace, Jr., 5-6, 185 … DB Jakevian Rodgers, Jr., 6-2, 155 … LB Quinn Webb, So., 5-9, 175 … DB Ty Byrd, Jr., 5-5, 145 … DL Tookie Kelly, So., 6-1, 195 … LB Alex De’LaCruz, Sr., 5-11, 190 … DE LaDante Johnson, Sr., 6-2, 215 … DL Malik Tatum, Sr., 5-10, 245
2021 OUTLOOK: Daingerfield finished the 2020 season as an area round finalist and in a three-way tie for first in the final 10-3A Division II district standings, but has the ability to achieve more in 2021. The Tigers had a 9-3 record last year, so they plan on using their three losses by a combined 11 points as motivation heading into the 2021 campaign. They can stay on track because of senior running back, quarterback and middle linebacker Dee Lewis (428 rushing yards, 321 passing yards, 246 receiving yards, 129 total tackles, 19 total touchdowns, 16 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one interception), senior defensive tackle and defensive end Lequinetin Searcy (111 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, three fumble recoveries and two sacks), sophomore quarterback and defensive back Aeryn Hampton (100 rushing yards, 32 passing yards, 28 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passing touchdowns, one interception, one fumble recovery and one rushing touchdown), junior running back and wide receiver D’Corian Wright (174 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and three total touchdowns), junior wide receiver and defensive back CJ Gilbert (64 total tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery), junior running back and inside linebacker Jayden Wallace (232 rushing yards, 115 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures, two sacks, two rushing touchdowns and a forced fumble), junior wide receiver and defensive back Jakevian Rodgers (26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown), junior center and offensive lineman Jy’Keelin Frazier, and sophomore running back and linebacker Quinn Webb.
HOOKS HORNETS
COACH: Chris Birdwell (7th season, 39-28)
ALL-TIME: 408-344-14, .542%
STADIUM: Hornet Stadium, 601 East Avenue, Hooks, 75561
2020 RESULTS: 6-5 area round finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/14
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Spread
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR David Johnson, Sr., 6-2, 180 … RB Keyshawn Walls, So., 6-0, 210 … TE Traveon Jones, Sr., 6-0, 220 … OL Xzavier Huey, Sr., 6-1, 215 … WR/C Kielon Estell, Sr., 6-2, 175 … C Jake Ledford, Jr., 6-0, 229 … QB/WR Logan Davis, Jr., 5-11, 190 … K/WR Matthew Hays, Jr., 5-10, 165 … RB Monterrian Henderson, Sr., 5-10, 159 … OL Jayden Baird, Sr., 6-1, 232
DEFENSE: 4-3
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Keyshawn Walls, So., 6-0, 210 … LB Traveon Jones, Sr., 6-0, 220 … DE Xzavier Huey, Sr., 6-1, 215 … DB Matthew Hays, Jr., 5-10, 165 … DB Monterrian Henderson, Sr., 5-10, 159 … DL Jayden Baird, Sr., 6-1, 232
2021 OUTLOOK: Hooks wants an outright 10-3A Division II district title, but that’s not the only thing it’s working towards. The Hornets didn’t win a non-district game in 2020, so they’re motivated for the 2021 rematches with Mount Vernon, Winnsboro and Jefferson and a new battle with New Boston in the first four weeks of the season. They want to be more competitive outside of district play because their three-non-district losses and lone playoff defeat were by multiple touchdowns. Luckily for them, they can build off the fact that they heated up when it mattered. That was evident during a late 6-1 stretch that included one district loss by a single point and an area round playoff appearance. Expect big performances from senior wide receiver David Johnson (540 receiving yards, 30 catches and eight touchdowns), sophomore linebacker and running back Keyshawn Walls (415 rushing yards, 97 tackles and four touchdowns), senior linebacker and tight end Traveon Jones (105 yards and 73 tackles), senior defensive end and offensive lineman Xzavier Huey (90 tackles and five sacks), senior wide receiver and center Kielon Estell (505 yards and five touchdowns), junior center Jake Ledford, and junior quarterback and wide receiver Logan Davis (16 completions for 189 yards and 12 catches for 133 yards).
PAUL PEWITT BRAHMAS
Coach: Cedrick Dorsey (1st season, 0-0 at Paul Pewitt)
ALL-TIME: 458-331-13, .579%
STADIUM: Brahmas Stadium, 1330 U.S. Highway 67, Omaha, 75571
2020 RESULTS: 8-4 regional semifinalist
RETURNING STARTERS: 9
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Deiontray Hill, Sr., 6-0, 180 … OG Jody McGee, Sr., 6-1, 285 … QB Hayden Green, Jr., 5-8, 175 … OL Colton Wilson, Jr., 6-0, 270
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DB Amyree Johnson, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DL Aden Weaver, Sr., 6-0, 200 … LB Eric Morris, Sr., 6-0, 190 … LB Noah Mayo, Sr., 5-9, 165
2021 OUTLOOK: Paul Pewitt was the last 10-3A Division II team to play football in 2020 because it battled all the way to a 43-40 regional semifinal loss to Elysian Fields. The Brahmas struggled to a 1-2 non-district record before bouncing back and earning a share of the district title and playing in three playoff games. Expect them to be feisty when they face Daingerfield in 2021 because that was the only district team that beat them in 2020 and the result played a part in them falling to the district’s third playoff seed after a three-team tiebreaker. Expect them to get a push from senior running back Deiontray Hill (1,900 rushing yards), senior defensive back Amyree Johnson, senior offensive guard Jody McGee, junior quarterback Hayden Green, senior defensive lineman Aden Weaver (47 tackles), senior linebacker Eric Morris, junior offensive lineman Colton Wilson, and senior linebacker Noah Mayo. They’ll also be in the right spot to be successful because of the experience that comes with five returning defensive starters and four returning offensive starters.
DEKALB BEARS
COACH: Buddy Griffin (4th season, 16-14)
ALL-TIME: 447-423-30, .513%
STADIUM: Bear Stadium, 200 Southwest Neighbors Street, De Kalb, 75559
2020 RESULTS: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/12
LETTERMEN LOST: 10
OFFENSE: 2 & 3 Back Veer
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Payton Yandle, Sr., 6-0, 210 … RB Amar Love, Jr., 5-8, 200 … RB Chris Betts, Sr., 5-9, 170 … QB Kaleb Dooley, Jr., 6-0, 180 … WR/K Conrad Crouch, Jr., 5-9, 165 … OL Tyler Hawkins, Jr., 6-3, 220 … RB Ross Tapley, Jr., 5-8, 210 … TE Xavier Hawkins, Jr., 6-3, 200 … RB Kiedran Williams, So., 6-4, 190 … OL Will Button, Jr., 6-1, 175 … OL Zane Triplett, Jr., 6-1, 220 … OL Cruz Hernandez, Jr., 5-9, 175 … TE Cade Woffard, Sr., 5-10, 180 … WR/QB Aiden Howard, Sr., 5-10, 170
DEFENSE: 10-1
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: DT Payton Yandle, Sr., 6-0, 210 … DE Amar Love, Jr., 5-8, 200 … DE Chris Betts, Sr., 5-9, 170 … DB/LB Kaleb Dooley, Jr., 6-0, 180 … DB Conrad Crouch, Jr., 5-9, 165 … DT Ross Tapley, Jr., 5-8, 210 … LB Xavier Hawkins, Jr., 6-3, 200 … FS Kiedran Williams, So., 6-4, 190 … DB Aiden Howard, Sr., 5-10, 170
2021 OUTLOOK: DeKalb had a good season in 2020, even though it didn’t advance to the postseason. The Bears won all four of their non-district games and finished the year with a winning record, but only won two of their six district games to finish a spot out of playoff qualification. They expect to be more of a threat in 2021 because they lost one-score games against co-district champ Daingerfield and playoff participant Paris Chisum. Senior wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back Aiden Howard, senior defensive tackle and running back Payton Yandle, junior defensive end and running back Amar Love, senior defensive end and running back Chris Betts, junior quarterback, defensive back and linebacker Kaleb Dooley, junior defensive back, wide receiver and kicker Conrad Crouch, junior offensive lineman Tyler Hawkins, junior defensive tackle and running back Ross Tapley, junior tight end and linebacker Xavier Hawkins and sophomore running back and free safety Kiedran Williams will put the team in a position to make up some ground when they battle those teams in the district opener and regular season finale in 2021.
PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS
COACH: Darren Pevey (6th season, 20-31)
ALL-TIME: 124-189-1, .397%
STADIUM: Mustang Stadium, 3250 South Church Street, Paris, 75460
2020 RESULTS: 5-6 bi-district finalist
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 15/16
LETTERMEN LOST: 11
OFFENSE: Slot-T
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: RB Chris Worthy, Sr., 6-0, 215 … RB Zaquavius Price, Sr., 5-8, 175 … QB Jett Petkus, Sr., 6-0, 175 … TE Rylan Boutwell, Sr., 6-3, 210 … TE Brayden Brown, Jr., 6-3, 230 … C Case Chalaire, So., 6-1, 210 … OL John Perez, Sr., 6-0, 285
DEFENSE: Multiple
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: LB Ashton Fleming, Sr., 5-11, 175 … DL Braylon Bryant, Sr., 6-2, 250 … CB Espn Blyton, Jr., 5-9, 170 … DL Ayden Farris, Jr., 6-1, 230 … DB Derek McCarty, Sr., 6-4, 170 … LB Jaime Froese, Jr., 5-11, 175
2021 OUTLOOK: Paris Chisum has the momentum of qualifying for the playoffs in 2020, but will be chasing more in 2021. That starts with finishing the season with a winning record, which could’ve been achieved last season had it not been for two one-possession non-district losses. For that reason, the Mustangs will be focused on getting over the hump with wins against Wolfe City and Honey Grove in the second and third games of the season. Senior running back Chris Worthy (1,200 rushing yards, 9.2 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns), senior running back Zaquavius Price (1,300 rushing yards, 8.2 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns), senior linebacker Ashton Fleming (90 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles), senior quarterback Jett Petkus, senior defensive lineman Braylon Bryant (72 tackles and two forced fumbles), senior tight end Rylan Boutwell, junior tight end Brayden Brown (11 receptions and two touchdowns), junior cornerback Espn Blyton and sophomore center Case Chalaire will keep them on track this season like the team’s 15 returning lettermen, eight returning offensive starters and eight returning defensive starters.
PRAIRILAND PATRIOTS
COACH: Heath Blalock (2nd season, 38-36 overall, 4-6 at Prairiland)
ALL-TIME: 176-301-2, .370%
STADIUM: Patriot Stadium, 466 Farm to Market 196 South, Pattonville, 75468
2020 RESULTS: 4-6
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 17/15
LETTERMEN LOST: 8
OFFENSE: Flexbone
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: SB Kardadrion Coulter, So., 5-11, 170 … QB Brooks Morrison, Sr., 5-11, 175 … FB Gavin Watts, Sr., 5-8, 166 … RG Carsen Cox, So., 5-9, 238 … C Landon Bailey, Jr., 5-9, 217 … K Tyler Maull, Jr., 6-1, 160 … OL Hayden Thomas, Sr., 6-1, 238 … LG Gavin Nicholas, So., 6-4, 265
DEFENSE: 3-3 Stack
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: FS Kardadrion Coulter, So., 5-11, 170 … DL Carsen Cox, So., 5-9, 238 … DE Hayden Thomas, Sr., 6-1, 238 … DL Gavin Nicholas, So., 6-4, 265
2021 OUTLOOK: Prairiland missed the 2020 postseason, but knows it wasn’t far off. The Patriots impressed with a 3-1 non-district stretch, but struggled in the district games that determined playoff berths, and missed the dance by two games in the final district standings. Another hot start in 2021 would go a long way in determining their playoff chances, but they also plan to extend their success to their first two league matchups against Paris Chisum and DeKalb and the late district battle with Redwater. That starts with the play of sophomore slot back and free safety Kardadrion Coulter (24 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and three receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown), senior quarterback Brooks Morrison (607 passing yards, 438 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns), senior full back Gavin Watts (418 rushing yards), sophomore right guard and defensive lineman Carsen Cox (94 percent block rate, 16 knockdowns and eight pancake blocks), junior center Landon Bailey (83 percent block rate, 10 knockdowns and six pancake blocks) and junior kicker Tyler Maull (21 of 21 on extra points and two of three on field goal attempts). The team is also in good shape because it has 17 returning lettermen, nine returning offensive starters and six returning defensive starters.
REDWATER DRAGONS
COACH: Brandon Layne (1st season, 28-36 overall, 0-0 at Redwater)
ALL-TIME: 154-305-3, .337%
STADIUM: Dragon Stadium, 120 Red River Road, Redwater, 75573
2020 RESULTS: 1-9
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 16/8
LETTERMEN LOST: 12
OFFENSE: Multiple Pro
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: WR Malcom Brown, Sr., 6-3, 185 … OL Easton Minter, Sr., 5-8, 210 … RB Kaden Bowen, Sr., 6-0, 175 … QB Korben Hoffmeister, Sr., 5-10, 160 … OL Peyton Waldrop, Sr., 6-3, 260 … TE Cole Turner, Sr., 6-4, 210 … WR Drew Graves, Sr., 5-11, 150
DEFENSE: Multiple 4-2
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: MLB Lathan Morgan, Sr., 5-8, 200 … MLB David McKeever, Jr., 6-0, 170 … DB Carson Bowman, Sr., 5-9, 140 … OLB Cooper Thompson, Jr., 5-9, 170 … FS Collin Narens, Jr., 5-10, 150 … DT Cadence Pipes, So., 5-9, 230 … DT John Collier, Sr., 5-7, 240 … DE Devin Smith, So., 6-1, 215
2021 OUTLOOK: Redwater shined in its 28-0 non-district win against New Diana and was competitive in five other games last year, so it’s working towards a better year in 2021. A bounce back season starts with the season opener at Ore City and a road non-district game against Edgewood because the Dragons only lost to those teams by five combined points in 2020. There will also be a lot of focus when they face Hooks and Paris Chisum in the first two district games and Prairiland in the second-to-last district contest because they were outscored by 18 combined points during those three contests last season. Senior middle linebacker Lathan Morgan (124 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, one interception and one sack), senior wide receiver Malcom Brown, senior offensive lineman Easton Minter, junior middle linebacker David McKeever (97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble), senior defensive back Carson Bowman (60 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception), senior running back Kaden Bowen, junior outside linebacker Cooper Thompson, junior free safety Collin Narens and sophomore defensive tackle Cadence Pipes are players to watch in the fall. The team will also enhance its chances with 16 returning lettermen, four returning offensive starters and four returning defensive starters.